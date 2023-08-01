Pier Garden 102 North Water Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Pier Garden is a pop-up restaurant at The Starling event venue offers Tall Guy & a Grill’s White Claw tempura battered fish fry and other seasonal summer favorites. Creative craft cocktails, local beer on tap and special events are happening all summer long!
Location
102 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saffron - Modern Indian Dining
No Reviews
223 N Water Street, Suite #100 Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant
Bavette - Third Ward, Milwaukee
No Reviews
217 North Broadway Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant