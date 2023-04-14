Pier 57 Ras Plant Based Pier 57 25 11th Ave

A map showing the location of Pier 57 Ras Plant Based Pier 57 25 11th AveView gallery

Pier 57 Ras Plant Based

review star

No reviews yet

Pier 57 25 11th Ave

New York, NY 10011

Food

Mushroom Taco

$6.00

Cauliflower Taco

$6.00

Mashed Avocado

$12.00

Bole Bowl

$18.00

Mama’s Bowl

$18.00

Mac n Cheese

$17.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Food With Modifications

$18.00

Drinks

Water

Sparkling

$3.00

Open Water

$3.00

Poland Spring

$3.00

Juices

Spanish Blood Orange

$4.00

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Natalie's OJ

$3.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.00

Natalie's OJ/ Mango

$5.00

Kombucha

Surf N Hops

$8.00

Purple Sunrise

$8.00Out of stock

Pilot Kombucha

$7.00

Sodas

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$4.00

Maine Root Blueberry

$4.00

Maine Root Mandarin

$4.00Out of stock

Maine Root Mexicane Cola

$4.00

Bruce Cost Original

$4.00

Brooklyn Crafted Spicy Ginger Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Pier 57 25 11th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

