PIer Sushi
145 FM 2673 Suite B
Canyon Lake, TX 78133
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beef Tataki
8 thinly sliced pieces of angus steak seared rare with salt and pepper topped with ponzu sauce, green onions and sesame seeds.
Edamame
Steamed soybeans topped with sea salt.
Egg Rolls
Two lightly fried chicken egg rolls with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
Gyoza
6 crispy chicken and veggie potstickers with Gyoza dipping sauce.
Sakura
8 pieces of seared peppered tuna with jalapenos topped with ponzu sauce.
Spicy Edamame
Steamed soybeans topped with sea salt, togarashi and sriracha.
Wonton Nachos
Lightly fried wontons topped with spicy tuna and seaweed salad topped with a sweet chili sauce.
Yellow Dragon
8 thinly sliced yellow tail sashimi topped with cilantro, sliced jalapeno and drizzled with a citrus Ponzu sauce.
Specialty Roll
America Roll
Made with tempura shrimp tossed with raspberry chipotle sauce, avocado, and cream cheese. Topped with white tuna, maguro tuna, avocado, tobiko, sriracha, honey wasabi, and chipotle sauce.
Backdraft Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese topped with hot Cheetos, spicy mayo, sriracha & eel sauce.
Canyon Roll
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese topped with thinly sliced mango, honey wasabi & pier sauce.
Caterpillar Roll
Fresh Water Eel and Cucumber Rolled. Topped With Avocado, Eel Sauce & Sesame seeds.
Dam Good Roll
Lightly Fried Shrimp & Crab Rolled. Topped With Seared Peppered Tuna, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sriracha & Jalapenos.
Godzilla Roll
Spicy Scallops, Crab and Shrimp Rolled. Topped With Seaweed Salad, Spicy Mayo, Sriracha & Honey Wasabi.
Guadalupe Roll
Tempura shrimp, seaweed salad and cucumber. Topped with spicy crab mix and honey wasabi.
Hawk Roll
Spicy yallowtail, crawfish, jalapenos and cream cheese. Topped with seared smoked, spicy mayo, and tiger sauce.
Horseshoe Roll
Spicy crawfish, yellowtail, cream cheese and jalapenos. Topped with seared peppered salmon. Baked and topped with spicy mayo.
Island Roll
Sweet teriyaki chicken, cream cheese & avocado topped with pineapple, sweet soy sauce & honey wasabi.
Keto Roll
Crab, avocado & cream cheese rolled in soy paper topped with spicy mayo (no rice)
King Kong Roll
Made with tempura shrimp tossed with raspberry chipotle, cream cheese & pickled jalapenos. Topped with seared white tuna, honey wasabi, and our sriracha eel sauce!
Lone Star Roll
White Tuna, Crab, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos Rolled & Topped With Fried Onion, Tobiko, and Pier Sauce.
Moccasin Roll
Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Rolled. Topped With Freshwater Eel and Eel Sauce.
Mount Fuji
California roll topped with jalapenos, spicy mayo & sriracha served with sashimi salad, spicy ponzu sauce & fresh cilantro.
Pier Roll
Teriyaki beef, cream cheese rolled in soy paper topped with honey wasabi, eel sauce and crispy fried onions.
Rainbow Roll
Crab, Avocado, Cucumber Rolled. Topped With Tuna, Salmon, Red Snapper & Shrimp.
Red Dragon
Spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese & jalapenos topped with tuna, tobiko, sriracha, and spicy mayo.
Rescue Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, crab topped with smoked salmon, pineapple & drizzled with pier sauce.
Scorpion Roll
Made with soft shell crab, crab sticks, and cream cheese. Topped with eel, eel sauce, and black Tobiko.
Shaggy Dog
Lightly Fried Shrimp & Crab Rolled. Topped With Crab, Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce.
TNT Roll
Tempura shrimp with cream cheese & pickled jalapenos topped with a chili blend rub, spicy mayo & eel sauce.
Winter Roll
Crab, spicy scallop & cream cheese topped with seared peppered white tuna & fresh mint drizzled with honey wasabi, eel sauce & sriracha.
Maki Roll
Avocado Maki Roll
Avocado and cream cheese rolled. Topped with eel sauce and honey wasabi.
Black Widow
Soft-shell crab and cream cheese. Topped with eel, jalapenos, eel sauce, and sriracha.
California Roll Maki Roll
The famous California roll made with crab, cucumber & avocado
Cucumber Maki Roll
Cucumber Rolled
Ebi Maki Roll
Ebi Shrimp & Cucumber Rolled.
Eel Maki Roll
Fresh Water Eel Rolled
Philadelphia Maki Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Avocado rolled.
Salmon Maki Roll
Salmon Rolled.
Salmon Skin Roll
Fries Salmon skin and cream cheese rolled in nori. Topped with eel sauce. Please allow for extra time when ordering*
Spicy Crawfish Maki Roll
Spicy crawfish rolled. Topped with green onions & spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.
Spicy Salmon Maki Roll
Spicy salmon rolled. Topped with spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.
Spicy Scallop Maki Roll
Spicy scallop rolled topped with green onions & spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.
Spicy Tuna Maki Roll
Spicy Seasoned Tuna Rolled. Topped With Spicy Mayo dusted with togarashi spice.
Spider Roll
Lightly fried soft-shell crab rolled.
Tempura Shrimp Maki Roll
Tempura fried shrimp rolled.
Tiger Eye Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and jalapenos rolled in nori. Tempura fried and rolled in rice. Drizzled with eel sauce.
Tuna Roll Maki Roll
Maguro Tuna Rolled.
Veggie Maki Roll
Vegetarian delight with carrots, avocado, & cucumber rolled.
Yellowtail Maki Roll
Fresh yellowtail rolled. Topped with green onions.
Hand Roll
Avocado Hand Roll
Avocado and cream cheese rolled. Topped with eel sauce and honey wasabi.
California Roll Hand Roll
The famous California roll made with crab, cucumber & avocado
Cucumber Hand Roll
Cucumber Rolled
Ebi Hand Roll
Ebi Shrimp & Cucumber Rolled.
Eel Hand Roll
Fresh Water Eel Rolled
Philadelphia Hand Roll
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Avocado rolled.
Salmon Hand Roll
Salmon Rolled.
Spicy Crawfish Hand Roll
Spicy crawfish rolled. Topped with green onions & spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
Spicy salmon rolled. Topped with spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
Spicy scallop rolled topped with green onions & spicy mayo dusted with togarashi spice.
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy Seasoned Tuna Rolled. Topped With Spicy Mayo dusted with togarashi spice.
Tempura Shrimp Hand Roll
Tempura fried shrimp rolled.
Tuna Roll Hand Roll
Maguro Tuna Rolled.
Veggie Hand Roll
Vegetarian delight with carrots, avocado, & cucumber rolled.
Yellowtail Hand Roll
Fresh yellowtail rolled. Topped with green onions.
Salmon Skin Hand Roll
Nigiri
Albacore Tuna Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Crab (KaniKama) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Eel (Unagi) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Masago (Smelt Egg) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Nigiri Sampler
6 pieces of nigiri Chefs choice
Octopus (Tako) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Peppered Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Red Snapper Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Salmon (Sake) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Scallop (Hotatagai) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Smoked Salmon (Samuko Sake) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Tamago (Sweet Eggs) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Tobiko (Caviar) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
White Tuna ( Escolar) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri
All Nigiri Comes With 2 Pieces Per Order.
Sashimi
Albacore Tuna Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Crab (KaniKama) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Eel (Unagi) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Octopus (Tako) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Peppered Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Red Snapper Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Salmon (Sake) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Sashimi Bowl
Assorted fish, seaweed salad and avocado. Please allow for a longer wait time.
Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Smoked Salmon (Samuko Sake) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Tamago (Sweet Eggs) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
White Tuna ( Escolar) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi
Sashimi Comes With 5 Thin Slices.
Pier Bowls
Baked Salmon Bowl
Baked Salmon, Cucumber & Green Onion. Topped With Spicy Mayo Eel Sauce & Sesame Seeds.
California Bowl
Crab, avocado, cucumber, edamame & sesame seeds drizzled with sweet eel sauce & spicy mayo
Chicken Fried Rice
Sauteed chicken served over a bed of garlic butter-infused fried rice. Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Chicken Yakisoba
Garlic butter sauteed chicken, onions and bell peppers served over yakisoba noodles. Topped with sweet eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, and sesame seeds..
Dynamite Shrimp
Tempura rock shrimp tossed in spicy mayo and togarashi spice. Topped with spicy mayo, green onions, carrots, avocado & sesame seeds
Hawaiian Bowl
Teriyaki chicken, pineapple, carrots, edamame & avocado topped with teriyaki sauce, green onions, sprinkled with sesame seeds
Keto Bowl
Crab, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus & bell peppers over a bed of cauliflower rice topped with spicy mayo
Shrimp Fried Rice
Sauteed garlic and lemon shrimp served over a bed of garlic butter-infused fried rice.
Spicy Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken sauteed in garlic butter and house made spicy teriyaki sauce. Served over steamed rice, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. Spicy***
Steak Fried Rice
Steak served over a bed of garlic butter-infused fried rice.
Steak Yakisoba
Garlic butter sauteed steak, onions and bell peppers served over yakisoba noodles. Topped with sweet eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, and sesame seeds.
Tempura Shrimp Yakisoba Noodles
5 tempura shrimp over a bed of yakisoba noodles, bell peppers, and onions sauteed in garlic butter. Topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, green onions, and sesame seeds.
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken sauteed in garlic butter and house made teriyaki sauce. Served over steamed rice, topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
Veggie Stir Fry
Sauteed veggie medley, served over steamed rice. Topped with sweet soy sauce, avocado, sesame seeds, and green onions.
Poke Bowl
Sides
Bowl of Fried Rice
Keto Bomb
Avocado topped with crab, cream cheese, and spicy mayo baked to perfection.
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed salad served over a bed of carrots.
Side of Steamed Rice
Yakisoba Noodle
Bowl of Yakisoba noodles, bell peppers, and onions sauteed in garlic butter. Topped with sweet eel and spicy mayo.
Side of Fried Rice
Order on 1 soft shell crab
6 Tempura Shrimp
Pier Soup
Dumpling Soup
Sashimi Salad
Diablo Seafood Noodle Soup
Kids Menu
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A new style of sushi has come to Canyon Lake! Enjoy traditional sushi, innovative specialty rolls, rice bowls & more, mochi ice cream, and quirky dessert options. From locals to tourists we are here to serve the community
145 FM 2673 Suite B, Canyon Lake, TX 78133