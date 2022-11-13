Pier 48
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The freshest seafood and American cuisine in Indianapolis!
Location
130 S. Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
310 South Delaware Street - Taxman CityWay
No Reviews
310 South Delaware Street Indianapolis, IN 46204
View restaurant
Chilly Water Brewing Company - 719 Virginia Ave, Ste 105
No Reviews
719 Virginia Ave,Ste 105 Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurant