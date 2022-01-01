Pierce Deli

Main picView gallery

3005 US-84, Suite D

Blackshear, GA 31516

Starters

Fried Mushroom

$4.99

Fried Zucchini

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Potato Baby Cake

$4.99

Onions Rings Appetizer

$4.99

Fried Oysters

$7.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.49

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$8.99

Tossed Salad

$5.99+

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.49

Tuna Salad Plate

$8.49

Oven Baked Subs

Veggie Sub

$8.99+

Ham OR Turkey Sub

$10.99+

Chicken Salad Sub

$10.99+

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.99+

The House Sub

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.99+

Ham OR Turkey Club Sub

$11.99+

Roast Beef Sub

$11.99+

The Italian Sub

$11.99+

New York Sub

$12.00+

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$11.99+

Seafood Dinners

Tilapia Dinner (1)

$7.99

Bite Sized Shrimp Dinner

$8.99

Catfish Dinner

$9.99

Pollock Dinner (2)

$10.99

Tilapia Dinner (2 pc)

$10.99

Oyster Dinner

$13.99

Shrimp Dinner (1/2lb)

$13.99

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$13.99

Shrimp (1lb)

$19.99

Seafood Platter

$21.99

Burgers

American Burger

$8.49

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.49

Mushroom Swiss

$8.49

Chipotle Pepper Jack

$8.49

Chicken

Chicken Tender Dinner

$9.99

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$9.99

Sandwiches

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Ham OR Turkey Club

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Pollock Sandwich

$7.59

Shrimp Po Boy

$7.59

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Pitas

Camel Pita

$5.99

Grilled or Fried Chicken Pita

$5.99

Ham or Turkey Pita

$5.99

Fried or Grilled Shrimp Pita

$6.59

Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$6.59

Shrimp Wrap

$6.59

Ham or Turkey Wrap

$6.59

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.59

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$6.59

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.49

Kids Pizza Sub

$5.49

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.49

Kids bite size shrimp

$5.49

Sides Only

Green Beans

$1.99

Baked Beans

$1.99

Cheese Grits

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

French Fries

$1.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Sweet Tots

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.59

Corn nuggets

$2.59

Beverages

Regular Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$2.59

The Warm Up

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Fried Cheese Sticks

$5.95

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Shimp App

$6.95

Fried Oysters

$7.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

Crab Bites

$5.95

Kiddo Options

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Hamburger

$4.95

Cheeseburger

$4.95

Salads

House Salad

$4.95

Chef Salad

$7.95

Fried/Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.95

Chicken Salad Plate

$7.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.95

Philly Cheese

$8.95

Patty Melt

$6.95

Chicken Club

$7.95

Ham or Turkey Club

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Fish Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Pimento Cheese

$5.95

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Mexicano Grubs

Quesadilla

$7.95+

Burritos

$6.95

Taco Salad

$7.95+

Dinners

Boneless Grilled Chic Breast

$8.95

Hamburger Steak

$9.95

Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Shrimp Dinner

$12.95

Fish Dinner

$12.95

Burgers

House Burger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$7.59

Swiss & Mushroom

$7.59

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.59

Sides

French Fries

$1.99

Okra

$1.99

Yellow Rice

$1.99

Corn

$1.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Sweet Tots

$2.99

Sweets

Pecan Pie

$3.99

Cheese Cake

$3.99

Cake Slice

$2.59

Daily Speicals

Spaghetti

$5.99

Roast Beef Stack

$6.99

Surf & Turf

$18.95

Turkey Melt

$6.95

Pork Chop Dinner

$7.99

Seafood Combo

$12.95

Smokey Mountain Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Catfish Dinner

$9.99

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken & Rice

$8.99

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.99

Ham Wrap

$6.99

Chicken n' Dumplin's

$6.99

Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Open Face Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Regular

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pibb

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Lemonaide

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Half and Half

$2.00

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3005 US-84, Suite D, Blackshear, GA 31516

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

