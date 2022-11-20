Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pier 76 Fish Grill

19 Reviews

$$

11265 183rd Street

Cerritos, CA 90703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pier Bites

3 Citrus Shrimp Ceviche

$9.95

Broccoli & Brussel sprouts

$8.95

lemon, red onion & shaved parmesan cheese

Mussels & Shrimp Over Fries

$14.95

no utensils

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$4.95+

ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream

Gumbo

Gumbo

$4.95+

andouille sausage, shrimp, green onion, okra & pure love

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$9.95

kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, hummus, red wine vinaigrette

Kale & Butternut Squash

Kale & Butternut Squash

$9.95

wild arugula & toasted pepitas with roasted garlic-red wine vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$10.95

crisp bacon, hard egg, crumbled white cheese, onion, tomato & avocado with roasted garlic- red wine vinaigrette

Grilled Plates

1st-CHOOSE YOUR PROTEIN (served with Garlic Butter) 2ND-CHOOSE 2 SIDES

Wild Pacific Salmon

$12.95
Wild Mahi Mahi

Wild Mahi Mahi

$14.50
Wild Swordfish

Wild Swordfish

$13.95
Seabass (Barramundi)

Seabass (Barramundi)

$13.50
Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$13.45
Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$12.95
Grilled Whitefish

Grilled Whitefish

$8.95
Apricot Chicken Thigh

Apricot Chicken Thigh

$9.95
Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

$12.95

Yellowtail

$13.50Out of stock

Red Snapper

$12.95Out of stock

Specialties

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$11.25

whitefish, cucumber tartar & lemon

Warm Lobster Roll

Warm Lobster Roll

$25.95Out of stock

warm butter, chipotle, toasted soft roll, green onion

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Grilled Fish Sandwich

$8.45

whitefish, lemon pickled onions, lettuce, dill tartar sauce & soft fresh bun

Salmon Gumbo Bowl

Salmon Gumbo Bowl

$11.50

blackened salmon pieces, andouille sausage, shrimp, green onion, okra & pure love

Shrimp Hipster Bowl

Shrimp Hipster Bowl

$10.95

charred white shrimp, red quinoa, brown rice, hummus, beet, arugula tahini

Ahi Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Tacos & Burritos

Tacos

Tacos

Burrito

Burrito

$9.95

Your choice of smoked fish or crispy fish; rice, black beans, cilantro, corn, chipotle& avocado-green sauce

Sides

White Rice

White Rice

$2.95
Brown Rice & Red Quinoa

Brown Rice & Red Quinoa

$2.95
Black Beans

Black Beans

$2.95
French Fries

French Fries

$2.95
Broccoli Slaw

Broccoli Slaw

$2.95
Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$2.95
Zucchini

Zucchini

$2.95

Green Salad

$2.95
Roasted White Corn

Roasted White Corn

$2.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$2.95

Grilled Asparagus

$3.00

Whistle Wetters

Handcrafted Lemonades

$2.75

Fountain Drinks

$2.75+

Kid Juice Box

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.50

FAMILY PIER BITES

BROCCOLI BRUSSELS

$50.99+
P76 CLAM CHOWDER

P76 CLAM CHOWDER

$35.99+

PANKO CRUSTED CALAMARI

$62.99+

FAMILY STYLE DISHES

SMALL

$99.95

LARGE

$205.95

FAMILY PIER SIDES

WHITE RICE

$19.99+

BROWN RICE & RED QUINOA

$19.99+

ZUCCHINI

$19.99+
BROCCOLI SLAW

BROCCOLI SLAW

$19.99+

BLACK BEANS

$19.99+
KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$19.99+
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

QUALITY SEAFOOD, GENUINE HOSPITALITY

Website

Location

11265 183rd Street, Cerritos, CA 90703

Directions

Gallery
Pier 76 Fish Grill image
Pier 76 Fish Grill image
Pier 76 Fish Grill image
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Burrito - Cerritos
orange starNo Reviews
11321 183rd St Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Tribos Peri Peri Chicken - Artesia
orange star4.5 • 276
18001 Pioneer Blvd. Unit D Artesia, CA 90701
View restaurantnext
L.A. Brisket - Artesia
orange star4.5 • 1,648
18189 Pioneer Blvd ARTESIA, CA 90701
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Artesia
orange starNo Reviews
18174 Pioneer Blvd. Artesia, CA 90701
View restaurantnext
Off Street Cafe
orange star4.5 • 3,121
11020 Artesia Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Spot - Cerritos - Cerritos
orange starNo Reviews
239 Los Cerritos Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cerritos

Off Street Cafe
orange star4.5 • 3,121
11020 Artesia Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Waba Grill - WG0231 - Cerritos (Artesia Blvd)
orange star4.4 • 1,157
13313 Artesia Blvd Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 2501-Carmenita
orange star4.2 • 414
17416 Carmenita Rd Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Katsu Bar
orange star4.5 • 306
11447 South St. Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Cerritos Yasai
orange star4.3 • 174
12751 E. Town Center Dr. Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000500 - South Street
orange star4.6 • 167
11437 S. Street Cerritos, CA 90703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cerritos
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston