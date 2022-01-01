Main picView gallery

Pier Houz 350 Lakeshore Drive

350 Lakeshore Dr.

Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

Order Again

Grill and Hot foods

Cheeseburger

$6.75

Hamburger

$6.25

Coney Dog

$4.50

Plain Hot Dog

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Veggie Burger

$6.75

3pc Chicken Strip and Fries

$7.75

Chicken Strips (3) side of fries

Bratwurst

$5.00

Greek Salad Wrap

$7.95

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, beets and feta cheese drizzled with our homemade pink Greek Dressing. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Chicken Greek Salad Wrap

$8.95

Greek Salad with grilled chicken and our homemade pink Greek dressing wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Deli sliced all white turkey breast with American cheese on a multi grain bread.

Sides

Add Sliced Cheese or Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Fries

$2.75

Chili Chez Fries

$5.50

Jumbo pretzel with cheese sauce

$3.00

side of chili

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$0.75

cup of ranch

$0.25

cup of ice

$0.50

cup

$0.25

Cheese Fries

$3.25

3 pc Chicken strips

$5.00

Ice Cream

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.95

Mega Ice Cream Mega Vanilla sandwhich

$2.95

Sundae Crunch Chocolate

$2.95

Lemon Ice Mango

$2.50

Lemon Ice Cherry

$2.50

Lemon Ice Lemon

$2.50

Snow Cones

$2.95

Bombpops

$2.50

Sponge Bob

$3.50

Spiderman

$3.50

Giant frozenpop

$2.00

Olde fashion Cone

$2.95

Fudge Pop No Sugar

$1.25

Homemade Vanilla Bar

Chip Around

$2.95

Just Dipped Vanilla

$2.95

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Slushie- Blue Rasberry

$3.00

Slushie-Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

coffee

$2.00

Slushi - Strawberry

$2.00

Barqs Root Beer

$2.50

Country Time Lemonade

$2.50

16 oz.

Candy/Snacks

Reese PB Cups

$2.50

Snickers Bar

$2.50

M & Ms Chocolate

$2.50

Cotton Candy

$2.50

Blow Pop/Ring Pop

$0.75

AirHeads

$0.75

Airhead Extreme

$1.50

Rice crispy Treat

$1.50

Cliff Bar

$2.00

Chocolate Chip

Nutragrain Bar

$1.25

TicTac Orange

$0.75

Cracker Sandwhich

$2.00

PB or Cheese

Kars Sweet n Salty Mix

$2.50

Bag of Chips

$0.75

Black and White Cookie/Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Famous Amos

$1.50

Candy Pop

$2.00

ICE

7lbs bag

$2.50

22lbs bag

$7.50

Add Boat-side Delivery

Deliver to Well 0-20

Please make sure to add a textable number at check out when prompted. Some one will text you shortly to ask for your location and estimated arrival time.

Deliver to Well 20-40

Please make sure to add a textable number at check out when prompted. Some one will text you shortly to ask for your location and estimated arrival time.

Deliver to Well 40-80

Please make sure to add a textable number at check out when prompted. Some one will text you shortly to ask for your location and estimated arrival time.

Deliver to Well 80-120

Please make sure to add a textable number at check out when prompted. Some one will text you shortly to ask for your location and estimated arrival time.

Deliver to Well 120-180

Please make sure to add textable phone number at checkout. Your delivery person will reach out soon for further instructions.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Window Service Eatery

Location

350 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

Directions

Main pic

