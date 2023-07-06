  • Home
Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar - Lynnwood 3015 184th Street Southwest

No reviews yet

3015 184th Street Southwest

Lynnwood, WA 98037

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

A1. Hush Puppies (10)

A1. Hush Puppies (10)

$5.00
A2. Fried Cheese Sticks (6)

A2. Fried Cheese Sticks (6)

$6.00
A3. Onion Rings (15)

A3. Onion Rings (15)

$5.00
A4. Fried Calamari (15)

A4. Fried Calamari (15)

$10.50
A6. Steamed Oysters

A6. Steamed Oysters

$20.00+

A7. Chicken Wings

$10.00+

A9. Cajun Shrimp

$10.50

A10. Popcorn Crawfish

$18.00

A11. Popcorn Shrimp

$9.50

A12. Fried Pickles (6)

$6.00

A14. Soft Shell Crab (2)

$15.00

A15. Appetizer Combo Platter

$20.00

wings, hush puppies, cheese sticks, calamari, and pickles

Soup/Salad

S1. Clam Chowder

$7.50

S2. Gumbo

$7.50

S3. House Garden Salad

$6.50

S4. Cajun Shrimp Salad

$14.50

S5. Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$11.50

S6. Dungeness Crab Salad

$22.00

S7. Lobster Salad

$22.00

Extras

E1. Corn on the Cob (3)

$3.00

E2. Potato (3)

$2.50
E3. Cajun Fries

E3. Cajun Fries

$5.00
E4. Sweet Potato Fries

E4. Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
E5. French Fries

E5. French Fries

$4.00

E6. Steamed Rice

$2.00

E7. Sausage 1/2lb

$6.00

E7. Sausage 1lb

$12.00

E8. Eggs (3)

$3.50

E15. seasoning (2oz)

$1.00

E11. Condiments (2oz)

$0.75

E12. Dry Seasoning (2oz)

$0.75

E13. Steamed Broccoli

$3.50
E14. Bread

E14. Bread

$3.00

E16. 1 Egg

$1.50

E17. 1 Potato

$1.00

E18. 1 Corn

$1.50

E19. Lemon

E20. Coleslaw

$2.50

Signature Combos

Famous Low Country Boil

$38.95

Two Way Shrimp

$22.95

Garlic Shrimp with 88 Sauce

$16.50

King's Special

$109.95

Pier 88 Combo

$85.95

Boiling Full Pound

M1. Blue Crab 1 LB

$22.00Out of stock

boils come with corn and potato

M2. Shrimp (No Head) 1 LB

$20.00

boils come with corn and potato

M3. Snow Crab Legs 1 LB

$40.00

boils come with corn and potato

M4. Crawfish 1 LB

M4. Crawfish 1 LB

$16.00

boils come with corn and potato

M5. Shrimp (Head On) 1 LB

$18.00

boils come with corn and potato

M6. White Clams 1 LB

$16.00

boils come with corn and potato

M7. Manila Clams 1 LB

M7. Manila Clams 1 LB

$18.00

boils come with corn and potato

M8. Green Mussel 1 LB

$16.00

boils come with corn and potato

M9. Black Mussel 1 LB

M9. Black Mussel 1 LB

$16.00

boils come with corn and potato

M10. King Crab Legs

$78.00

boils come with corn and potato

M11. Lobster Tail (5-6oz)

$23.00

boils come with corn and potato

M12. Dungeness Clusters

$40.00

boils come with corn and potato

M14. Live Dungeness Crab 2lbs

$40.00

M16. Live Lobster Special

$25.00

Boiling Half Pound

boils come with corn and potato

M1. Blue Crab 1/2 LB

$12.00Out of stock

boils come with corn and potato

M2. Shrimp No Head 1/2 LB

$11.00

boils come with corn and potato

M3. Snow Crab 1/2 LB

$21.00

boils come with corn and potato

M4. Crawfish 1/2 LB

M4. Crawfish 1/2 LB

$9.00

boils come with corn and potato

M5. Shrimp Head On 1/2 LB

$10.00

boils come with corn and potato

M6. White Clams 1/2 LB

$9.00

boils come with corn and potato

M7. Manila Clams 1/2 LB

M7. Manila Clams 1/2 LB

$10.00

boils come with corn and potato

M8. Green Mussel 1/2 LB

$9.00

boils come with corn and potato

M9. Black Mussel 1/2 LB

M9. Black Mussel 1/2 LB

$9.00

boils come with corn and potato

Fried & Grilled

F1. Fried Shrimp Basket (8)

$15.50

baskets come with fries

F2. Pacifc Cod Fish & Chips (4)

F2. Pacifc Cod Fish & Chips (4)

$18.00

baskets come with fries

F3. Fried Catfish Basket (4)

F3. Fried Catfish Basket (4)

$15.50

baskets come with fries

F4. Fried Oyster Basket (10)

F4. Fried Oyster Basket (10)

$15.50

baskets come with fries

F5. Chicken Tender Basket (4)

$15.50

baskets come with fries

F6. Fried Combo

Pick 2 or 3 items to make your own fried combo

Po Boys

P1. Shrimp Po Boys

P1. Shrimp Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P2. Chicken Tender Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P3. Catfish Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P4. Oyster Po Boys

$16.50

po boys come with fries

P5. Crawfish Po Boys

$15.00

po boys come with fries

P7. Cod Po Boys

$18.00

P6. 88 Garlic Shrimp Po Boys

$16.50

R1. 88 Special Lobster Roll

$28.00

R2. PNW Crab Roll

$28.00

R3. Garlic Shrimp W. 88 Sauce

$16.50

Deserts

Chocolate Molten Cake

$6.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Butter Toffee Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3015 184th Street Southwest, Lynnwood, WA 98037

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

