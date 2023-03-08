Restaurant info

Pier Plaza is the heart of the Bayfield experience. Stay in the Pier Hotel, relax in the Pier Restaurant & Lounge, and let our friendly staff help you navigate local activities and events. Enjoy fantastic views of the lake and the legendary Pier itself, from both the restaurant and from your own room’s deck! See the history wall inside the restaurant, meet the family, and learn about the tradition you have become a part of at Pier Plaza. You can find everything you need here to enjoy your stay in Bayfield. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to contact us at (715) 779-3330.

Website