Seafood
Pierside Kitchen and Bar-Coastal Cuisine, Craft Beer and Cocktails, San Clemente Driven

1,318 Reviews

$$

610 Avenida Victoria

San Clemente, CA 92672

STARTERS

Seafood Chowder Cup

$9.00

Tomato Bisque

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$17.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Fried Artichoke

$16.00

Ahi Poke Nachos

$19.00

Calamari

$17.00

Arancini

$15.00Out of stock

Cheese Board

$28.00

GREENS

Cobb

$18.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Beet Salad

$17.00

House Salad

$13.00

BUNS

Focaccia Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$17.00

Cali Sandwich

$18.00

Pierside Burger

$19.00

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$36.00

Fish Tacos

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Pork Tacos

$16.00Out of stock

Cubano Sandwich

$25.00

ENTREES

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$19.00

Thai Pasta

$21.00

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$34.00

Ponzu Chicken

$27.00

Shrimp Penne

$29.00

45 day aged filet

$45.00Out of stock

NIGHT TIME ONLY

Fish Tacos

$30.00

Chef Special Kobe

$49.00Out of stock

Risotto Scallops

$28.00Out of stock

Flatbread Special

$17.00

SWEETS

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Pistachio Cupcake

$8.00Out of stock

Seasonal Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Adult Ice Cream 21+

$10.00

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$15.00

Brulee Cheesecake

$13.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$15.00

Chefs Daily Gelato

$10.00

SIDES

Side Crispy Fries

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side Half and Half Fries

$7.00

Side Of Tots

$6.00

Side Fingerling Potatos

$7.00

Side Green Salad

$6.00

Side Of Vegetables

$7.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Of Shrimp

$10.00

Side Of Salmon

$9.00

Side Of Fresh Bread

$5.00

Side Sorudough Toast

$5.00

Side Poached Egg

$3.00

Side Small Guac

$3.00

Side Risotto

$7.00

Beer

Beer Flight

$14.00

BAR

#1 Expatriate I.P.A.

$8.00

#2 Two Town Raspberry Cider

$8.00

#3 Artifex Artifexican

$8.00

#4 Smog City Coffee Porter

$8.00

#5 Port Mongo

$8.00

#6 Abnormal Brewing Pale Ale

$8.00

#7 Embolden

$8.00

Kaul Strauss Red Trolley

$7.00

Avery White Rascal

$8.00

Bitburger Drive NA

$6.00

Buenaveza

$7.00

Chimay Premiere Red Ale

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Duck Foot: Drink OR Bees Die

$7.00

June Shine Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Kook Slams IPA

$8.00

La Fin Du Monde

$10.00

Blood-O IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Pranqster Golden Ale

$7.00

Topa Topa Spectro Hazy IPA

$7.00

Sun Trap Session

$8.00

Maui Bikini Blonde

$7.00

Maduro Brown Ale

$7.00

Long Drink Seltzer

$7.00

Drifting Pale Ale

$7.00

Hofbrau's Heffe

$10.00

#1 Taste

#2 Taste

#3 Taste

#4 Taste

#5 Taste

#6 Taste

#7 Taste

#8 Taste

Out of stock

#9 Taste

Out of stock

Cocktails

BAR

Sazerac

$14.00

Black Manhattan

$14.00

Trinidad Sour

$14.00

Holland House

$14.00

Airmail

$14.00

Aku Aku

$14.00

Clover Club

$11.00

Jack Torrance

$16.00

Papagayo

$16.00

Pusherman

$16.00

Power Play

$16.00

Dust Devil

$16.00

Pendulum

$16.00

Pierside

$16.00

Wedding Crasher

$16.00

Dolly Daydream

$16.00

Perfect Stranger

$16.00

Buck Masters

$16.00

King of Kings

$16.00

Pier Pressure

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$16.00

Wedding Party Cocktails

(Bar Choice 16)

$16.00

212 Cockail

$16.00

3 Dots And A Dash

$15.00

Air Mail

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aviation

$16.00

Bar Choice-NueroScience Event

Baybreeze

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$16.00

Best Year

$16.00

Bijou

$16.00

Billionaire

$16.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Blinker

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Calle 2

$14.00

Camerons Kick

$13.00

Chartreuse Swizzle

$15.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Crop Top

$14.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Detroiter

$16.00

El Diablo

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

French 75

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

HuHuHalaKahiki

$16.00

HumuHumu

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Michelada

$11.00

Millionaire

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Keoke Coffee

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Naked And Famous

$16.00

Navy Grog

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Nui Nui

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Painkiller

$16.00

Paloma

$14.00

Zombie

$16.00

Pina Colado

$14.00

Pisco Sour

$14.00

Port Au Prince

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Salty Dog

$13.00

Scorpian

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Trinidad Sour

$14.00

Vesper

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$13.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Yellow Jacket

$14.00

Pina Colada

$14.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$16.00

Dolemite

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$14.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mary Pickford

$16.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$24.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Refill Bottomless

$0.01

Spirits

BAR

(Well) Vodka

$10.00

BELVEDERE

$14.00

CHOPIN

$14.00

GREY GOOSE

$13.00

KETEL ONE

$13.00

TITOS

$13.00

Double Cross

$11.00Out of stock

(Well) Gin

$10.00

Aviation

$13.00

Barr Hill Tom Cat

$14.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Bols Genever

$13.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$13.00

EMPRESS GIN

$13.00

HENDRICKS

$14.00

Ichiko Saiten

$14.00

Loch & Union Barley

$12.00

Martin Miller Westbourne

$14.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

NOLETS

$14.00

PLYMOUTH

$13.00

SEASIDE

$12.00

Surf City Gin

$11.00

TANQUERAY

$13.00

Botanist

$15.00

DBL Well Gin

$15.00

DBL HENDRICKS

$19.25

DBL NOLETS

$24.50

DBL NAVY STRENGTH

$24.50

DBL LANGLEY

$17.50

DBL BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$17.50

DBL TANQUERAY

$17.50

DBL PLYMOUTH

$17.50

DBL SEASIDE

$21.00

(Well) White Rum Blend

$10.00

Avua Amburana

$15.00

Avua Prata

$12.00

Copalli

$12.00

El Dorado 12

$14.00

FLOR DE CANA 4YR

$12.00Out of stock

FLOR DE CANA 7YR

$14.00

Hamilton West Indies

$15.00

HAMOILTONS OVERPROOF 151

$15.00

MALIBU

$13.00

CORUBA

$14.00

SMITH & CROSS JAMAICAN

$14.00

Wray And Nephew

$14.00

ZACAPA 23YR

$15.00

Plantation 3 Star Rum

$13.00

Plantation 5 Star Rum

$16.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$15.00Out of stock

Doctor Bird

$15.00

Plantation Pineapple Rum

$14.00

(Well) Blanco

$10.00

(Well)Mezcal

$12.00

(Well)Reposado

$11.00

AVION 44

$28.00

Casa Azul Añejo

$18.00

Califino Añejo

$19.00

CLASE AZUL

$30.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$15.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$16.00

