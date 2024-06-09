Pier 88 Boiling Seafood & Bar - Avondale 10040 West McDowell Road
10040 West McDowell Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
All Day Menu
Starters
- A1. Hush Puppies (10)
10 pieces$5.00
- A2. Fried Cheese Sticks (6)
6 pieces$6.00
- A3. Onion Rings (15)
15 pieces$5.00
- A4. Fried Calamari (15)
15 pieces$12.00
- A6. Steamed Oysters (6)$15.00
- A6. Steamed Oysters (12)$26.00
- A7. Chicken Wings (6)
6 pieces$9.00
- A7. Chicken Wings (12)$14.00
- A9. Cajun Buffalo Shrimp
Spicy$10.00
- A9. Cajun BBQ Shrimp$10.00
- A10. Popcorn Crawfish$12.00
- A11. Popcorn Shrimp$9.00
- A12. Jalapeno Poppers$6.00
- A13. Fried Donuts (5)$4.99
- A14. Edamame$4.99
- A15. Clam Chowder$6.00
- A16. Crabmeat Fries$10.00
Something Fried
- F1. Fried Shrimp Basket (8)
The basket comes with fries$12.00
- F2. Fried Tilapia Basket (4)
The basket comes with fries$13.00
- F3. Fried Catfish Basket (4)
The basket comes with fries$13.00
- F4. Fried Oyster Basket (10)
The basket comes with fries$12.00
- F5. Chicken Tender Basket (4)
The basket comes with fries$13.00
- Fried Basket Combo$12.00
Signature Combos
Boiling 1 LB
- M2. Shrimp (No Head) 1 LB
No head. Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$20.00
- M3. Snow Crab Legs 1 LB
Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$39.00
- M4. Frozen Crawfish 1 LB
Comes with corn and potato. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands$14.00OUT OF STOCK
- M5. Shrimp (Head On) 1 LB
Head on. Comes with corn and potatoes. Our boiling seafood tastes better with your hands