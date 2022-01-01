Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Greek
Breakfast & Brunch

Pietris Bakery 5000 E. 2nd Street

1,739 Reviews

$$

5000 E. 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bagel with Cream Cheese
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast Wrap

Savory Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.20

Croissant or Sourdough, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, dill aioli, fruit or potatoes

Athenian Skillet

Athenian Skillet

$18.60

Two eggs, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, spinach, bell peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions, toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$15.60

House-made 9 grain organic bread, avocado, Graviera Greek cheese, diced tomatoes, arugula, chives, salt & pepper flakes Add eggs for the ultimate healthy breakfast

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$18.60

three eggs, choice of meat, potatoes, toast

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$17.40

Eggs, potatoes, feta, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, smoked turkey in a fresh tortilla. Served with a side of fruit

Santorini Omelette

Santorini Omelette

$17.40

Two eggs, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, shaved Graviera Greek cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and bread

Greek Brunch Burger

Greek Brunch Burger

$23.40

Lamb patty, Monterey Jack and Greek Feta cheese, green onions, cherry tomatoes, arugula, pesto-mayo dressing with a fried egg Served with green salad or fries.

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$17.40

Three scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, pita bread

Vegan Skillet

Vegan Skillet

$17.40

Tofu, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, spinach, kale, mushrooms, bell peppers, kalamata olives, toast

Open Face Kayianna

Open Face Kayianna

$17.40

Traditional Greek breakfast with soft scrambled eggs with fresh tomatoes, onions and topped with feta cheese. Served on a slice of sourdough bread and a side of fruits

Mykonos

Mykonos

$18.00Out of stock

Two hard boiled eggs seasoned with lemon pepper on top of a pita bread, house made hummus, 3oz of smoked salmon, served with spinach & quinoa salad

Sweet Breakfast

Traditional Pancakes

Traditional Pancakes

$15.60

three buttermilk pancakes, berries, maple syrup, whipped cream

Baklava Pancakes

Baklava Pancakes

$16.80

three buttermilk pancakes, chopped walnuts, chopped pistachios, honey syrup, butter

Titan Style Baklava Pancakes

Titan Style Baklava Pancakes

$24.00

three buttermilk pancakes, chopped walnuts, chopped pistachios, honey syrup, butter

Bagels

Bagel with Cream Cheese

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$5.70

choice of bagel, cream cheese

Alpha Bagel

$13.70

Everything bagel, scramble egg-spinach, smoked turkey, Tzatziki

What the Health Bagel

$11.20

wholewheat bagel, tomato, avocado spread, arugula, capers

Macro Bagel

Macro Bagel

$13.20

Open face plain bagel with two hard boiled eggs, light cream cheeese, organic spinach, Roma tomatoes and Greek feta cheese

Egg , Cheddar & Bacon Bagel

$11.40

Breakfast Sides

Side of 2 Eggs

$6.60

side of egg

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$6.60

side of breakfast potatoes

Side of Bacon

$6.60

side of bacon

Side of Fruits

Side of Fruits

$6.60

side of fruit

Side of Sausage

$7.80

side of sausage

Side of Toast

$4.20

Side of Turkey Bacon

$7.80Out of stock

side of turkey bacon

Side of Ham

$6.60

side of ham

Lunch Specialties

Long Beach Club

Long Beach Club

$21.00

Grilled chicken, house made bread, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo,

Oh My Gyro!

Oh My Gyro!

$19.80

Choice of protein, pita, tomato, onion, tzatziki

Pietris Burger

Pietris Burger

$21.00

8 oz. beef patty, housemade bun, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli

Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$22.20

Lamb patty, housemade bun, Monterey Jack and Greek Feta cheese, green onions, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, pesto-mayo dressing

Hades Chicken Sandwich

Hades Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Spicy Crispy chicken, housemade bun, lettuce, tomato, spicy garlic sauce

Chicken Souvlaki

$22.20

Grilled chicken skewers (3) ,onion , bell pepper, olive oil , lemon Served with Greek salad and Fries

California Sandwich

$17.40

Housemade bread, grilled tofu, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, avocado, hummus

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$21.60

Vegan Impossible patty, brioche, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Steak Sandwich

$21.00

7 oz. steak, sautéed onions and bell peppers, arugula, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, chipotle mayo Served with fries or salad

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$18.60

Ground beef, bechamel pasta

Moussaka

Moussaka

$18.60Out of stock

Authentic Greek Moussaka, layers of ground beef, eggplant, potato, creamy bechamel Served with Greek salad

Salads & Soups

Greek Village Salad

Greek Village Salad

$15.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, capers, kalamata olives,feta, olive oil, oregano. No lettuce!