FRTLZA ANEJO

$20.00

FRTLZA BLANCO

$14.00

FRTLZA REPOSADO

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Repo

$16.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Luchador

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$14.00

Casa Dragones

$19.00

Fulano Blanco

$14.00

Fulano Repo

$18.00

Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Bosscal Joven

$14.00

Bosscal Damian

$16.00

Bosscal Conejo

$18.00

Tequila Ocho Repo

$16.00

Arette Blanco

$15.00

Arette Repo

$16.00

Arette Anejo

$18.00

Siete Leguas

$15.00

7Leguas Repo

$17.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$15.00

Siete Leguas Repo

$17.00

Vida Mezcal

$16.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$16.00

Madre Mezcal

$15.00

G4 Blanco

$20.00

Amaras Cenizo

$25.00

Amaras Sierra Negra

$30.00

G4 Still Strength

$23.00

Mijenta blanco

$16.00

Mijenta Repo

$18.00

Mijenta Anejo

$28.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$30.00

(Well) Bourbon

$10.00

(Well) Rye

$10.00

1792 SINGLE BARREL

$14.00

1792 SWEET WHEAT

$13.00

Balcones True Blue

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

BREAKER BOURBON

$13.00

BREAKER PORT

$14.00

BREAKER WHEATED

$14.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Dickel 12

$10.00

Crown Royal XO

$14.00Out of stock

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$15.00

HIGH WEST RENDEZVOUS

$18.00

IW Harper

$17.00

JAMESON

$10.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00Out of stock

LARCENY

$10.00

Noahs Mill

$15.00

Pendleton

$11.00

PROPER 12

$12.00

Redbreast

$16.00

STRANAHAN'S

$14.00

Surf City Pacific Reserve

$15.00

Teeling

$11.00

Willet

$18.00

WHISTLE PIG 10

$16.00

WOODFORD BOURBON

$12.00Out of stock

WOODFORD RYE

$12.00Out of stock

Old Fitz 8 Yr

$45.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$20.00

Henry McKenna

$18.00

Starward Solera

$18.00

Blantons

$20.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$16.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$18.00

Michters

$15.00

Four Roses Barrel Proof

$24.00

Larceny Wheated Bourbon

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00Out of stock

Old Carter

$40.00

Angels Envy Finished Rye

$20.00

Pappy 10

$75.00

Pappy 12

$100.00

Stellum

$16.00

High Plains Rye

$16.00

Elijah 18

$45.00

Weller

$17.00

Rowan's Creek

$13.00

Hillhaven Lodge

$16.00

Michter's Flight

$22.00

Michters American

$16.00

Michters Sour Mash

$16.00

Michters Rye

$15.00

Michters Toasted

$60.00

E.H. Taylor

$22.00

Stag Jr.

$42.00

Cream Of Kentucky

$50.00

Barrel Seagrass

$18.00

Barrel Dovetail

$18.00

Barrel Bourbon

$18.00

Michters Barrel Strength Rye

$60.00

Angels Envy Ice Cider Rye

$99.00

Michters 10 Year Rye

$89.00

Old Forester Birthday Bourbon

$100.00

(Well ) Scotch

$10.00

ARDBEG

$16.00

BALVENIE 12YR DOUBLEWOOD

$17.00

BALVENIE 14YR CARIBBEAN

$19.00

BALVENIE 21YR PORTWOOD

$30.00

GLENFIDDICH 12YR

$13.00

GLENFIDDICH 14YR

$16.00

GLENFIDDICH FIRE & CANE

$18.00

GLENFIDDICH GRAN RESERVA 21

$28.00

GLENFIDDICH IPA CASK

$18.00

GLENFIDDICH PROJECT XX

$18.00

GLENLIVET 12YR

$18.00

GLENMORANGE NECTAR

$17.00

GLENMORANGIE 10YR

$14.00

GLENMORANGIE LA SANTA

$17.00

GLENMORANGIE QUINTA

$17.00

Great King St

$14.00

JOHNNIE WALKER 18

$23.00

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$13.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLUE LABEL

