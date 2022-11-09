A map showing the location of Pier Fans Sports Club 1481 East Hill Park Rd.View gallery

Pier Fans Sports Club 1481 East Hill Park Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

1481 East Hill Park Rd.

The Colony, TX 75056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pre-Game

Charcuterie

$14.00Out of stock

Poutine

$11.00

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Poke

$14.00

Dip Trio

$12.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Handhelds

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.00

BLT

$11.00

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Nachos

Ahi Poke Nachos

$18.00

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$14.00

Greens

Seared Ahi Salad

$14.00

Ceasar

$11.00

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$11.00

Pizza

Hawaiian Hot Honey Pizza

$12.00

Marina Margherita

$10.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Taco Pizza

$12.00

BYO Pizza

$10.00

Burgers

Big Kahuna Burger

$15.00

Spicy Blue Burger

$15.00

Boathouse Burger

$15.00

Sriracha Burger

$15.00

Lakeside Burger

$14.00

Wings&Bites

Boneless- Bites

$16.00

Little Fans

KD Cheese Burger

$9.00

KD Hotdog/chips

$8.00

KD Side Mac&Chz

$6.00

Sides and Extras

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Side Queso

$4.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Italian

Honey Mustard

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Thousand Island

Specials

Texas Cheesesteak

$17.00

Chilli Cinnamon salmon

$21.00

Shrimp riding a filet

$26.00

Liquor

Titos

$9.50

DBL Titos

$14.25

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.75

DBL Eddy Lemon

$13.25

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.75

DBL Eddy Lime

$13.25

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.75

DBL Eddy Ruby Red

$13.25

Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Goose

$18.00

Ketel One

$5.00

DBL Ketel

$10.00

Pink Whitney

$8.75

DBL Pink Whit

$13.25

Well Vodka

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.75

Well Gin

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$9.75

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

DBL Bombay

$12.75

Hendricks

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$15.75

well Rum

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.75

Bacardi

$8.50

DBL Bacardi

$12.75

Captain Morgan

$8.50

DBL Captain

$12.75

Malibu

$8.50

DBL Malubu

$12.75

Crown Royal

$9.50

DBL Crown

$14.25

Jack Daniels

$8.50

DBL Jack

$12.75

Jameson

$8.50

DBL Jameson

$12.75

Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Makers

$17.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

DBL Woodford

$17.50

well whiskey

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$9.75

Tully

$8.50

Jack Fire

$8.50

DBL Jack Fire

$12.75

Well Tequila

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.75

Don Julio Blanco

$10.50

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$15.75

Codigo Silver

$10.50

DBL Codigo Silver

$15.75

Patron

$11.00

DBL Patron

$16.50

Casamigos silver

$14.00

DBL Casa Silver

$21.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.50

DBL Casa Repo

$26.25

Codigo Rosa

$16.00

DBL Codigo Rosa

$24.00

Jager

$7.50

Rumpleminze

$7.50

Fireball

$7.50

Tuaca

$7.50

Skrewball

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$8.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

AMF

$10.50

Blue Hawaiian

$9.50

Cucumber Cooler

$14.00

Desert Ranch Water

$14.00

Green Tea

$8.50

Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$8.50

LIT

$10.50

LIT Premium

$14.00

Pier paloma

$16.00

Porch Rocker

$14.00

Red Headed Sloot

$8.50

Royal Fugg

$8.50

Skinny Margarita

$13.00

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$13.00

Triple Crown

$14.00

Twilight Mojito

$15.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.50

White Tea

$8.50

Rootbeer Bomb

$5.50

White Russian

$9.00

Oil Can Charlie

$8.50

Waffle Shot

$8.50

Washington Apple

$8.50

Skeleton key

$14.00

Jaeger monster

$14.00

Hibiscus Paloma

$16.00

Hot and sour Mary

$15.00

Windbreaker

$19.00

Mezcal Margarita

$18.00

Lakeside Forest

$17.00

End of the Pier Fashion

$16.00

Chivas

$10.50

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Johnny Black

$10.50

Lagavulin

$26.00

Beer

Bishop Cider Draft

$6.00+

Bud Lt Draft

$4.75+

Coors Lt Draft

$4.75+

Dallas Blonde Draft

$5.50+

Dos XX Draft

$5.00+

Hopadillo Draft

$5.50+

Michelob Draft

$4.75+

Miller Lt Draft

$4.75+

Modelo Draft

$5.00+

Yuengling Draft

$4.75+

Ziegenbock Draft

$4.75+

Hershey's chocolate porter

$7.00+

Crackberry

$7.50

805

$6.00

Blood and Honey Can

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwiser

$4.00

Coors Banquet Can

$4.00

Coors Lt Can

$4.00

Corona Can

$6.00

Corona Light Can

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Juice Pack

$6.50

Lone Star

$5.50

Love Street

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lt Can

$4.00

Modelo Can

$5.50

Oberon

$6.00

PBR

$5.50

Shiner Can

$5.00

Stella Can

$6.00

Truly Can

$5.75

Twisted Tea Can

$5.75

White Claw

$5.75

Yuengling Flight Can

$5.00

Onda Grapefruit Can

$5.75

Lakewood punkel

$8.00

Manhattan project oktoberfest

$8.00

Revolver halls bock

$8.00

Local buzz

$7.50

Lakewood lager

$7.50

Einstok porter

$8.50

Wine

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Sauv Blanc

$7.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$12.00

Ruffino Prosecco Split

$10.00

Meiomi Pinot

$14.00

Meiomi Rose

$14.00

Mimosa

$7.50

Peach Bellini

$7.50

CasaMadero Shiraz

$12.00

Stella Mia Prosecco

$12.00

Fiji Pinot Griggio

$10.00

N/a Bev

Water

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger beer

$2.50

Orange juice

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bag of Ice

$6.00

Owner Comp

$0.01

Gatorade

$3.00

Richard's Rainwater Sparkling

$4.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Grapefruit Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Hats

Gray Iron x Titan

$37.00

White Flag Clover Nation

$37.00

Royal Blue Premium Clover 99

$35.00

Navy Seamless Luck

$42.00

Bright Blue Seamless Luck

$42.00

Powder Blue Soft Luck

$33.00

White Texas Vibes

$37.00

Corksickle

Stemless Wine Tumbler

$34.99

Canteen

$39.99

22 oz Tumbler

$39.99

Hair Ties

2 for $1

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1481 East Hill Park Rd., The Colony, TX 75056

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Fair Winds - Pier 121 Marina - Lake Lewisville
orange starNo Reviews
1481 E Hill Park Road LEWISVILLE, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Zag: Afro Fusion Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
5000 main st suite 214 the colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
orange starNo Reviews
4740 State Highway 121 #400 Lewisville, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Twigs American Kitchen - Colony
orange starNo Reviews
--5740 Grandscape Blvd Suite 115 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Fun Pizza Kitchen - The Colony - 4181 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
4181 Main St The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
LSA Burger - The Colony - Correct Location - 4545 Destination Drive
orange starNo Reviews
4545 Destination Drive The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in The Colony

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70002 The Colony TX
orange star4.7 • 3,220
3750 Plano Parkway The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Dirty Burger Bar
orange star4.4 • 509
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #200 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails - Grandscape
orange star4.0 • 225
5774 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
The Tacklebox Seafood
orange star4.0 • 1
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100 The Colony, TX 75056
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near The Colony
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (122 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Prosper
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston