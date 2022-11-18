Pierogi Cafe 18 E Prospect St Waldwick NJ
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18 E Prospect Street, Waldwick, NJ 07463
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Ridgewood
No Reviews
166 East Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurant