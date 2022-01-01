Pies and Grinders - Colorado Springs 5490 Powers Center Point Suite #180
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Always using fresh ingredients, making our dough and sauce in house daily, and providing excellent customer service differentiates our pizza from the competition. We could not be more excited to now be serving the Monument community and welcoming all into our family.
Location
5490 Powers Center Point Suite #180, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Colorado's Rib & Chop House - Colorado Springs
4.5 • 774
5935 Dublin Boulevard Colorado Springs, CO 80923
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant