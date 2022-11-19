Restaurant header imageView gallery

SNACKS

LOADED FRIES

$10.00

beer cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing

NACHOS

$10.00

Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, grilled limes

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

Seasoned with truffle salt and parmesan cheese

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

SIDES

SIDE CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

SIDE RANCH SLAW

$4.00

RANCH

$0.50

OLD BAY RANCH

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

NACHO CHEESE

$2.00

BEER CHEESE

$2.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$1.75

BURGERS, BIRDS, & STUFF

SERVED WITH CHIPS UPGRADE TO FRIES $3; PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES FOR $4.5
THE PIER 23

THE PIER 23

$17.00

Seven Hills custom grind burger or grilled chicken breast, tomato bacon jam, fried shallots, provolone cheese on a brioche bun

GRILLED PORTOBELLO

$14.00Out of stock

fresh grilled portobello mushroom, topped with provolone, heirloom tomato, sriracha slaw, and balsamic glaze on a brioche bun

FRESH TUNA

$17.00Out of stock

fresh caught 8. oz tuna loin, Meyer lemon aioli, arugula, heirloom tomato on a brioche bun

BLU CRAB CAKE

$26.00

BLU Crabhouse's signature crab cake served fried with lettuce and tomato, island aioli on a brioche bun

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER/BIRD

$16.00

Seven Hills custom grind burger or grilled chicken breast built the way you want it on a brioche roll! Choose from our array of toppings to build the ultimate personal sandwich!

FOOTLONGS

SERVED ON A BAGUETTE WITH CHIPS UPGRADE TO FRIES $3; PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES FOR $4.5

CHICAGO DOG

$17.00

grilled all-beef footlong frank topped with banana peppers, relish, onions, mustard

PIER 23 DOG

$17.00

grilled, all-beef, footlong frank topped with tomato bacon jam, roasted red hot cherry peppers, fried shallots

BUILD YOUR OWN FOOTLONG

$16.00

grilled all beef footlong frank or grilled footlong mild Italian sausage built the way you want it! Choose from our array of toppings to build the ultimate customized footlong!

SAUSAGE AND PEPPERS

$17.00Out of stock

grilled mild Italian sausage topped with grilled peppers and onions in our homemade tomato sauce

PANINIS

SERVED WITH CHIPS UPGRADE TO FRIES $3; PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES FOR $4.5

THE EMBERS MEATBALL PANINI

$15.00Out of stock

The Embers meatballs, fire roasted tomato sauce, fresh burrata, torn basil on pressed foccacia

ITALIAN COLD CUT PANINI

$15.00

salami, ham, prosciutto, sopresatta, roasted garlic aioli, provolone on a garlic hoagie roll

THE CUBAN PANINI

$16.00

slow and low cooked mojo pork, sliced ham, homemade pickles, dijon aioli, sliced gruyere cheese pressed into a Cuban panini

TURKEY BACON RANCH PANINI

$15.00

slow roasted fresh turkey, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, house made ranch on seeded wheat bread

TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

CHICKEN TACOS

$12.00

barbecue pulled chicken, tomato bacon jam, fried shallots, shredded cheddar

STEAK TACOS

STEAK TACOS

$14.00

Ginger soy marinated flank steak, pickled vegetables, avocado aioli

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

jerk seasoned shrimp, pineapple salsa, garlic lime crema

FISH TACOS

$14.00

grilled sea bass, chimichurri, rice and beans, yuzu aioli

BLU PORK BELLY TACOS

$15.00

Korean bbq pork belly, vegetable slaw, jalapeños, sriracha aioli

PORTOBELLO TACOS

$12.00Out of stock

grilled portobello, sriracha slaw, balsamic glaze

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing

SUMMER SALAD

$13.00

field greens, grilled pineapple, red onions, avocado, toasted almonds, goat cheese, blood orange vinaigrette

WEDGE SALAD

$12.00

baby iceberg lettuce, diced bacon, fried avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, Old Bay ranch

TUNA POKE STUFFED AVOCADO

$16.00

Ahi tuna tossed in a roasted corn salsa and stuffed in an avocado with cucumber wasabi dressing

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS TACO

$8.00

plain taco seasoned beef or chicken with cheddar cheese

KIDS HOT DOG SLIDERS

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

DESSERT

CHOC BLACK OUT ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$7.00

Chocolate Brownie Cookie, Chocolate Ice Cream Swirled with Chocolate Cake Pieces & Frosting

CHOC FRENCH ROAST ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$7.00

Chocolate Brownie Cookie, French Roast Ice Cream

COOKIE MONSTER ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream

SALTED CARAMEL ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$7.00

Brown Sugar Cookies, Salted Caramel Ice Cream

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$3.95

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.49

Juice

$3.00

Kid's Specialty Drinks

Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Water

Club Soda

$1.00
