Pierogibites & more
100 Bedford Avenue
Bellmore, NY 11710
Featured Items
- HOT DOZEN PIEROGI$24.00
12 handmade pierogi, made out of the flour imported from Poland. Fillings can be mixed within the order. You get to choose the finish for the package: boiled/deep fried or pan fried (+$1.50). Served with sour cream and caramelized onions.
- PIEROGI 4pc$9.00
4 handmade pierogi, made out of the flour imported from Poland. Fillings can be mixed within the order. You get to choose the finish for the package: boiled/deep fried or pan fried (+$1.50). Served with sour cream and caramelized onions. Picture shows Pan Fried Pierogi.
FOOD
PIEROGI
- PIEROGI 8pc$17.00
8 handmade pierogi, made out of the flour imported from Poland. Fillings can be mixed within the order. You get to choose the finish for the package: boiled/deep fried or pan fried (+$1.50). Served with sour cream and caramelized onions.
- COLD DOZEN PIEROGI$22.00
Freshly hand made pierogi sold in the ready to boil/fry or freeze form. Package includes instructions how to prepare them to eat. This the the best way of buying them to have them later than the same day of the purchase.
- 5 PIEROGI & Kielbasa BUCKET$14.95
- 10 PIEROGI & Kielbasa BUCKET$26.95
- PELMENI$11.25
mini boiled dumplings, filled with ground chicken and pork meat seasoned with spices , onion and garlic. served with a bit of butter, vinegar and black pepper to taste on the side
BITES
- BIGOS$11.00
- Chicken Tenders$9.75
Crispy, tender, fried Real Chicken pieces served with chipotle sauce or ketchup
- Crispy Kopytka$11.00
- GRILLED KIELBASA$9.75
served with caramelized onions and mustard
- MEAT CROQUETTE$10.50
breaded crepe filled with pork, fried to the perfect golden color
- MEAT STUFFED CABBAGE$9.95
baked mix of pork and rice wrapped in a cabbage leaf, served with tomato or mushroom sauce
- Polish Style HERO$14.95
- Potato & Veggie Salad$9.75
- PYZA$10.00
- SAUERKRAUT CROQUETTE$9.50
breaded crepe filled with sauerkraut and mushrooms, fried to the perfect golden color
SOUPS
- CHICKEN NOODLE$6.50+
- UKRAINIAN BORSCHT$6.50+
- WHITE BORSCHT ZUREK$6.50+
- Cold Borscht$6.00+Out of stock
One of the most popular Polish summer soups. Refreshing, chilled, and tasty. Perfect mix of crunchy vegetables such as: beets, fresh cucumber, dill, scallions, radish, mixed with boiled egg and kefir - cultured milk.
- OGORKOWA - PICKLE SOUP$6.50+
Polish Dill Pickle Soup, you can't go wrong with this soup if you like pickles.
- SEASONAL BUTTERNUT SQUASH - PUMPKIN CREAM$6.50+
Just to fill the season, creamy butternut squash and pumpkin soup served garnished with pumpkin seeds.
- MUSHROOM SOUP$6.50+
Soup made out of forest mushrooms served with pasta.
ENTREES
- BIGOS Entree$23.00
hunter's style stew of kiełbasa, roast pork, sauerkraut & onions served with mashed potatoes and a choice of one side dish
- CHEESE BLINTZES DINNER$17.00
polish-style crepes filled with sweetened farmer's cheese. 2 pieces.
- CHICKEN CUTLET Entree$21.00
breaded chocken cutlet served with mashed potatoes and one side dish
- CHICKEN KIEV Entree$24.00
Crumbed and fried chicken stuffed with melting garlic butter and mozzarella cheese., served with mashed potatoes and a choice of a side dish.
- HUNGARIAN GOULASH$14.75+
Beef stew cooked with assortment of peppers, white mushrooms and spices served with single or double pancake and diced pickle.
- KIELBASA & PIEROGI PLATE$24.00
Grilled kielbasa with 3 pierogi of your choice with your choice of finish (boiled, or fried, pan fried available for extra fee + &1.50) served with your choice of one side dish
- KOPYTKA Entrees$18.00
polish-style potato gnocchi served with fried bacon and onion or a mushroom sauce along with a choice of side dish.
- MEAT STUFFED CABBAGE Entree$22.00
soft cabbage leaves filled with meat and rice. served with tomato sauce and mashed potato and a choice of side dish
- POLISH PLATTER DINNER$24.00
3 pierogi ( potato, meat, sauerkraut & mushroom) 1 meat stuffed cabbage and grilled kielbasa served with beet horseradish salad
- POTATO PANCAKES$19.00
homemade, crisp, golden brown potato pancakes served with sour cream & apple sauce
SIDES
- BEET & HORSERADISH SALAD$7.00
Shredded beets salad spiced up with horseradish
- COLESLAW$7.00
Fresh, homemade, perfectly spiced just like you like it.
- CUCUMBER MIZERIA$7.00
Fresh cucumber, sweet and sour salad mixed with sour cream and dill.
- FRENCH FRIES$7.00
- KOPYTKA$7.00
Polish-style potato gnocchi served with fried bacon and onion or a mushroom sauce.
- MASHED POTATO$7.00
- POTATO PANCAKE$7.00
Crispy outside and filling delicious potato pancake made from only real, simple ingredients that will bring back your memories. Served with apple sauce
- SOUP OF YOUR CHOICE$7.00
- BUCKWHEAT - Kasza$7.00
- BABCIA's CABBAGE$7.00
Cabbage fried with bacon , dill and spices. Served warm.
DESSERT
- Apple Crumb Cake$5.75
Home made with pure, fresh apples. Ice cream sold separately.
- CHEESE BLINTZ$8.50
polish-style crepe filled with sweetened farmer's cheese. Served drizzled with confection sugar, you can add extra sauces
- Paczki$3.00Out of stock
- VICTOR'S APPLE CREPE$6.50
crepe filled with homemade apple sauce, served with sour cream.
- Prince Polo XXL$3.00
Prince Polo is a Polish wafer chocolate bar and one of Poland's top-selling candy brands.
- POLISH mini donuts$6.25Out of stock
mini vanilla donuts covered in powdered sugar
- Kai - Mac cream cake$7.75
- Kashak - chocolate - semolina$6.25
Chocolate and semolina pudding topped with a layer of butter biscuits and chocolate
EXTRA SAUCES 3.25oz
- Extra Apple Sauce$1.75
- Extra Caramelized Onions$1.75
- Extra Homemade Cherry Sauce$2.50Out of stock
- Extra Homemade Mushroom Sauce$3.00
- Extra Homemade Raspberry Sauce$2.50
- Extra Homemade Spicy Sauce$1.75
- Extra Homemade Tomato Sauce$2.00
- Extra Mustard$1.75
- Extra Sour Cream$1.75
- Extra Homemade Garlic and Dill Sauce$1.75
- Extra Fried Bacon$3.00
SALADs
CATERING
- KIELBASA KRAJANA$26.00
- CHEESE BABKA$16.00
- PIEROGI 40 fresh/cold with caramelized onions$70.00
- POTATO PANCAKE 10$50.00
- BIGOS 1 Quart$20.00
- MEAT CROQUETTE 5pc$44.00
- SAUERKRAUT CROQUETTE 5pc$42.00
- MEAT STUFFED CABBAGE 5pc$42.00
- COLESLAW 1 pint$12.00
- CUCUMBER SALAD 1 pint$12.00
- BEET & HORSERADISH SALAD 1 pint$12.00
- MUSHROOM SAUCE 1 pint$13.00
- PIEROGI 40 boiled/deepfried/panfried +sour cream +caramelized onions$78.00
- Mini Potato Pancakes 20$65.00
- Cesar Salad Large Tray$95.00
- Kopytka 1/2 Tray$68.00
- Grilled kielbasa order of 10$85.00
- Potato & Veggie Salad QT$20.00
- Szarlotka - Apple Crumb Cake 10x14 inch$70.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
100 Bedford Avenue, Bellmore, NY 11710