Pier 46 Seafood Market
903 Reviews
$$
1131 Rossi Rd
Templeton, CA 93465
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
EVERYTHING & CHIPS
FISH & CHIPS
Four piece crispy white Arctic cod, tartar sauce, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
HALIBUT & CHIPS
Crispy Alaskan Halibut, tartar sauce, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
CALAMARI & CHIPS
Breaded rings & tentacles, Cocktail sauce, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
SHRIMP & CHIPS
COMBO & CHIPS
Shrimp, Fish & Calamari sauces, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
CLAMS & CHIPS
15 PIECE FISH & CHIPS
HAPPY GO FISH
Two piece crispy white Arctic cod, tartar sauce, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
CHICKEN & CHIPS
HAPPY GO FISH
Two piece crispy white Arctic cod, tartar sauce, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries
Oysters & Chips
Extra Tartar
Extra Cocktail
Extra Salsa
TACOS & NACHOS
FISH TACOS
Two tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepper jack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
SHRIMP TACOS
Two Shrimp tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepper jack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
HALIBUT TACOS
Two Halibut tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepperjack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
SALMON TACOS
Two Salmon tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepperjack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side
CHICKEN TACOS
AHI TACOS
Four crispy wonton shells nestled with asian slaw and topped with the finest raw sushi grade Ahi!
1/2 ORDER AHI TACOS
Two crispy wonton shells nestled with asian slaw and topped with the finest raw sushi grade Ahi!
GOURMET QUESADILLA
Seafood Quesadilla stuffed with Shrimp, Crab meat, pepperjack, and cilantro and topped with a bold 2-color sauce and sprinkle of cilantro. Served with salsa and limes. sorry, can not take out onions, cilantro, or peppers jack cheese
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
SHRIMP NACHOS
COD FISH NACHOS
CHICKEN NACHOS
SINGLE FISH TACO
SINGLE SHRIMP
SINGLE HALIBUT
SINGLE SALMON
SANDWICHES
HALIBUT SANDWICH
Grilled halibut on sliced sourdough, cracked wheat or French roll Comes with Pier 46 Fries. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side
SALMON SANDWICH
Grilled fresh salmon on sliced sourdough, cracked wheat or French roll Comes with Pier 46 Fries. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side
SWORDFISH SANDWICH
Grilled swordfish on sliced sourdough, cracked wheat or French roll Comes with Pier 46 Fries. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side
SNAPPER SANDWICH
Grilled snapper fillet on sliced sourdough, cracked wheat or French roll Comes with Pier 46 Fries. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side
REAL DEAL TUNA SANDWICH
Our own fresh Tuna blended with only the freshest ingredients, served with a cup of our famous chowder
CALAMARI SANDWICH
Calamari steak served on toasted sourdough or wheat, with a side of Pier 46 fries.
LOBSTER ROLL
Real Lobster meat, chopped tomatoes, fresh mint & basil, Minced celery & red onion, Parmesan cheese and mayo. Served with a spring salad and Pier 46 Fries
1/2 SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH
SALADS
BALSAMIC SALMON SALAD
Grilled Salmon on baby greens with feta cheese and cherry tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served w/ bread.
CRAB CAKES SALAD
Two crab cakes on a bed of spring greens, topped with a bold 2-color spicy sauce. Served w/ bread.
SHRIMP LOUIE SALAD
Sweet bay shrimp piled upon a decked-out bed of spring greens, cucumber, avocado, carrots, red onion and cherry tomatoes, served with our house Louie dressing & lemon.
CRAB LOUIE SALAD
Fresh Dungeness crab piled upon a decked-out bed of spring greens, cucumber, avocado, carrots, red onion and cherry tomatoes, served with our house Louie dressing & lemon.
SESAME SEARED AHI SALAD
Ahi encrusted with sesame seeds, seared and sliced over a bed of greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, lemon and a touch of ginger to top it off. Served w/ our own Ahi dressing.
ASIAN SHRIMP SALAD
large shrimp top this salad with chef Antonio’s asian dressing, mandarins and pecans. Topped with crunchy wonton strips.
SIDE SALAD
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Crab Cake Cooked by the piece
PLATES & SPECIALTIES
HALIBUT DINNER
Grilled Halibut fillet served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon
SALMON DINNER
Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon
SWORDFISH DINNER
Grilled swordfish loin served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon
SNAPPER DINNER
Grilled fresh local Snapper fillet served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon
CALAMARI DINNER
Lightly breaded and grilled calamari steak served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon
FISH OF THE DAY
CIOPPINO
A hearty portion of house-made sauce with an assortment of shellfish and seafood. Comes with toasted garlic bread and lots of napkins!
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Large prawns that will make your taste buds dance! Served with toasted garlic bread, veggies & rice.
SHRIMP SCAMPI & PASTA
HERBED AHI STEAK
A fresh Ahi tuna steak grilled and herb infusion marinate finishes off this popular dish. Served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon
Pasta
Seafood pastas with your choice of either a house-made Red or white cream sauce and an assortment of shellfish, and fresh fish choices. Comes with toasted garlic bread, topped with parmesan cheese
STEAMED CLAMS
STEAMED MUSSELS
KIDS
A la Carte
CHOWDER
APPS & SIDES
Poke Bowls
AHI POKE BOWL
Ahi Poke' Bowl come with rice and spring mix, topped with, carrots, cucumbers cherry tomatoes, and avocado, green onions served with Sriracha and wasabi lime mayo
ORA KING POKE BOWL
Ssalmon Poke' Bowls come with rice and spring mix, topped with, carrots, cucumbers cherry tomatoes, and avocado, green onions served with Sriracha and wasabi lime mayo
AHI & SALMON POKE BOWL
Baked Treats
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thank you for trying online ordering and helping to stop the spread of this disease. We’re in this together, and we can beat this together!
1131 Rossi Rd, Templeton, CA 93465