Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pier 76 Fish Grill

review star

No reviews yet

$$

3555 Riverside Plaza Drive

Riverside, CA 92506

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Fish Taco
Crispy Fish Taco
Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Pier Bites

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$11.99

Panko Crusted Calamari

$9.99
Broccoli & Brussel Sprouts

Broccoli & Brussel Sprouts

$8.99

lemon, red onion & shaved parmesan cheese

Chips 'n Salsa

$4.00

Xtra Salsa

$1.25

Corkscrew Calamari

$9.99Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Clam Chowder Soup

Clam Chowder Soup

$4.95+

ocean clams, potatoes & fresh cream

Gumbo Soup

Gumbo Soup

$4.95+

andouille sausage, shrimp, green onion, okra & pure love

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.99

kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, hummus, red wine vinaigrette

Kale & Butternut Squash

Kale & Butternut Squash

$10.99

wild arugula & toasted pepitas with roasted garlic-red wine vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$11.99

crisp bacon, hard egg, crumbled white cheese, onion, tomato & avocado with roasted garlic-red wine vinaigrette

Grilled Plates

1st- CHOOSE YOUR PROTEIN (served with garlic butter) 2nd- CHOOSE 2 SIDES

Wild Pacific Salmon

$15.99
Wild Mahi Mahi

Wild Mahi Mahi

$16.99
Wild Swordfish

Wild Swordfish

$16.99
Seabass

Seabass

$14.99
Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$15.99
Grilled Shrimp (8)

Grilled Shrimp (8)

$15.99
Grilled Whitefish

Grilled Whitefish

$12.99
Apricot Chicken Thigh

Apricot Chicken Thigh

$13.99
Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

$14.99

Grilled Yellowtail

$13.95

Grilled Scallops

$19.00

Grilled Combo 4 Scallops 4 Shrimp

$18.99Out of stock

Specialties

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$13.99

whitefish, cucumber tartar & lemon

Warm Lobster Roll

Warm Lobster Roll

$24.95

warm butter, chipotle, toasted soft roll, green onion

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

whitefish, lemon pickled onion, lettuce, dill tartar sauce & soft fresh bun

Salmon Gumbo Bowl

Salmon Gumbo Bowl

$12.99

blackened salmon pieces, andouille sausage, shrimp, green onion, okra & pure love

Shrimp Hipster Bowl

Shrimp Hipster Bowl

$12.99

charred white shrimp, red quinoa, brown rice, hummus, beet, arugula & lemon tahini

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$11.99

Two Crispy Cod Tacos

$11.50

Naked Chicken Burrito

$11.00

NO UTENSILS NO NAPKINS

Seared Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$15.99Out of stock

Fried Shrimp Plate (10)

$17.99Out of stock

Tacos, Burrito Quesadilla

Smoked Fish Taco

Smoked Fish Taco

$3.99

mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage

Crispy Fish Taco

Crispy Fish Taco

$3.99

chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato

Blackened Salmon Taco

Blackened Salmon Taco

$3.99

chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato

Seafood Burrito

Seafood Burrito

$11.99

YOUR CHOICE OF SMOKED FISH OR CRISPY FISH white rice, black beans, cilantro, corn, chipotle & avocado green salsa

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Tacos

Zucc & Butternut Taco

$3.59
2 Taco Combo with Side

2 Taco Combo with Side

$12.49

Quesadilla

$8.99

Extra Sauces

Sides

White Rice

White Rice

$3.25
Brown Rice & Red Quinoa

Brown Rice & Red Quinoa

$3.25
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.25
French Fries

French Fries

$3.25
Broccoli Slaw

Broccoli Slaw

$3.50
Side Kale Salad

Side Kale Salad

$3.50
Zucchini Side (6)

Zucchini Side (6)

$3.50

Green Salad

$3.50
Roasted White Corn

Roasted White Corn

$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$3.50

Jalapeno Slaw

$3.50

Side Okra

$4.00

Side Taco Slaw

$3.00

Side Onions (boat)

$2.00

Side Tomatos (boat)

$2.00

Side Cabbage (boat)

$2.00

Side Cheese 2 oz

$1.25

Side Hummus 1 Scoop

$2.50

Xtra Sauces

Garlic Butter

$0.39

Tartar

$0.29

Mandarine

$0.29

Blue Cheese

$0.29

Green Salsa

$0.19

Red Salsa

$0.19

Chipotle Cream

$0.29

Desserts & Shirts

Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake

$4.50

Pier 76 Shirts

$25.00

Drinks

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.85

Fountain Drink

$2.75+

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Craft Bottled Sodas

$2.75

Perrier

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Pepsi 20 oz Bottles

Pepsi 20 oz

Pepsi 20 oz

$2.85
Diet Pepsi 20 oz

Diet Pepsi 20 oz

$2.85
Pepsi Zero 20 oz

Pepsi Zero 20 oz

$2.85

Wines by The Bottle

Silverado Savignon

$30.00

H3 Rose

$27.00

Wairau River, Sauvignon

$22.00

Woodwork Cabernet

$20.00

FAMILY PIER BITES

BROCCOLI BRUSSELS

BROCCOLI BRUSSELS

$50.99+
P76 CLAM CHOWDER

P76 CLAM CHOWDER

$35.99+

PANKO CRUSTED CALAMARI

$62.99+

FAMILY STYLE DISHES

SMALL (Feeds 10)

$99.95

LARGE (Feeds 22)

$205.95

FAMILY PIER SIDES

WHITE RICE

$19.99+

BROWN RICE & RED QUINOA

$19.99+

ZUCCHINI

$19.99+
BROCCOLI SLAW

BROCCOLI SLAW

$19.99+

BLACK BEANS

$19.99+
KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$19.99+

CATERING ADD ONS

1 Catering Set

1 Catering Set

$15.00

Each set comes with: 1 Wire Rack 1 Water pan 2 Food pans 2 cans of Sterno Handy Fuel

SMALL Plate Set

$15.00

Each SMALL Plate Set comes with: 10 plates 10 sets of to go plasticware (fork, spoon and knife in each set) 1 "stack" of napkins

LARGE Plate Set

$25.00

Each LARGE Plate Set comes with: 22 plates 22 sets of to go plasticware (fork, spoon and knife in each set) 1 "stack" of napkins

Taco Platter (12)

Taco Platter

$49.95

Green Salsa

Red Salsa

Cabbage

Mixed Cheese

Onions

Tomatoes

Sandwiches

Grilled Fish Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Light Lunch Grilled Plate Special + 1 side

Wild Salmon (LLS)

$11.99

Atlantic Salmon (LLS)

$11.99

Seabass (LLS)

$11.99

Mahi Mahi (LLS)

$12.99

Swordfish (LLS)

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp (LLS)

$12.99

Grilled Whitefish (LLS)

$9.99

Parmesan Crusted White Fish (LLS)

$10.99

Apricot Chicken Thigh (LLS)

$9.99

Soup and Salads

Chowder Bowl

$10.95

Gumbo Bowl

$10.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

QUALITY SEAFOOD, GENUINE HOSPITALITY

Website

Location

3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside, CA 92506

Directions

Gallery
Pier 76 Fish Grill image
Pier 76 Fish Grill image
Pier 76 Fish Grill image
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marie Callender’s - 005 - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3505 Merrill St. Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3540 Riverside Plaza Drive Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Pho Minh USA
orange starNo Reviews
6461 Brockton Ave Riverside, CA 92506
View restaurantnext
Cafe Esquina
orange starNo Reviews
4280 Brockton Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Roots Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3700 12th Street Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
M Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
4111 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston