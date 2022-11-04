Pierogi Bros. 813 Donald Ross Road

Pierogies

Choose from 5 delicious flavors: Grandma's Original Super secret recipe passed down from Grandma Justine. The filling is a unique mix of savory cabbage, egg, onion, butter and a few other touches to give it an amazing taste. Potato and Cheese Made up of cheesy mashed potato mixed with the perfect amount of sour cream and finished off with a dash of cracked pepper. Delicious and wholesome! The Italian A spicy blend of our Polish and Italian heritage. Chopped pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, marinara, spices. The Philly Our version of the classic cheesesteak. Ground beef, provolone, fresh green pepper, a hint of jalapeno, seasoning. Apple Pie Scratch-made apple pie filling stuffed into our fresh dough make a perfect combo! Try topping it with a drizzle of caramel sauce!