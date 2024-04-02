Restaurant info

For an authentic, yet casual Italian dining experience, a visit to Piero's Corner is a must. Whether it's to snack on one of our exquisite appetizers or simply savoring a delicious meal, spiced to your liking, Piero's Corner is a sure hit to please anyone's palette. From our family to yours... buon appetito! Established in 2003. Piero's Corner is a neighborhood Italian restaurant in the heart of Franklin Farm, the close by numerous neighborhoods make it "the" neighborhhod restaurant that locals go to! The staff is friendly and the kitchen is lead by Chef Gian Piero Mazzi native of Cinque Terre, Italy. The restaurant is managed by Carmela Owner and Rachael, Manager/Bartender