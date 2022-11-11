Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pies & Pints Pizzeria

219 W Maple Ave

Fayetteville, WV 25840

CO Starters

Hot Wings

$12.00

Pizza Skins

$12.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Bread w Cheese

$7.00

CO Small Pizza

Pizza Pie

$10.00

Grape Pie

$12.00

Margherita

$13.00

Black Bean

$14.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$13.00

Chicken Gouda

$16.00

Chipotle Chicken

$13.00

Hot Mamma

$16.00

Italian Pie

$16.00

Cuban Pork

$16.00

Pine & Swine

$15.00

Classic

$15.00

CO Large Pizza

Pizza Pie

$17.00

Grape Pie

$22.00

Margherita

$23.00

Black Bean

$24.00

Mozzarella Caprese

$23.00

Chicken Gouda

$26.00

Chipotele Chicken

$23.00

Hot Mamma

$26.00

Cuban Pork

$26.00

Pine & Swine

$25.00

Classic

$25.00

Italian Pie

$26.00

CO Small Salad

SM House

$9.00

SM Caesar

$9.00

SM Greek

$9.00

CO Large Salad

LRG House

$13.00

LRG Greek

$13.00

LRG Caesar

$13.00

CO Sandwiches

Cuban Pork

$10.00

Italian Hero

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

CO Dessert

Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie Terrine

$6.00

Cup Soda

Soda

$2.50

Draft Root Beer

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

219 W Maple Ave, Fayetteville, WV 25840

Directions

