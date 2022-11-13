PIer Sushi

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Egg Rolls
California Roll Maki Roll
Shaggy Dog

Appetizers

Beef Tataki

$10.25

8 thinly sliced pieces of angus steak seared rare with salt and pepper topped with ponzu sauce, green onions and sesame seeds.

Edamame

$4.75

Steamed soybeans topped with sea salt.

Egg Rolls

$5.25

Two lightly fried chicken egg rolls with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Gyoza

$5.75

6 crispy chicken and veggie potstickers with Gyoza dipping sauce.

Sakura

$15.75

8 pieces of seared peppered tuna with jalapenos topped with ponzu sauce.

Spicy Edamame

$5.25

Steamed soybeans topped with sea salt, togarashi and sriracha.

Wonton Nachos

$8.25

Lightly fried wontons topped with spicy tuna and seaweed salad topped with a sweet chili sauce.

Yellow Dragon

$14.50

8 thinly sliced yellow tail sashimi topped with cilantro, sliced jalapeno and drizzled with a citrus Ponzu sauce.

Specialty Roll

America Roll

$16.75

Made with tempura shrimp tossed with raspberry chipotle sauce, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with white tuna, maguro tuna, avocado, tobiko, sriracha, honey wasabi, and chipotle sauce.

Backdraft Roll

$14.25

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese topped with hot Cheetos, spicy mayo, sriracha & eel sauce.

Canyon Roll

$13.75

Shrimp, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese topped with thinly sliced mango, honey wasabi & pier sauce.

Caterpillar Roll

$14.25

Fresh Water Eel and Cucumber Rolled. Topped With Avocado, Eel Sauce & Sesame seeds.

Dam Good Roll

$14.25

Lightly Fried Shrimp & Crab Rolled. Topped With Seared Peppered Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha & Jalapenos.

Godzilla Roll

$15.25

Spicy Scallops, Crab and Shrimp Rolled. Topped With Seaweed Salad, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha & Honey Wasabi.

Guadalupe Roll

$16.95

Tempura shrimp, seaweed salad and cucumber. Topped with spicy crab mix and honey wasabi.

Hawk Roll

$16.95

Spicy yallowtail, crawfish, jalapenos and cream cheese. Topped with seared smoked, spicy mayo, and tiger sauce.

Horseshoe Roll

$16.25

Spicy crawfish, yellowtail, cream cheese and jalapenos. Topped with seared peppered salmon. Baked and topped with spicy mayo.

Island Roll

$14.25

Sweet teriyaki chicken, cream cheese & avocado topped with pineapple, sweet soy sauce & honey wasabi.

Keto Roll

$13.75

Crab, avocado & cream cheese rolled in soy paper topped with spicy mayo (no rice)

King Kong Roll

$15.75

Made with tempura shrimp tossed with raspberry chipotle, cream cheese & pickled jalapenos. Topped with seared white tuna, honey wasabi, and our sriracha eel sauce!

Lone Star Roll

$13.75

White Tuna, Crab, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos Rolled & Topped With Fried Onion, Tobiko, and Pier Sauce.

Moccasin Roll

$14.75

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Rolled. Topped With Freshwater Eel and Eel Sauce.

Mount Fuji

$16.75

California roll topped with jalapenos, spicy mayo & sriracha served with sashimi salad, spicy ponzu sauce & fresh cilantro.

Pier Roll

$15.25

Teriyaki beef, cream cheese rolled in soy paper topped with honey wasabi, eel sauce and crispy fried onions.

Rainbow Roll

$13.75

Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Rolled. Topped With Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper & Shrimp.

Red Dragon

$15.75

Spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese & jalapenos topped with tuna, tobiko, sriracha, and spicy mayo.

Rescue Roll

$15.75

Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, crab topped with smoked salmon, pineapple & drizzled with pier sauce.

Scorpion Roll

$16.95

Made with soft shell crab, crab sticks, and cream cheese. Topped with eel, eel sauce, and black Tobiko.

Shaggy Dog

$13.75

Lightly Fried Shrimp & Crab Rolled. Topped With Crab, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.

TNT Roll

$14.75

Tempura shrimp with cream cheese & pickled jalapenos topped with a chili blend rub, spicy mayo & eel sauce.

Winter Roll

$14.75

Crab, spicy scallop & cream cheese topped with seared peppered white tuna & fresh mint drizzled with honey wasabi, eel sauce & sriracha.

The Duke

$16.95

The Grasshopper Roll

$17.95

The Reef

$17.95

Maki Roll

Avocado Maki Roll

$5.50

Avocado and cream cheese rolled. Topped with eel sauce and honey wasabi.

Black Widow

$12.75

Soft-shell crab and cream cheese. Topped with eel, jalapenos, eel sauce, and sriracha.

California Roll Maki Roll

$5.75

The famous California roll made with crab, cucumber & avocado

Cucumber Maki Roll

$3.25

Cucumber Rolled

Ebi Maki Roll

$4.75

Ebi Shrimp & Cucumber Rolled.

Eel Maki Roll

$6.75

Fresh Water Eel Rolled

Philadelphia Maki Roll

$6.25

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Avocado rolled.

Salmon Maki Roll

$5.25

Salmon Rolled.

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.25

Fries Salmon skin and cream cheese rolled in nori. Topped with eel sauce. Please allow for extra time when ordering*

Spicy Crawfish Maki Roll

$6.25

Spicy crawfish rolled. Topped with green onions & spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.

Spicy Salmon Maki Roll

$6.25

Spicy salmon rolled. Topped with spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.

Spicy Scallop Maki Roll

$6.75

Spicy scallop rolled topped with green onions & spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.

Spicy Tuna Maki Roll

$6.75

Spicy Seasoned Tuna Rolled. Topped With Spicy Mayo dusted with togarashi spice.

Spider Roll

$8.75

Lightly fried soft-shell crab rolled.

Tempura Shrimp Maki Roll

$7.25

Tempura fried shrimp rolled.

Tiger Eye Roll

$7.25

Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapenos rolled in nori. Tempura fried and rolled in rice. Drizzled with eel sauce.

Tuna Roll Maki Roll

$5.75

Maguro Tuna Rolled.

Veggie Maki Roll

$4.25

Vegetarian delight with carrots, avocado, & cucumber rolled.

Yellowtail Maki Roll

$6.75

Fresh yellowtail rolled. Topped with green onions.

Hand Roll

Avocado Hand Roll

$3.50

Avocado and cream cheese rolled. Topped with eel sauce and honey wasabi.

California Roll Hand Roll

$4.25

The famous California roll made with crab, cucumber & avocado

Cucumber Hand Roll

$2.25

Cucumber Rolled

Ebi Hand Roll

$3.25

Ebi Shrimp & Cucumber Rolled.

Eel Hand Roll

$4.75

Fresh Water Eel Rolled

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$4.25

Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Avocado rolled.

Salmon Hand Roll

$3.75

Salmon Rolled.

Spicy Crawfish Hand Roll

$4.25

Spicy crawfish rolled. Topped with green onions & spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$4.25

Spicy salmon rolled. Topped with spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$4.75

Spicy scallop rolled topped with green onions & spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$4.25

Spicy Seasoned Tuna Rolled. Topped With Spicy Mayo dusted with togarashi spice.

Tempura Shrimp Hand Roll

$4.75

Tempura fried shrimp rolled.

Tuna Roll Hand Roll

$3.75

Maguro Tuna Rolled.

Veggie Hand Roll

$3.00

Vegetarian delight with carrots, avocado, & cucumber rolled.

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$4.75

Fresh yellowtail rolled. Topped with green onions.

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$4.25

Nigiri

Albacore Tuna Nigiri

$4.75

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Crab (KaniKama) Nigiri

$5.25

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Eel (Unagi) Nigiri

$6.25

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Masago (Smelt Egg) Nigiri

$5.75

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Nigiri Sampler 

$16.25

6 pieces of nigiri Chefs choice

Octopus (Tako)  Nigiri

$5.95

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Peppered Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$6.75

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Red Snapper Nigiri

$5.75

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$6.25

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri

$5.75

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Scallop (Hotatagai)  Nigiri

$6.25

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$5.75

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Smoked Salmon (Samuko Sake) Nigiri

$6.50

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri

$6.25Out of stock

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Tamago (Sweet Eggs) Nigiri

$5.75

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Tobiko (Caviar) Nigiri

$5.75

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Tuna (Maguro)  Nigiri

$6.75

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

White Tuna ( Escolar) Nigiri

$6.25

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$6.50

All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.

Sashimi

Albacore Tuna Sashimi

$11.25

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Crab (KaniKama) Sashimi

$11.25

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Eel (Unagi) Sashimi

$12.75

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Octopus (Tako)  Sashimi

$13.75

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Peppered Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi

$14.25

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Red Snapper Sashimi

$11.25

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Salmon (Sake) Sashimi

$12.75

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Sashimi Bowl

$27.25

Assorted fish, seaweed salad and avocado. Please allow for a longer wait time.

Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi

$11.75

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Smoked Salmon (Samuko Sake) Sashimi

$12.25

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi

$11.75Out of stock

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Tamago (Sweet Eggs) Sashimi

$11.75

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Tuna (Maguro)  Sashimi

$12.75

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

White Tuna ( Escolar) Sashimi

$12.25

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi

$12.25

Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.

Pier Bowls

Baked Salmon Bowl

$17.25

Baked Salmon, Cucumber & Green Onion. Topped With Spicy Mayo Eel Sauce & Sesame Seeds.

California Bowl

$14.25

Crab, avocado, cucumber, edamame & sesame seeds drizzled with sweet eel sauce & spicy mayo

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.25

Sauteed chicken served over a bed of garlic butter-infused fried rice. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.

Chicken Yakisoba

$15.25

Garlic butter sauteed chicken, onions and bell peppers served over yakisoba noodles. Topped with sweet eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, and sesame seeds..

Dynamite Shrimp

$15.75

Tempura rock shrimp tossed in spicy mayo and togarashi spice. Topped with spicy mayo, green onions, carrots, avocado & sesame seeds

Hawaiian Bowl

$14.75

Teriyaki chicken, pineapple, carrots, edamame & avocado topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, sprinkled with sesame seeds

Keto Bowl

$14.75

Crab, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus & bell peppers over a bed of cauliflower rice topped with spicy mayo

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.25

Sauteed garlic and lemon shrimp served over a bed of garlic butter-infused fried rice.

Spicy Teriyaki Chicken

$15.25

Chicken sauteed in garlic butter and house made spicy teriyaki sauce. Served over steamed rice, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. Spicy***

Steak Fried Rice

$16.25

Steak served over a bed of garlic butter-infused fried rice.

Steak Yakisoba

$16.25

Garlic butter sauteed steak, onions and bell peppers served over yakisoba noodles. Topped with sweet eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, and sesame seeds.

Tempura Shrimp Yakisoba Noodles

$16.50

5 tempura shrimp over a bed of yakisoba noodles, bell peppers, and onions sauteed in garlic butter. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, and sesame seeds.

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.75

Chicken sauteed in garlic butter and house made teriyaki sauce. Served over steamed rice, topped with green onions and sesame seeds.

Veggie Stir Fry

$13.25

Sauteed veggie medley, served over steamed rice. Topped with sweet soy sauce, avocado, sesame seeds, and green onions.

Poke Bowl

$22.95

Sides

Bowl of Fried Rice

$5.25

Keto Bomb

$7.25

Avocado topped with crab, cream cheese, and spicy mayo baked to perfection.

Seaweed Salad

$5.25

Seaweed salad served over a bed of carrots.

Side of Steamed Rice

$2.75

Yakisoba Noodle

$6.50

Bowl of Yakisoba noodles, bell peppers, and onions sauteed in garlic butter. Topped with sweet eel and spicy mayo.

Side of Fried Rice

$3.50

Order on 1 soft shell crab

$3.75

6 Tempura Shrimp

$6.00

Pier Soup

$4.50

Dumpling Soup

$5.00

Sashimi Salad

$12.75

Diablo Seafood Noodle Soup

$8.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Yakisoba

$8.25

Sauteed chicken over yakisoba noodles.

Kids Steak Yakisoba

$9.75

Sauteed steak over yakisoba noodles.

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$7.75

Served on a bed of steamed rice substitute fried rice

Kids Teriyaki Steak

$9.25

Served on a bed of steamed rice substitute fried rice

Desserts

Fried Cheesecake

$6.50

Cheesecake wrapped in a Japanese pastry deep fried & drizzled with chocolate or strawberry glaze.

Summer Roll

$6.25Out of stock

Seasonal fruit, cream cheese and rice wrapped in soy paper topped with fresh fruit.

Cinnamon Sugar Wontons

$6.75

Sparkle Berry Roll

$9.50Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Green Tea ( cold)

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Raspberry Tea

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Hot Green Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A new style of sushi has come to Canyon Lake! Enjoy traditional sushi, innovative specialty rolls, rice bowls & more, mochi ice cream, and quirky dessert options. From locals to tourists we are here to serve the community

Location

145 FM 2673 Suite B, Canyon Lake, TX 78133

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