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$16.20

Mixed greens,red quinoa,tangerine,diced onions,avocado,black sesame, Hobey mustard dressing

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$13.80

Traditional Greek lemon chicken soup with rice. Served with bread

Pietris Cobb Salad

Pietris Cobb Salad

$18.60

Sliced fried chicken breast, Organic spring mix, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, Monterey Jack cheese, bbq ranch dressing

Tomato & Basil

$12.60
Superfood Salad

Superfood Salad

$16.20

Organic Kale, dried cranberries, golden raisins, sliced Fuji Apple, almond flakes, diced tomatoes, shaved Greek feta cheese, light honey mustard dressing

Protein Salad

Protein Salad

$18.60

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, garbanzo beans, goat cheese, chicken breast, creamy italian dressing

Essential Sides & Dips (Copy)

Side of Fries

$7.80

Side of Feta Fries

$9.60

with crumbled feta cheese

Side of Avocado

$4.80

Side of Pita Bread

$3.60

Side of Lamb Patty

$8.40

Side of Chicken

$8.40
Tzatziki (6oz)

Tzatziki (6oz)

$10.20

greek yogurt dip

Hummus (6oz)

Hummus (6oz)

$10.20

garbanzo beans and tahini

Side of Feta

$3.00

Cold Pastries

Daily Cheesecake

Daily Cheesecake

$9.00+
Daily Tarts

Daily Tarts

$7.80
Strawberry Croissant

Strawberry Croissant

$8.00Out of stock

Large croissant filled with pastry cream and fresh strawberries

Mille-Feuille

Mille-Feuille

$8.40
Espresso Éclair

Espresso Éclair

$7.20Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.80Out of stock
French Macarons

French Macarons

$12.60+Out of stock
Crème Brûlée

Crème Brûlée

$0.00
Gluten Free Brownies

Gluten Free Brownies

$6.60Out of stock
Ekmek

Ekmek

$9.00Out of stock
Chocolate Strawberries

Chocolate Strawberries

$4.20Out of stock
Cake Pops

Cake Pops

$4.00Out of stock
Almond Mousse

Almond Mousse

$8.40Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.40Out of stock
Jumbo Cake

Jumbo Cake

$6.00+Out of stock
Summer in Greece

Summer in Greece

$8.40

Mojito Cheesecake on Granola tart. Taste like sipping mojito on the beach in Greece

Vegan & Gluten Free Brownies (Each)

Vegan & Gluten Free Brownies (Each)

$7.20Out of stock

Greek Pastries

Cookies

Cookies

Out of stock
Baklava

Baklava

$5.25+
Rolled Baklava

Rolled Baklava

$21.60+
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$3.50+
Portokalopita ( Greek Orange Pie )

Portokalopita ( Greek Orange Pie )

$7.20+
Mini Feta Pies

Mini Feta Pies

$4.80+Out of stock
Galaktoboureko

Galaktoboureko

$7.20+
Bougatsa

Bougatsa

$7.20Out of stock

Phyllo, custard, powdered sugar

Karioka (Walnut Chocolate Fudge)

Karioka (Walnut Chocolate Fudge)

$7.20+Out of stock

Artisanal Pastries

Croissant (Each)

Croissant (Each)

$4.80Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.40
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.40
Cinnamon Roll (Each)

Cinnamon Roll (Each)

$5.40Out of stock
Muffin

Muffin

$5.00+
Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Seasonal Pastries

Tsoureki Sweet Bread

Tsoureki Sweet Bread

$12.65Out of stock

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.20+
Latte

Latte

$5.40+

illy espresso, steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.80+

illy espresso, with steamed and frothed milk

Iced Latte

$5.40+

espresso, milk

French Vanilla Latte

French Vanilla Latte

$6.00+

Chai Latte

$6.00+

Americano

$4.80+

illy espresso, hot water

Greek Coffee

Greek Coffee

$6.00+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.80+

traditional cold brew

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.60+

Mocha Latte

$6.00+
Espresso

Espresso

$4.20+

illy espresso

Iced French Vanilla Latte

$6.60+
Freddo Cappuccino

Freddo Cappuccino

$6.00+

iced espresso with cold milk foam

Matcha Latte

$6.00+
Freddo Espresso

Freddo Espresso

$5.40+

iced espresso

Greek Frappe

$6.00+

Greek style iced whipped coffee

Iced Chai Latte

$6.60+

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00+
Iced Mocha Latte

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.40+

Iced Chocolate Milk

$4.20+
Latte Machiato

Latte Machiato

$5.40+

illy espresso, topped with frothed milk foam

Beverages

Orange Juice (Freshly Squeezed)

$6.50+

freshly squeezed

Soda (Pepsi-Sierra Mist)

Soda (Pepsi-Sierra Mist)

