Pier Hibachi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pier Hibachi offers your favorite hibachi cusine elevated with made from scratch sauces and tantalizing flavors! Located at The District on 46 in Spring Branch, Texas!
Location
15000 TX-46, Spring Branch, TX 78070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Smashin Crab - Food Truck
No Reviews
15000 State Highway 46 West Spring Branch, TX 78070
View restaurant
El Jalisco Mexican Restaurant
No Reviews
17130 hwy 46 w suit 3&4 Spring Branch, TX 78070
View restaurant
Ay Chiwawa Mexican Cafe - Spring Branch - 403 Singing Oaks
No Reviews
403 Singing Oaks Spring Branch, TX 78070
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Spring Branch
More near Spring Branch