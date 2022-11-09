Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Pier 46 Seafood Market

903 Reviews

$$

1131 Rossi Rd

Templeton, CA 93465

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FISH TACOS
FISH & CHIPS
SALMON TACOS

EVERYTHING & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$15.00

Four piece crispy white Arctic cod, tartar sauce, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries

HALIBUT & CHIPS

$25.00

Crispy Alaskan Halibut, tartar sauce, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries

CALAMARI & CHIPS

$14.00

Breaded rings & tentacles, Cocktail sauce, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries

SHRIMP & CHIPS

$17.00

COMBO & CHIPS

$20.00

Shrimp, Fish & Calamari sauces, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries

CLAMS & CHIPS

$17.00

15 PIECE FISH & CHIPS

$52.00

HAPPY GO FISH

$9.00

Two piece crispy white Arctic cod, tartar sauce, lemons & a mixture of regular and sweet potato fries

CHICKEN & CHIPS

$10.00

Oysters & Chips

$15.00

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50

TACOS & NACHOS

FISH TACOS

$14.00

Two tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepper jack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00

Two Shrimp tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepper jack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side

HALIBUT TACOS

$25.00

Two Halibut tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepperjack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side

SALMON TACOS

$15.00

Two Salmon tacos grilled or crispy, topped with crunchy cabbage, pepperjack, cilantro, onion and a spicy sauce. Comes with Chips, Salsa & Limes on the side

CHICKEN TACOS

$12.00
$22.00

Four crispy wonton shells nestled with asian slaw and topped with the finest raw sushi grade Ahi!

1/2 ORDER AHI TACOS

$13.00

Two crispy wonton shells nestled with asian slaw and topped with the finest raw sushi grade Ahi!

$18.00

Seafood Quesadilla stuffed with Shrimp, Crab meat, pepperjack, and cilantro and topped with a bold 2-color sauce and sprinkle of cilantro. Served with salsa and limes. sorry, can not take out onions, cilantro, or peppers jack cheese

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$9.00

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

SHRIMP NACHOS

$14.00

COD FISH NACHOS

$14.00

CHICKEN NACHOS

$14.00

SINGLE FISH TACO

$10.00

SINGLE SHRIMP

$8.00

SINGLE HALIBUT

$14.00

SINGLE SALMON

$9.00

SANDWICHES

HALIBUT SANDWICH

$24.00

Grilled halibut on sliced sourdough, cracked wheat or French roll Comes with Pier 46 Fries. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side

SALMON SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled fresh salmon on sliced sourdough, cracked wheat or French roll Comes with Pier 46 Fries. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side

SWORDFISH SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled swordfish on sliced sourdough, cracked wheat or French roll Comes with Pier 46 Fries. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side

SNAPPER SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled snapper fillet on sliced sourdough, cracked wheat or French roll Comes with Pier 46 Fries. Lettuce, tomato & onion on the side

REAL DEAL TUNA SANDWICH

$15.00

Our own fresh Tuna blended with only the freshest ingredients, served with a cup of our famous chowder

CALAMARI SANDWICH

$16.00

Calamari steak served on toasted sourdough or wheat, with a side of Pier 46 fries.

LOBSTER ROLL

$33.50Out of stock

Real Lobster meat, chopped tomatoes, fresh mint & basil, Minced celery & red onion, Parmesan cheese and mayo. Served with a spring salad and Pier 46 Fries

1/2 SHRIMP SALAD SANDWICH

$13.00

SALADS

$17.00

Grilled Salmon on baby greens with feta cheese and cherry tomatoes, drizzled with balsamic reduction. Served w/ bread.

$22.00

Two crab cakes on a bed of spring greens, topped with a bold 2-color spicy sauce. Served w/ bread.

SHRIMP LOUIE SALAD

$22.00

Sweet bay shrimp piled upon a decked-out bed of spring greens, cucumber, avocado, carrots, red onion and cherry tomatoes, served with our house Louie dressing & lemon.

CRAB LOUIE SALAD

$25.00Out of stock

Fresh Dungeness crab piled upon a decked-out bed of spring greens, cucumber, avocado, carrots, red onion and cherry tomatoes, served with our house Louie dressing & lemon.

SESAME SEARED AHI SALAD

$22.00

Ahi encrusted with sesame seeds, seared and sliced over a bed of greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, lemon and a touch of ginger to top it off. Served w/ our own Ahi dressing.

ASIAN SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

large shrimp top this salad with chef Antonio’s asian dressing, mandarins and pecans. Topped with crunchy wonton strips.

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$9.99

Crab Cake Cooked by the piece

$9.50

PLATES & SPECIALTIES

HALIBUT DINNER

$28.00

Grilled Halibut fillet served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon

SALMON DINNER

$20.00

Grilled fresh salmon fillet served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon

SWORDFISH DINNER

$20.00

Grilled swordfish loin served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon

SNAPPER DINNER

$20.00

Grilled fresh local Snapper fillet served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon

CALAMARI DINNER

$17.00

Lightly breaded and grilled calamari steak served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon

FISH OF THE DAY

$22.00Out of stock

CIOPPINO

$26.00

A hearty portion of house-made sauce with an assortment of shellfish and seafood. Comes with toasted garlic bread and lots of napkins!

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$18.00

Large prawns that will make your taste buds dance! Served with toasted garlic bread, veggies & rice.

SHRIMP SCAMPI & PASTA

$22.00

HERBED AHI STEAK

$22.00

A fresh Ahi tuna steak grilled and herb infusion marinate finishes off this popular dish. Served with rice, fresh steamed veggies, tartar & lemon

Pasta

$9.00

Seafood pastas with your choice of either a house-made Red or white cream sauce and an assortment of shellfish, and fresh fish choices. Comes with toasted garlic bread, topped with parmesan cheese

STEAMED CLAMS

$17.00

STEAMED MUSSELS

$15.00

KIDS

CHEESY QUESADILLA

$6.00

CHICKEN & CHIPS

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

PASTA BOWL

$6.50

A la Carte

By the Piece FISH

$2.25

By the Piece SHRIMP

$1.50

By the Piece HALIBUT

$7.50

By the Piece SALMON

$3.75

Crab Cake Cooked by the piece

$9.50

By the Piece Chicken

$2.50

Side of Tortillas

$2.00

CHOWDER

CUP

$6.00

Bowl 16oz

$9.00

QUART

$16.00

Clam Chower Bread Bowl

$12.50

SIDE OF BREAD

$3.00

Grilled Bread Bowl (no chowder)

$6.00

APPS & SIDES

STEAMED CLAMS

$17.00

STEAMED MUSSELS

$15.00

CALAMARI Appetizer

$9.50

CLAM STRIPS App

$12.50

PIER 46 FRIES

$6.50

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.50

COLESLAW

$4.50

SIDE OF BREAD

$3.00

SIDE OF VEGETABLES

$4.50

Side of RICE

$4.50

Poke Bowls

P/46 Poke' Bowls come with rice and spring mix, topped with, carrots, cucumbers cherry tomatoes, and avocado, green onions served with Sriracha and wasabi lime mayo

$22.00

Ahi Poke' Bowl come with rice and spring mix, topped with, carrots, cucumbers cherry tomatoes, and avocado, green onions served with Sriracha and wasabi lime mayo

ORA KING POKE BOWL

$22.00

Ssalmon Poke' Bowls come with rice and spring mix, topped with, carrots, cucumbers cherry tomatoes, and avocado, green onions served with Sriracha and wasabi lime mayo

AHI & SALMON POKE BOWL

$22.00

Baked Treats

Gluten free & vegan brownies are now available from Edna's Bakery!
$5.75

Gluten free AND vegan brownies are now available at Pier 46 from Edna's Bakery

$2.75

Edna’s Bakery Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95

Edna’s Bakery Chocolate Croissant

extra sauces

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Extra Cocktail

$0.50

Extra White Taco Sauce

$0.50

Extra Red Taco Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Extra Chipotle

$0.50

Extra Pair Dressing

$0.50

Extra Balsamic

$0.50

Extra Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Extra Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Extra Louie Dressing

$0.50

Extra Salsa

$0.50
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thank you for trying online ordering and helping to stop the spread of this disease. We're in this together, and we can beat this together!

Website

Location

1131 Rossi Rd, Templeton, CA 93465

Directions

