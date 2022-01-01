Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Pies on Post

No reviews yet

3310 Drew Campground Road, Suite D

Cumming, GA 30040

Popular Items

BYO PIZZA
Campground Smash Burger
Margherita

Starters

Flash fried with Cittero Pancetta, finished with balsamic glaze
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Six garlic knots covered in parmesan butter and served with homemade marinara.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Two jumbo lump crab cakes, sautéed with panko breadcrumbs and served with a pairing of spicy wasabi and sriracha sauces. Additional crab cake: $10/each

Mozarella Sticks

$10.00
Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Traditional deviled eggs garnished with candied bacon, dusted with chili rub.

Red Pepper Bruschetta

Red Pepper Bruschetta

$11.00

Fresh roma tomato, roasted red pepper, herbed goat cheese, served on crostini, topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Flash fried brussels sprouts with citterio pancetta and feta, and tossed with a balsamic glaze

Baked Feta

Baked Feta

$11.00

Feta, olive tapenade and olive oil, baked and served with toasted pita.

Bacon Wrapped Pretzel

Bacon Wrapped Pretzel

$12.00

Bacon wrapped pretzel, served with beer cheese and stone ground mustard.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Calamari, artichoke hearts, and pepperoncini, deep fried and served with garlic aioli.

Veal Meatball (3)

Veal Meatball (3)

$12.00

Three veal and ricotta meatballs, served with marinara, Basil and fresh parmigiano reggiano.

Pop Shrimp

Pop Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy fried shrimp, tossed in a sriracha aioli. [Naturally Gluten Free!]

Charcutrie Board

Charcutrie Board

$19.00

A seasonal selection of meats and cheese served alongside fresh seasonal berries and accoutrements.

Insalate

Caprese SALAD

Caprese SALAD

$12.00

Sliced roma tomato, Fior-di-Latte mozzarella and fresh basil, topped with balsamic glaze, olive oil & sea salt

SM Roman

SM Roman

$6.00

Chopped romaine, fresh croutons, and shaved parmigiano reggiano, tossed in a house made creamy caesar dressing.

LG Roman

LG Roman

$12.00

Chopped romaine, fresh croutons, and shaved parmigiano reggiano, tossed in a house made creamy caesar dressing.

SM Mediterranea

SM Mediterranea

$7.00

Chopped spring mix, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, feta, and kalamata olives,  tossed in mediterranean dressing.

LG Mediterranea

LG Mediterranea

$14.00

Chopped spring mix, cherry tomato, roasted red pepper, red onion, feta, and kalamata olives,  tossed in mediterranean dressing.

Black and Blu

Black and Blu

$21.00

Grilled beef tenderloin, spring mix, chopped romaine, roma tomato, red onion, and gorgonzola crumbles, all tossed in gorgonzola dressing.

Pizza

Arugala e Prosciutto

Arugala e Prosciutto

$18.00+

Fontina, mozzarella, and prosciutto topped with dressed fresh arugula.

Capri

Capri

$18.00+

Organic chicken, cremini mushroom, peppadew peppers, caramelized onions, sundried tomatoes, and mozzarella. Topped with fresh Oregano

Diavola

Diavola

$20.00+

Spicy soppressata, ground pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, peperonata, Calabrian peppers, Fior-di-Latte mozzarella, and fontina. Topped with fresh basil and a Calabrian chili pepper.

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00+

Fior-di-Latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, fresh Garlic, and fresh basil. An Italian classic!

Quattro Formaggio

Quattro Formaggio

$17.00+

Roasted garlic oil base topped with mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, parmigiano reggiano, and fresh basil. (No red sauce)

Sorrento

Sorrento

$19.00+

Pepperoni, salami, mozzarella, fresh basil, and roasted garlic.

Spinaci e Carciofo

Spinaci e Carciofo

$17.00+

Spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red repper, fontina, herb goat cheese, and roasted garlic.

Tartufo

Tartufo

$17.00+

Fior-di-Latte mozzarella, fontina, pancetta, cremini mushroom, roasted garlic, fresh rosemary, truffle oil.

Toscanta

Toscanta

$18.00+

Italian sausage (choice of mild or hot), mozzarella, peppadew peppers, and caramelized onion. Topped with fresh basil.

Buffalo Chicken Bacon

$19.00+

Build Your Own Pizza

Pizza just the way you want it!

BYO PIZZA

$15.00+

Chicken Wings

Flash fried crispy and served with gorgonzola dressing (can request ranch)
Buffalo (10)

Buffalo (10)

$16.00

Choose your heat! Mild, Medium or Hot.

Garlic Parmesan (10)

Garlic Parmesan (10)

$16.00

Tossed in a savory Garlic Parmesan butter sauce.

Lemon Pepper (10)

Lemon Pepper (10)

$16.00

Crispy and tangy- An Atlanta classic!

1/2 and 1/2 Wings (10)

1/2 and 1/2 Wings (10)

$16.00

Can't decide? Go ahead and pick two flavors!

1/2 Wings 1/2 Shrimp

$16.00

We knew you couldn't pass up on the shrimp- Enjoy a half order of P.O.P Shrimp and 6 wings any flavor!

Honey Sriracha (10)

Honey Sriracha (10)

$16.00

Crispy and tangy- An Atlanta classic!

Panini

Portobello

$10.00

Marinated Portobello, Herb Goat Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Dressed Arugula  on Cracked Wheat Bun

Italian Sausage & Peppers

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$12.00

Mild or Hot Grilled Italian Sausages,  Pepperonata, Hoagie Roll

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$12.00

Marinated Chicken Breast,  Fior-Di-Latte Mozzarella, Roma Tomato,  Fresh Basil Pesto Aioli, Herb Focaccia

Campground Smash Burger

Campground Smash Burger

$14.00

Two 4oz Blended Patties Smashed, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Red Onion, American Cheese, Brioche Bun

Three Little Pigs

Three Little Pigs

$14.00

Prosciutto, Candied Bacon, Fried Pork Belly, Cole Slaw, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Vidalia Onion Bun

Veal Meatball Hoagie

Veal Meatball Hoagie

$15.00

Three Veal meatballs, Marinara, Shaved Parmesan cheese, Served on a Baguette.

Spicy Steak Hoagie

Spicy Steak Hoagie

$16.00

Grilled Tenderloin Steak, Spicy Brown Butter Sauce, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Pepperoncini, Crispy Onion Straws

Lati

Coleslaw

$3.00

Vinegar base

Fries

$3.00

House seasoning

Fruit

$3.00

Seasonal medley

Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Sautéed with garlic

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Fried with pancetta

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Fresh cheese sauce made in-house

Side Portobello

$4.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Steak

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle oil

9oz Dough Ball

$4.00

Bambini

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

10'' Cheesy personal pizza

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

10'' Pepperoni personal pizza

Pasta and Sauce

$8.00

Included with Fruit & Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Included with Fruit & Fries

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Included with Fruit & Fries

Kids Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Included with Fruit & Fries

Kid Burger

$9.00

Included with Fruit & Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Included with Fruit & Fries

Dessert

Cheescake

$8.00

NY Style Cheesecake with Graham Cracker Crust, topped with Caramel and White Chocolate and Seasonal Berries

Cookie Skillet

$7.00

Giant Skillet Cookie topped with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce

GF Chocolate Indulgence

$8.00

Flourless Ganache Cake topped with Fresh Berry Coulis

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Lady Finger Cakes soaked in Espresso, Mascarpone Cheese and Kalua topped with Cinnamon

White Chocolate Lemoncello Cake

$8.00

White Chocolate Lemon Cello cake, Fresh Blueberries

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Oj

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Water

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New Restaurant in FoCo • A Social Eatery • Wood Fired Pizza • Sammies • Craft Cocktails • Chef Inspired Specials

Website

Location

3310 Drew Campground Road, Suite D, Cumming, GA 30040

Directions

Gallery
Pies on Post image
Banner pic
Main pic

