A map showing the location of Pierino's Pasta & Pizza ToGo 440 e central texas Expy ste 104View gallery

Pierino's Pasta & Pizza ToGo 440 e central texas Expy ste 104

review star

No reviews yet

440 e central texas Expy ste 104

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Pizzas

Margherita 12''

$14.50

Alla Diavola

$15.99

Pierino's Pizza

$17.99

Prosciutto Burrata

$18.99

Pierino's Vegetariana Pizza

$16.99

Contadina

$16.99

Desserts

Cremina di Caffe

$9.99

Mandorlina Cake

$9.99

Pasta

Alla Bolognese

$15.99

All'Amatriciana

$14.99

Pierinos Pasta

$15.50

Vegetarian Pierinos Pasta

$14.99

Arrabiata

$13.99

Pasta al Forno

Lasagna

$17.99

Cannelloni

$16.99

Squared Pizzas

Quattro Stagioni

$28.50

Panini

Melfi Panino

$14.99

Pordenone Panino

$13.99

Gelato

Medio

$8.99

Drinks

Stintino Sparkling Water

Amalfi Lemon with Basil

$4.00

Sicilian Cactus Pear w/ Strawberry and Black Pepper

$4.00

Sicilian Blood Orange w/ Anise, Fennel and Basil

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

440 e central texas Expy ste 104, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Palmeras Restaurant - 201 E Central Texas Expy #1460
orange starNo Reviews
201 E Central Texas Expy #1460 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Papa's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
302 Millers Crossing, #14 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Homemadebymadeline
orange starNo Reviews
700E Knights Way Rd Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Bite the Bagel - Harker Heights - 480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300
orange starNo Reviews
480 E FM 2410 Rd Ste 300 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Acropolis Greek Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206 Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Harker Heights

Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harker Heights
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston