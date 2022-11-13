Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pier 48

review star

No reviews yet

130 S. Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Roll
Smoked Chicken Wings
Clam Chowder

Starters

Smoked Salmon Plate

Smoked Salmon Plate

$24.00

Shaved Smoked Norwegian or Scottish Salmon served with red onion, hard cooked egg, cucumber and hearty pumpernickel bread ONLY AVAILABLE DURING LUNCH SERVICE

Grilled Oysters

Grilled Oysters

$15.00

Our largest varietals topped with our house seasoned butter fire grilled and served over tender mixed greens with buttery crostini

Crab Beignets (Available Friday and Saturday)

Crab Beignets (Available Friday and Saturday)

$18.00

Crab and Boursin Cheese rolled in a light tempura batter, drizzled with white rémoulade and five-pepper jelly

Pier 48 Nachos

$10.00

Bed of tortilla chips topped with queso, lettuce, pico de gallo, jalapeño, avocado and sour cream. (Try it with Lobster!)**

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$18.00

Our huge smoked wings with Pier 48's special blend of seasonings and your choice of sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$17.00

A house favorite served with a sweet and spicy slaw and our boom boom sauce

Soup & Salad

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$7.50+

A favorite, creamy clam chowder. Heavy on the clams, light on the potatoes in rich creamy broth

Soup du Jour

$7.50+

Our chef’s daily creation

Pier 48 Salad

$10.00

Chopped tender greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, and dried cranberries choice of dressing

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Crisp Romaine Lettuce tossed with house made dressing and croutons topped with grated parmesan cheese and anchovies

Crab Cake Salad

$12.00

Tender greens, tomato and cucumber topped with our house made cakes with your choice of dressing and a dollop of tartar

Chicken Salad Plate

$20.00

Juicy poached white meat chicken tossed with celery and on in mayonnaise dressing served with tender greens and choice of dressing

Shrimp Salad Plate

$20.00

Tender chopped shrimp tossed with celery in onion in a lemony mayonnaise dressing served with tender greens and choice of dressing

Entrees

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$22.00

The classic chopped salad with your choice of dressing

Fish & Chips

$23.00

White flesh fillet panko coated and served with fries, coleslaw and a dollop of tartar sauce

Lemon Pepper Salmon

$28.00

Fillet of Atlantic salmon dredged in lemon pepper seasoning, grilled to your specifications with a side salad or your choice of starch and vegetable

Branzino

Branzino

$31.00

Pan seared with tomatoes and capers with our daily vegetable preparation

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

The classic marsala served with capellini pasta

Sirloin

$38.00

10 ounces of Angus beef grilled to your specifications served with potato, daily vegetable preparation and mushroom sauce on the side

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$33.00

Grilled salmon topped with a bourbon glaze, served with your choice of starch and vegetable

Our Daily Fresh Catch

Chef’s preparation of the market’s freshest catch Snapper with Teriyaki 32.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Pier 48’s claim to fame! Tender juicy lobster meat stuffed into a house prepared steamed roll, dipped in butter, and toasted crisp Your choice served hot or cold with our special spiced mayonnaise

The Pier Burger

The Pier Burger

$16.00

8 ounces of grilled angus beef with a choice of topping served on toasted brioche roll

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Your choice of battered or grilled white fish on toasted brioche

French Dip

$16.00

Thin sliced roasted beef served on toasted garlic bread, with au jus dip

2 Tier Chicken Club

$18.00

Grilled breast of chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce & bacon served on toasted panini bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$20.00

Juicy poached white meat chicken tossed with celery and on in mayonnaise dressing served on brioche or toasted panini with your choice of side.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$20.00

Tender chopped shrimp tossed with celery in onion in a lemony mayonnaise dressing served on brioche or toasted panini with choice of side

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Breaded chicken tossed in a hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, white cheddar on a crispy bun served with french fries

Swordfish Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled or fried served on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and a dollop of tartar sauce

Kids Menu

Kid's Salmon

$15.00

Sized for smaller appetites Atlantic salmon grilled and served with fries or chips

Kid's Sliders

$9.00

Two sliders topped with choice of cheese and served with fries

Kid's Chicken Planks

$10.00

Tender chicken breast strips panko crusted fried crisp and juicy and served with fries

Kid's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Our fish and chips scaled down and served as planks for easy eating

Kid's Pasta

$10.00

Bite sized pasta tossed in either marinara or butter

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Served on buttery toasted panini bread with fries

Dessert

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$11.00
Key Lime Mousse Cake

Key Lime Mousse Cake

$11.00
Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$11.00

Chef's Sauces

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Bacon Dressing

$0.75

Side Of BBQ

$0.75

Side Of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Buffalo Thai

$0.75

Side Of Ceasar Dressing

$0.75

Side Of Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Horseradish

$0.50

Side Of Queso

$2.00

Side Of Traditional Buffalo

$0.75

Side Of Truffle Oil

$2.00

Side Of Bourbon Glaze

$3.00

Side Of Red Wine Vinegar

Side Of Thai Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Peanut Dressing

$0.75

Side Of Pepper Jelly

$1.25

Side Of White Remoulade

$1.00

Side Of Salsa

$2.50

Side Of Tartar

$0.75

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Cold Lobster Sauce Aoili

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$6.25

Old Bay Chips

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Daily Vegetable

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$10.25

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Broccoli

$7.00

Carrots

$7.00

Haricots Verte

$7.00

Lunch Specials

Lalo's Egg Burrito

$15.00

Lalo's egg and beef burrito

$20.00

Lalo's Egg and Shrimp Burrito

$20.00

Lalo's Egg and Chicken Burrito

$20.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The freshest seafood and American cuisine in Indianapolis!

Pier 48 Indy image
Pier 48 Indy image
Pier 48 Indy image
Pier 48 Indy image

