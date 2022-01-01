Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Pierside Kitchen and Bar-Coastal Cuisine, Craft Beer and Cocktails, San Clemente Driven
1,318 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
610 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA 92672
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
What a Dish Cafe & All About Cake
No Reviews
24921 Dana Point Harbor Dr Ste B100 Dana Point, CA 92629
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Clemente
TJ's Woodfire Pizza - San Clemente
4.6 • 5,134
641 Camino De Los Mares, Suite 100/110 San Clemente, CA 92673
View restaurant
Biggie's Burgers- San Clemente - 1017 S El Camino Real
4.3 • 1,549
1017 S El Camino Real San Clemente, CA 92672
View restaurant