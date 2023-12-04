- Home
2730 Pierce Street
#100
Sioux City, IA 51104
Food
Sammies
Tacos / Burritos
- Breakfast Burrito w/Hot Sauce$8.99
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, black pepper mayo, and cheddar cheese with a side of our house-made hot sauce.
- Two Southwest Chicken Tacos$4.99
Chipotle Chicken, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Tomato, House-made Chipotle Aioli.
- Two Breakfast Tacos$4.99
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Avocado, Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
Extra Bites
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$3.49
Croissant, Sliced Cheddar, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Cheddar.
- Chips- Pick which bag!
Chips!
- Soup 12 oz$4.29
Rotating "Soup of the day".
- Garlic Toast Slice$1.99
One slice of Garlic Bread, toasted.
- Chip Stix$1.99
An order of crispy Shoestring Potato Sticks. Think of potato chips, sliced up.
Pastries
House-made Dippers
Drinks
Signature Drinks
- ROSE GOLD - White Choc & Ras Latte$6.08+
White Chocolate and Raspberry latte. Served Hot or Iced.
- CARAMEL DELIGHT - Chocolate, Caramel, Coconut Latte$6.08+
Chocolate, Caramel, and Coconut latte. Served Hot or Iced.
- TEDDY GRAHAM - Honey, Cinn, Chocolate Latte$6.08+
Honey, Cinnamon, and Chocolate latte. Served Hot or Iced.
- NOVA - Ras, Lav, Lemonade, CF, Energy$5.97+
Hand-made Energy Drink made with Raspberry, Lavender, Lemonade, and Sweet Cold Foam.
- STARBURST - Strawberry, Vanilla, CF, Energy$5.97+
Hand-made Energy Drink made with Strawberry, Vanilla, and Sweet Cold Foam.
- EASY BREEZY - Coconut, Lime, CF, Energy$5.97+
Hand-made Energy Drink made with Coconut, Lime, and Sweet Cold Foam.
Coffee
- Brewed Coffee$3.29Out of stock
Our in-house roasted single-origin: Morning Star coffee.
- Latte$5.09
Shots of espresso, steamed milk, with milk foam on top.
- Latte - ICED$5.09+
Shots of espresso, milk, and just enough ice to make sure you get more drink than ice cubes.
- Cappuccino$4.99
Shots of espresso with steamed milk foam. Served dry (lots of milk foam) or not-so-dry (small amount of milk foam).
- Americano$3.59
Shots of espresso, then filled with very very hot water
- Americano - ICED$3.59+
Shots of espresso, then filled with water and ice
- Breve$6.09
Our Breve is- espresso shots, and steamed thick, milky, half and half
- Breve - ICED$6.09+
Our iced Breve is- espresso shots, and thick, milky, half and half
- Cold Brew$4.59+
Our cold brew is steeped for 24 hours for every batch made! Cold brew is much higher in caffeine and less acidic due to the extraction process we use.
- Flat White/Cortado$2.49+
Equal parts espresso and creamy steamed milk
- Shot In The Dark$3.89
Need to stay awake for a day? Our "Shot in the Dark" is espresso shots, then filled with brewed coffee
- Shot In The Dark - ICED$3.89+
Need to stay awake for a day? Our "Shot in the Dark" is espresso shots, then filled with brewed coffee
- Espresso$0.99+
Espresso shots. Solo, Dopio, Triple, Quad.
- Macchiato - Traditional Italian Style$0.99+
Two ounce (double shot) with a dollop of milk foam. The total amount of this drink would be 2oz.
- Con Panna (Espresso w/Whipped Cream)$1.19+
Espresso shots with Whipped Cream on top.
Specialties
- RTD Drinks$1.99+
Ready To Drink! These are the drinks located in the fridge for grab-and-go.
- Hand-Crafted Energy Drink$4.49+
Pick a color of energy- Blue (tastes like blue fruit), Red (tastes like Red Bull), or Clear (No flavor, just caffeine). Then add your flavors. Example: Blue energy, lime, lemonade, extra shot of caffeine (The middle drink in the picture)
- Smoothie$5.09+
Available in strawberry banana, and mango.
- Lemonade$3.29+
Lots of lemonade with a little bit of ice.
- Frappe$4.69+
Our creamy frappes, made to order any way you pick! These are caffeine free unless you choose to add espresso, or energy shots.
- Protein Frappe$5.49+
These protein frappes come with 25-35g of Science Nutrition's whey protein! These do not come with caffeine unless you add Cold Brew shots.
- Hot Cocoa$4.69
- Milk$1.39+
Cold cup of milk. Easy.
- Italian Soda$2.79+
These caffeine-free drinks are made with extra flavor, sparkling water, and a splash of cream on top
- Steamer$2.39
These smooth, caffeine-free hot drinks are simply lattes without espresso. Great for kids that you want at some point to go to sleep.
Tea
- Tea$3.99
Your choice of Black tea (high caffeine), Green tea (low caffeine), or herbal tea (no caffeine).
- Hot Chai Tea Latte$5.09
This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!
- Chai Tea Latte - ICED$5.09+
This Chai is the BEST. With added spices that'll pop out on your first sip, you'll be hooked!
- Matcha Latte$5.49
Matcha is incredible since your body breaks the caffeine down differently compared to coffee. This means a more gradual raise in energy and no crash! It's practically a replacement for sleep!
- Matcha Latte - ICED$5.99+
Matcha is incredible since your body breaks the caffeine down differently compared to coffee. This means a more gradual raise in energy and no crash! It's practically a replacement for sleep!
- Matcha Lemonade$5.59+
By far the best caffeine you can get. These are made with our Culinary (no sugars added) Matcha, and house-made lemonade.
- London Fog w/ Vanilla and Lavender$5.49
Our London fog's are made with Earl Grey tea, vanilla, lavender, and creamy steamed milk.
- Hot Matcha Tea$4.29
We use Culinary grade Matcha. That means 100% Matcha and no sugar added.
Coffee Beans
- Sunrise - Ethiopian$16.29+
Light body- peach, honey, black tea, fruity pebbles.
- Eclipse - Sumatra$16.04+
Heavy body- rich cocoa, cherry top, sweet orange.
- Milky Way - Espresso Blend$14.99+
Heavy Body- Cinnamon, Brown Spices, Mr. Goodbar.
- Nebula - Guatemala$14.74+
Medium Body- Nuts, Spices, Cocoa Pebbles.
- Morning Star - Brazil$14.49+
Heavy Body- Walnuts, Pine Nuts, Cocoa Puffs.
- Stargaze - Colombian$14.99+
Medium body- Cranberries, Cherries, Chocolatey, Cocoa Magic Bars.
- Stargaze DECAF - Colombian$14.99+
Medium body- cherries, cranberries, chocolately, cocoa magic bars.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
2730 Pierce Street, #100, Sioux City, IA 51104