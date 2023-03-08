Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pier Plaza

1 Rittenhouse Avenue

Bayfield, WI 54814

Winter Menu 2023

Appetizer

1/2 lb Chicken Wings

$10.99

Breadstick

$1.50

Burrata Naan

$14.99

Naan, Burrata, Hot Honey, Sliced Tomato,

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Cilantro Lime Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Potato Chips, Lime Chicken, Queso, Shredded Romaine, Salsa, Black Beans

Fries

$4.50

Homemade Chips

$4.50

HOT Strips

$8.99

HOT Wings

$10.99

Pickled Herring

$9.99

Herring with Crackers

Pretzel

$11.00

Pretzel with Queso

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.99

Brussels Sprouts, Cabbage Chutney, Bacon, Balsamic Fig, Parmesan Cheese

Seasoned Side Winder Fries

$6.00

Steak Naan

$15.99

Naan, Steak, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bourbon Cream Cheese, Scallions, White Cheddar Cheese

Sweet Potato Poutine

$13.99

Sweet Potato Wedges, White Cheddar, Bacon, Cabbage Chutney, Apostle Islands Dressing

Sweet Potato Wedges

$7.00

Sweet potato wedges, horsey ranch

Whitefish Livers

$11.99

LIvers sauteed in garlic, butter, white wine, onions and peppers

WI Cheese Curds

$9.00

WI Poutine

$13.99

Wisconsin Winder

$11.99

Winder Basket

$6.00

Soups

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Cup of Chilli

$4.50

Bowl Of Soup

$5.50

Bowl Of Chili

$5.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.25

Romaine, Onion, Tomato, Croutons, Parmsean Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Breadstick

Cup Coleslaw

$1.60

Romaine no Steak

$13.99

Grilled ROmaine, Tomatoes, Bleu CHeese dressing, bacon, breadstick

Side Caesar

$6.99

romaine, tomato, onion, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, croutons

Side Salad

$5.99

romaine, rtomato, onoin, cheese

Steak Romaine

$16.99

Grilled Romaine, Teres Major Steak, Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Breadstick

Bowls

Chicken Protein Bowl

$14.99

Quinoa, Edamame, Corn, Sweet Potatoes, White BBQ with cilantro lime chicken or veggie burger

Veggie Protein Bowl

$14.99

Fish

Fish'N'Winders

$16.99Out of stock

Deep Fried Whitefish, Side Winders, Coleslaw

Sandwiches

B.L.T

$14.99

Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Grilled Multigrain

Bacon Jam Burger

$16.50

Grilled burger topped with bacon jam, CHeddar Cheese, Romaine, Sliced Tomato and artisan Bun

BBQ Bacon Northlander

$15.99

Grilled Burger, Bacon, BBQ Sauce Choice of Cheese, Artisan Bun

Cheeseburger

$15.25

Grilled Burger Choice of CHeese

Corned Beef Sammy

$15.50

Corned Beef, Cabbage CHutney, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, APostle Islands Dressing, Multi Grain Bread

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Multi Grain, Choice of Cheese

Grilled Chic

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, ROmaine, TOmato, Artisan Bun

Hamburger

$15.25

Grilled Hamburger on Artisan BUn

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$15.99

Sharons Favorite

$15.99

Grilled CHicken TOpped with Guacamole, Bacon, Swiss, Romaine, Tomato

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Multi Grain, Spin Artichoke Spread, Cheddar, Swiss

Sriracha Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Deep Fried Chicken, Sriracha Honey, Bleu CHeese Dresing, ROmaine, TOmato,

Steak Sandwich Melt

$16.99

Steak, Bourbon Cream CHeese, Romaine, TOmato, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized ONoins on Hoagie

Veggie Burger

$14.99

Veggie Burger, Caramelized Onions, Sauteed Mushrooms, Romaine, TOmato, WHite BBQ, Swiss Cheese

Shrimp Night

Shrimp Night

$16.99

Sautted Or Beer Battered SHrim with Fries, Coleslaw, Side Slaad

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$19.99

CHoice of Sides

Entree

Ribeye Steak

$37.99

Ribeye, Choice of Potato, Sauteed Vegetable, Breadstick

Ginger Honey Salmon Dinner

$24.99

Broiled Salmon, Honey Ginger Dressing, Quinoa, Edamame, Vegetable, Seeds, Breadstick

Portobello Mushroom Steak Dinner

$29.99

Teres Major Steak, Portobello Mushroom Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable, Breadstick

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$27.99

Sauteed SHrimp, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Vegetable, Breadstick

Chicken Alfredo

$24.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$24.99

Veggie Alfredo

$24.99

No Meat Alfredo

$24.99

Alfredo, Noodles, Chicken or Shrimp or Cajun

Desserts

Ala Mode Ice Cream

$3.00

Apple Crisp

$9.99

Apple Squares

$9.99

Blueberry Cobbler Cheesecake

$9.99

Caramel Brownie Cheesecake

$9.99

Caramel Roll

$4.00

Death By Chocolate Cake

$9.99

Gluten Free Chocolate Torte

$9.99

Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.99

Ice Cream Cone 1 Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream Cone 2 Scoop

$4.00

Ice Cream Sundae 1 Scoop

$4.50

Ice Cream Sundae 2scoop

$5.50

Lava Cake

$8.99

Chocolate Lave Cake

Lemon Berry Mascarpone

$9.99

Lemon Poppyseed Cheesecake

$9.99

Lemon Poppyseed Cheesecake

Malt/Shake 16 oz

$8.00

Monster Carrot Cake

$10.99

Monster Carrot Cake with Cram Cheese Frosting

New York Cheesecake

$9.99

Plain Cheesecake

Raspberry Chocolate Cheesecake

$9.99

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$9.99

Roor Beer Float

$7.00

Tiaramisu

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids 1-Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids 2-Burger

$6.99

Kids-CHEESEBurger

$7.25

Kids 3 Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids 4-BUTTERED

$6.99

Kids 4-Alfredo

$6.99

ADD ONS

ADD ONS

Apparel/Ice/Merchandize

Apparel

Herring Glass

$5.99

Ice

$3.50

Travel Mug

$18.95

St. Patty Menu

Appetizers

Scottish Eggs

$12.00

Irish Poutine

$13.99

Dirty Shamrock

$13.99

Sandwich

Corned Beef Sammy

$15.50

Specials

Boiled Dinner

$16.99

Irish Mac'n'Cheese

$16.99

Drinks

Shamrock Mimosa

Whiskey Mule

Patty Punch

Leprechaun Margarita

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pier Plaza is the heart of the Bayfield experience. Stay in the Pier Hotel, relax in the Pier Restaurant & Lounge, and let our friendly staff help you navigate local activities and events. Enjoy fantastic views of the lake and the legendary Pier itself, from both the restaurant and from your own room’s deck! See the history wall inside the restaurant, meet the family, and learn about the tradition you have become a part of at Pier Plaza. You can find everything you need here to enjoy your stay in Bayfield. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact us at (715) 779-3330.

Location

1 Rittenhouse Avenue, Bayfield, WI 54814

