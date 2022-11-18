Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pierogi Cafe 18 E Prospect St Waldwick NJ

review star

No reviews yet

18 E Prospect Street

Waldwick, NJ 07463

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Potato & Onion
Potato & Cheese
Potato, Bacon & Cheddar

Pierogi

Sauerkraut & Mushrooms

$14.00

Spinach & Feta

$14.00

Potato & Cheese

$14.00

Meat

$14.00

Potato, Bacon & Cheddar

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Sweet Cheese

$14.00

Strawberry

$14.00

Blueberry

$14.00

Apple Cinnamon

$14.00

Potato & Onion

$14.00

GF Vege

$18.00Out of stock

GF Meat

$18.00Out of stock

Kaszanka - Blood Sausage

$14.00Out of stock

A Few More

Grilled Kielbasa

$12.00Out of stock

Kielbasa & 3 Pierogi

$12.00Out of stock

Zapiekanka

$12.00

Toasted Bread with Mushrooms & Cheese

Golabki

Golabki

$12.00

Stuffed Cabbage

Bigos

Bigos

$12.00

Soups

Soup of the day

$8.00

Desserts

Crepes

$11.00

Sweet Cheese Banana, Nutella Berry Mix, Nutella Peanut Butter, Jelly

Beverages

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Organic Hot Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Chai, Rooibus Hibiscus, Chamomile Citrus, Mint, Green Tea, Lemon Ginger, Sweet Cinnamon, Green Tea & Pomegranate, Oolong & Jasmine

Extra Espresso Shot

$1.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Ice Tea, Snapple

$3.00

Green Tea, Half Tea/Half Lemonade, Peach, Berry, Moroccan Mint 500 ml

Bottle Water

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.00

Coca Cola Sprite Diet Coke Ginger Ale Fanta San Pellegrino

Tymbark bottle

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

18 E Prospect Street, Waldwick, NJ 07463

Directions

Gallery
Pierogi Cafe image
Pierogi Cafe image
Pierogi Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe
orange star4.5 • 172
10A West Prospect St Waldwick, NJ 07463
View restaurantnext
Albert's - 4 Sycamore Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
4 Sycamore Avenue Ho Ho Kus, NJ 07423
View restaurantnext
Mezza Luna - Allendale
orange starNo Reviews
96 west allendale ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
Allendale Steakhouse
orange star4.7 • 318
95 W Allendale Ave Allendale, NJ 07401
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Ridgewood
orange starNo Reviews
166 East Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
Bibillia
orange star4.9 • 250
16 Chestnut Street Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Waldwick

La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe
orange star4.5 • 172
10A West Prospect St Waldwick, NJ 07463
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waldwick
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ramsey
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Montvale
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Mahwah
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston