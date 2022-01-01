Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pier Hibachi

15000 TX-46

Spring Branch, TX 78070

Popular Items

Pier Chicken
Pier Steak
Egg Rolls

Appetizer

Egg Rolls

$5.50

Two chicken and veggies egg rolls!

Gyoza

$5.75

6 crispy chicken gyoza.

Yummy Sauce

$0.25

Deep Fried Zucchin

$8.00

Hibachi Entrees

Pier Chicken

$16.25

Hibachi Chicken served with a vegetable medley and your choice of steamed rice or fried rice. Pick your favorite protein infused sauce! Teriyaki, Dragon Sauce or Katana Sauce.

Pier Steak

$17.50

Hibachi steak served with a vegetable medley and your choice of steamed rice or fried rice. Pick your favorite protein infused sauce! Teriyaki, Dragon Sauce or Katana Sauce.

Pier Shrimp

$17.50

Hibachi shrimp served with a vegetable medley and your choice of steamed rice or fried rice. Pick your favorite protein infused sauce! Teriyaki, Dragon Sauce or Katana Sauce.

Pier Veggie Stir Fry

$14.50

Hibachi veggies served over your choice of steamed or fried rice. Pick your favorite infusion sauce! Teriyaki, or Dragon Sauce.

Entree Ad-Ons

Steak

$6.50

Chicken

$5.75

Shrimp

$6.75

Pier Sides

Fried Rice

$5.50

Steamed Rice

$3.50

Yakisoba Noodles

$5.50

Side of veggies

$5.50

Pier Kids

Kids Chicken Fried Rice

$7.75

Kids Steak Fried Rice

$8.00

Kids Shrimp fried rice

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pier Hibachi offers your favorite hibachi cusine elevated with made from scratch sauces and tantalizing flavors! Located at The District on 46 in Spring Branch, Texas!

15000 TX-46, Spring Branch, TX 78070