$38.00

JOHNNY WALKER RED LABEL

$11.00Out of stock

KIKORI JAPAN

$18.00

LAGAVULIN 16YR

$18.00

MACALLAN 12YR

$15.00

MACALLAN 18YR

$75.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$11.00Out of stock

NIKKA COFFEY MALT

$18.00Out of stock

NIKKA TAKETSURU

$16.00Out of stock

OBAN 14

$19.00

PEAT MONSTER

$17.00

Dalmore 12

$18.00

(Well) Sacred Bond Brandy

$12.00

KAPPA PISCO

$12.00

Capurro Ancholado

$12.00

LAIRDS APPLE BRANDY

$12.00

Capurro Moscatel

$12.00

(Well) Remy 1738

$15.00

DBL PIERRE FERRAND 1840

$19.25

DBL PIERRE FERRAND AMBRE

$22.50

BAILEY'S

$12.00

DRAMBUIE

$12.00

FRANGELICO

$12.00

GRAND MARNIER

$12.00

GREEN CHARTREUSE

$15.00

YELLOW CHARTREUSE

$15.00

KAHLUA

$12.00

MIDORI

$9.00

PERNOD ABSINTHE

$15.00

SAMBUBCA

$12.00

Mr Black

$15.00

Licor 43

$12.00

DBL BAILEY'S

$14.00

DBL CHARTREUSE, GREEN

$24.50

DBL GRAND MARNIER

$21.00

DBL MIDORI

$14.00

AMARO DI ANGOSTURA

$12.00

AMARO MONTENEGRO

$12.00

AMARO NONINO

$12.00

AVERNA

$12.00

APEROL

$12.00

CAMPARI

$12.00

CAPPELLETTI

$12.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Amaro Cio Ciaro

$12.00

Sfumato

$10.00

Braulio

$12.00

Ramazotti

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Francoli

$12.00

Select

$12.00

China China

$12.00

Mr. Black Amaro

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

Wine

Outside Corkage

$15.00

BAR

BTL Bottega Oro

$75.00

Splt Clement Brut

$12.00

Canella Prosecco

$13.00

Split Le Grand Courtage

$15.00

BTL Varichon & Clerc

$55.00

Wycliff BTL

$32.00

Telmont Reserve

$85.00

Chateau De Campuget Rose

$14.00

Lagaria PG

$13.00

DeLoach Chard

$15.00

Jules Taylor Sav Blanc

$15.00

Epiphany Grenache Blanc

$14.00

Eberle Cab

$14.00

Cune Tempranillo

$14.00

Raeburn Pinot Noir

$17.00

Scarpetta Cab Franc

$14.00

Viticcio Chianti

$14.00

Eberle Cab Sauv

$16.00Out of stock

Girard Cab Sauv

$18.00

Cune Organic Tempranillo

$14.00

BTL Orin Swift Blend

$120.00

BTL Eberle

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Giuseppe Valpolicella

$80.00

BTL Scarpetta Cab Franc

$70.00

BTL Cune Tempranillo

$50.00

BTL Jax Blend

$60.00

BTL Inkarri Malbec

$45.00

BTL Viticcio Chianti

$40.00

T- Raeburn Chard

T- Skyside Chard

T- Matanzas Chard

T- Murphy-Goode

T- Marlborough

T- Scarpetta

T- Maso Canali

T- Saint M

T- Chateau Rose

T- Robert Hall

T- Ministry Of The Vinterior

T- Eberle

T- Chianti

T - Tempranillo

T- Jax Red Blend

T- Lesse Cab

T- True Myth CAB

T- Educated

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Bottled Coke

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Fresh Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$4.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice (L)

$4.50

Employee Red Bull

$1.85

Pelligrino

$4.00

San Benedetto

$5.00Out of stock

Penny Decaf

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Soda Water

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Panna

$4.00

Topa Chico

$6.00

Kid's Bites

Kid's Chicken Bites & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Burger & Fries

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kid's Quesadilla & Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Kid's Butter Noodles

$8.00

HH DRINKS

Mojito

$9.99

Mary Pickford

$11.50

Daiquiri

$9.99

Hotel Nacional

$11.50

Cuba Libre

$9.99

El Presidente

$12.50

House Red

$10.00

House White

$10.00

HH #1 Ogo Pogo

$6.00

HH #2 CIDER

$6.00

HH #3 Lite House

$6.00

HH #4 PORTER

$6.00

HH #5 MONGO

$6.00

HH #6 PALE ALE

$6.00

HH #7 BLOOD ORANGE

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

610 Avenida Victoria, San Clemente, CA 92672

Directions

Pierside Kitchen & Bar image
Pierside Kitchen & Bar image