$3.25+

coke, diet coke, sprite

Hot Tea

$3.00+
Bubly Sparkling

Bubly Sparkling

$4.00

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.25+

Herbal iced tea Hibiscus flowers,rosehip peels,raspberry

Voss Water Glass

Voss Water Glass

$6.00Out of stock
Proud Source Sparkling Water

Proud Source Sparkling Water

$3.75+
Naked Juice

Naked Juice

$4.25
Kevita Kombucha

Kevita Kombucha

$4.75
Bundaberg Soda

Bundaberg Soda

$4.00+
Yerba Mate

Yerba Mate

$5.00

Beers

Bavik

$7.00

Love Hazy IPA

$9.00

Delirium

$11.50

Hofbrau

$6.00

La fin du monde

$7.00
Green's Gluten Free IPA

Green's Gluten Free IPA

$7.00
Mythos Greek Beer

Mythos Greek Beer

$7.00

Red Wines Imported From Greece

Naoussa 2016 - Náoussa, Greece

$12.00+

Aromas of red and black fruits, herbs and elegant earthy notes. Pairs well with barbeque, burgers and meatballs, beef cooked with red or wine sauce, and roasted vegetables.

Geometria 2016 - Corinthia, Greece

$10.00+

Inviting aromas of red fruits – cherries and plums, with black pepper notes. Food that goes well with this wine: Beef, Lamb, and Veal.

Apeiron 2018 - Macedonia, Greece

$11.00+

SAVORY AND CLASSIC This fruit-forward, powerful blend balances strength with charm. An ideal pairing with Mediterranean dishes.

Mavrotragano 2016 - Santorini, Greece

$50.00

Rare variety grown exclusively on the volcanic Greek island of Santorini, it was almost uprooted to the point of extinction. Pairs well with prime steaks, lamb, papoutsakia, pasta, cheese or charcuterie.

Ampelou HAPPY HOUR WINE

$8.00+

Mavroudi 2016 - Peloponnese, Greece

$10.00+

SWEET FRUITY WINE WITH RICH TASTE Mavroudi is a less planted wine varietal, but boasts such a unique, deep flavor, that it attracts wine enthusiasts from around the world who admire its character and color. Goes best with lamb, beef, and other meat dishes.

White/Rosé/Sparkling Wines

Karipidis Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Sables d’Azur blends the best selection of Rosé wines from the interior Valley of Provence and Sainte Victoire Terroir. These Côtes de Provence vineyards benefit fully from the Mediterranean climate: mild winters, early spring and moderate summers, when the sun’s continuous and beneficial rays ensure the vines produce fully mature grapes, oozing ripe juice. A dry fresh and clean rosé wine, with crispy acidity, and a wonderful souvenir of Provence!

Klidi Malagouzia

$11.00+

CRISP AND ELEGANT. The Greek “Sauvignon Blanc”. Try it with sea food, fish, pasta marinara, pork in white sauces

Notos HAPPY HOUR WINE

$8.00+

Gambino - Sicily, Italy

$8.00+

Harmonious notes of green apple and pear. Great on its own or as a base for a mimosa or bellini.

Three Witches Rosé 2018 - Greece

$9.00+

FRUITY AND FLORAL Alluring aromas of red strawberry fruit and helmets blend harmoniously with notes of white flowers. Pairs well with light meals, sweets, and desserts.

Cocktails

Mimosa

Mimosa

$9.00+

Sparkling Wine with Orange Juice

Aperol Spritz

$9.00
Sabe Margarita/ Paloma

Sabe Margarita/ Paloma

$8.00
Cool Cat Wine Spritzer

Cool Cat Wine Spritzer

$8.00

Kyla

$6.00

Stiegl

$6.00

Sangria

$9.00+

Secret Burritos

Classic Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with tots, scrambled eggs, and cheese.

Spicy Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Scrambled eggs and chorizo, tots, and cheese.

Healthy Fresca Egg White Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

House-made salsa Fresca, egg whites, fresh baby spinach, avocado, and grilled mushrooms

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers with tots, scrambled eggs, and cheese.

Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Grilled steak, grilled onions, scrambled eggs, tots, and cheese.

Meat & Veggie Combo Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Your choice of 2 meats with grilled onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, tots, scrambled eggs, and cheese.

Meat Eater Breakfast Burrito

$17.00

Bacon, ham, sausage with tots, scrambled eggs, and cheese.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Pietris Bakery image
Banner pic
Pietris Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Colossus - Long Beach
orange star5.0 • 24
4716 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
UBUNTU Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 288
335 Nieto Ave Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
The Small Cafe, Naples
orange star4.1 • 330
5656 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Michaels Market - 5616 E. 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
5616 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
TENNESSEE JACKS - 4000 Anaheim Street
orange star4.5 • 64
4000 Anaheim Street Long Beach, CA 90804
View restaurantnext
Plunge Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 638
1900 E Ocean Blvd Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston