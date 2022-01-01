Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pier 76 Fish Grill

463 Reviews

$$

95 Pine Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Fish Taco
Smoked Fish Taco
Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Pier Bites

3 Citrus Ceviche

3 Citrus Ceviche

$10.99

Panko Crusted Calamari

$8.99
Broccoli & Brussel Sprouts

Broccoli & Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

lemon, red onion & shaved parmesan cheese

Mussels Over Fries

$15.95

Soups & Salads

P76 Clam Chowder

$4.95+

ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream

Gumbo

Gumbo

$4.95+

andouille sausage, shrimp, green onion, okra & pure love

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$10.99

kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, hummus, red wine vinaigrette

Kale & Butternut Squash

Kale & Butternut Squash

$10.99

wild arugula & toasted pepitas with roasted garlic-red wine vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$11.99

crisp bacon, hard egg, crumbled white cheese, onion, tomato & avocado with roasted garlic- red wine vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$7.95

tuscan lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese & toasted pepitas with caesar vinaigrette

Grilled Plates

1ST-CHOOSE YOUR PROTEIN (served with garlic butter) 2ND-CHOOSE 2 SIDES

Wild Pacific Salmon

$13.99
Wild Mahi Mahi

Wild Mahi Mahi

$14.99
Wild Swordfish

Wild Swordfish

$14.99
Seabass (Barramundi)

Seabass (Barramundi)

$13.99
Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$14.99
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$13.99
Grilled Whitefish

Grilled Whitefish

$9.99
Apricot Chicken Thigh

Apricot Chicken Thigh

$10.99
Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

$12.95

Specialties

Drink Choice only applies to Combo Orders
Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$11.99

whitefish, cucumber tartar & lemon

Warm Lobster Roll

Warm Lobster Roll

$25.95

warm butter, chipotle, toasted soft roll, green onion

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$8.49

whitefish, lemon pickled onions, lettuce, dill tartar sauce & soft fresh bun

Salmon Gumbo Bowl

$12.95

blackened salmon pieces, andouille sausage, shrimp, green onion, okra & pure love

Shrimp Hipster Bowl

$11.95

charred white shrimp, red quinoa brown rice, hummus, beet, arugula & lemon tahini

Mussells Over Fries

$15.95

Tacos & Burritos

Smoked Fish Taco

Smoked Fish Taco

$3.99

mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage

Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$3.99

chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato

Blackened Salmon Taco

Blackened Salmon Taco

$3.99

chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Chicken Taco

$3.99
Seafood Burrito

Seafood Burrito

$9.95

Your Choice of Smoked fish or Crispy fish; rice, black beans, cilantro, corn, chipotle & avocado-green sauce

Sides

White Rice

White Rice

$2.95
Brown Rice & Red Quinoa

Brown Rice & Red Quinoa

$2.95
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.95
French Fries

French Fries

$2.95
Broccoli Slaw

Broccoli Slaw

$2.95
Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$2.95
Zucchini

Zucchini

$2.95

Green Salad

$2.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$2.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Whistle Wetters

Handcrafted Lemonade

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$2.75+

Mandarin Soda (Bottled)

$3.50

Ginger Beer Soda (Bottled)

$3.50

BUNDABERG(ROOT BEER)

$3.00

FAMILY PIER BITES

BROCCOLI BRUSSELS

BROCCOLI BRUSSELS

$50.99+
P76 CLAM CHOWDER

P76 CLAM CHOWDER

$35.99+

PANKO CRUSTED CALAMARI

$62.99+

FAMILY STYLE DISHES

SMALL

$99.95

LARGE

$205.95

FAMILY PIER SIDES

WHITE RICE

$19.99+

BROWN RICE & RED QUINOA

$19.99+

ZUCCHINI

$19.99+
BROCCOLI SLAW

BROCCOLI SLAW

$19.99+

BLACK BEANS

$19.99+
KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$19.99+

CATERING ADD ONS

1 Catering Set

1 Catering Set

$15.00

Each set comes with: 1 Wire Rack 1 Water pan 2 Food pans 2 cans of Sterno Handy Fuel

SMALL Plate Set

$15.00

Each SMALL Plate Set comes with: 10 plates 10 sets of to go plasticware (fork, spoon and knife in each set) 1 "stack" of napkins

LARGE Plate Set

$25.00

Each LARGE Plate Set comes with: 22 plates 22 sets of to go plasticware (fork, spoon and knife in each set) 1 "stack" of napkins

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

QUALITY SEAFOOD, GENUINE HOSPITALITY

Website

Location

95 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery
Pier 76 Fish Grill image
Pier 76 Fish Grill image
Pier 76 Fish Grill image
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

