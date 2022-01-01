Pies and Grinders - Monument 15910 Jackson Creek Parkway Suite #120
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Always using fresh ingredients, making our dough and sauce in house daily, and providing excellent customer service differentiates our pizza from the competition. We could not be more excited to now be serving the Monument community and welcoming all into our family.
Location
15910 Jackson Creek Parkway Suite #120, Monument, CO 80132
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dog Haus Biergarten - Colorado Springs BG108
No Reviews
162 tracker drive Colorado springs, CO 80921
View restaurant
Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern
4.2 • 1
13021 Bass Pro Dr Colorado Springs, CO 80921
View restaurant