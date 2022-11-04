Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pierogi Bros. 813 Donald Ross Road

813 Donald Ross Road

Juno Beach, FL 33408

Popular Items

16 Pierogies
6 Pierogies
12 Pierogies

Pierogies

Choose from 5 delicious flavors: Grandma's Original Super secret recipe passed down from Grandma Justine. The filling is a unique mix of savory cabbage, egg, onion, butter and a few other touches to give it an amazing taste. Potato and Cheese Made up of cheesy mashed potato mixed with the perfect amount of sour cream and finished off with a dash of cracked pepper. Delicious and wholesome! The Italian A spicy blend of our Polish and Italian heritage. Chopped pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, marinara, spices. The Philly Our version of the classic cheesesteak. Ground beef, provolone, fresh green pepper, a hint of jalapeno, seasoning. Apple Pie Scratch-made apple pie filling stuffed into our fresh dough make a perfect combo! Try topping it with a drizzle of caramel sauce!
6 Pierogies

6 Pierogies

$12.00

Filling of your choice: original, traditional, italian, philly cheesesteak

8 Pierogies

8 Pierogies

$15.50

Small box of pierogies for sharing. Select up to 2 flavors.

12 Pierogies

12 Pierogies

$22.50

Large box of a dozen pierogies. Select up to 3 flavors.

16 Pierogies

16 Pierogies

$29.50

Extra large box of pierogies for the family. Select up to 4 flavors.

Sausage Links

Our Polish sausage is our very own, authentic recipe. Loaded with flavor and goes perfectly with our pierogies. Just like we ate growing up.
Polish sausage link w kraut

Polish sausage link w kraut

$5.90

Our 6-inch Polish sausage link is our very own, authentic recipe made from scratch then smoked to perfection! Served with a scoop of house-made kraut and stadium mustard.

Hot Dogs & Sausage Sandwiches

Polish Sausage Sandwich

Polish Sausage Sandwich

$7.50

Our authentic, carefully crafted Polish sausage on a fresh bun. Try it "all the way" with kraut, onion, and stadium mustard!

All-American Hot Dog

All-American Hot Dog

$5.50

An American classic. All-beef frank topped with ketchup, mustard and relish.

Hot Sausage Dog

Hot Sausage Dog

$6.90

Spicy Sabrett sausage link topped with sweet pepper relish and mustard. Served on a fresh hot dog bun.

Skyline Chili Dog

Skyline Chili Dog

$6.50

All-beef hot dog topped with Skyline chili, onion, and shredded cheddar.

Kraut Dog

Kraut Dog

$6.25

Our dad, Corporal Justine's favorite. All-beef frank topped with fresh kraut, onion and stadium mustard.

Combos

2 pierogies, whole sausage link, choice of haluski or cucumber dill salad, and a drink.
Little Bro

Little Bro

$12.90

3 Pierogies, whole link, and a drink.

Big Bro

Big Bro

$16.25

5 Pierogies, whole sausage link and a drink.

Kid Bro

Kid Bro

$5.90

Choice of 2 pierogies or hot dog, chips or yogurt, juice or fountain drink.

Uncle Bunky-Sausage Sandwich Combo

Uncle Bunky-Sausage Sandwich Combo

$15.90

Polish sausage sandwich, chips and a drink.

Uncle Bunky-Hot Dog Combo

Uncle Bunky-Hot Dog Combo

$13.90

Coney Island hot dog, chips, and a drink.

Desserts

2 Dessert Pierogies

2 Dessert Pierogies

$4.00

Choose any two of our dessert pierogies and the topping of your choice!

3 Dessert Pierogies

3 Dessert Pierogies

$6.00

Choose any three of our dessert pierogies and the topping of your choice!

Field Goal (Small Party)

32 Pierogies (choose up to 4 flavors), 4 jumbo sausage links with kraut and 6 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
Field Goal

Field Goal

$75.00

32 Pierogies (choose up to 4 flavors), 4 jumbo sausage links with kraut and 6 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Touchdown (Large Party)

64 Pierogies (choose up to 8 flavors), 8 jumbo sausage links with kraut and 8 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
Touchdown

Touchdown

$125.00

64 Pierogies (choose up to 8 flavors), 8 jumbo sausage links with kraut and 8 freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.

Tailgate Pack (Frozen grab & go)

4 frozen (fully cooked) 12 pack's

4 frozen (fully cooked) 12 pack's

$50.00

Select any 4 fully cooked, frozen 12 pack's for the price of 3! Just thaw and grill!

Extra Points (Beer & Soft Drinks)

6 Yuengling bottles

6 Yuengling bottles

$18.00

Great food deserves great beer!

12 Yuengling bottles

12 Yuengling bottles

$30.00

Yuengling + pierogies = A perfect pairing!

6 soft drinks

$12.00

12 soft drinks

$18.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Beer Bottle

$5.00

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.25

T-Shirt

Gray T-Shirt

$25.00

Coffee Mug

Red Coffee Mug

Red Coffee Mug

$10.00

Hats

Trucker

$25.00

80s Ballcap

$25.00

Wine Bottle

Bottle of Red

Bottle of Red

$20.00

Our very own red blend- pairs great with Bruno's Italian and the Philly!

Bottle of White

Bottle of White

$20.00

Our crisp Sauvignon Blanc- pairs beautifully with Grandma's original and Spinach mushroom!

Hot Sauce

Our very own award-winning recipe! Goes great with the Philly and Farmer's cheese!

Pierogi Bros Hot Sauce

$5.00

Stadium Mustard

Bertman's famous Cleveland Stadium Mustard.

Bottle of Stadium Mustard

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

813 Donald Ross Road, Juno Beach, FL 33408

Directions

