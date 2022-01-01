- Home
Pietris Bakery 5000 E. 2nd Street
1,739 Reviews
$$
5000 E. 2nd Street
Long Beach, CA 90803
Savory Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Croissant or Sourdough, scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, dill aioli, fruit or potatoes
Athenian Skillet
Two eggs, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, spinach, bell peppers, feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions, toast
Avocado Toast
House-made 9 grain organic bread, avocado, Graviera Greek cheese, diced tomatoes, arugula, chives, salt & pepper flakes Add eggs for the ultimate healthy breakfast
American Breakfast
three eggs, choice of meat, potatoes, toast
Breakfast Wrap
Eggs, potatoes, feta, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese, smoked turkey in a fresh tortilla. Served with a side of fruit
Santorini Omelette
Two eggs, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, shaved Graviera Greek cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and bread
Greek Brunch Burger
Lamb patty, Monterey Jack and Greek Feta cheese, green onions, cherry tomatoes, arugula, pesto-mayo dressing with a fried egg Served with green salad or fries.
Breakfast Bowl
Three scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapeños, pita bread
Vegan Skillet
Tofu, potatoes, cherry tomatoes, spinach, kale, mushrooms, bell peppers, kalamata olives, toast
Open Face Kayianna
Traditional Greek breakfast with soft scrambled eggs with fresh tomatoes, onions and topped with feta cheese. Served on a slice of sourdough bread and a side of fruits
Mykonos
Two hard boiled eggs seasoned with lemon pepper on top of a pita bread, house made hummus, 3oz of smoked salmon, served with spinach & quinoa salad
Sweet Breakfast
Traditional Pancakes
three buttermilk pancakes, berries, maple syrup, whipped cream
Baklava Pancakes
three buttermilk pancakes, chopped walnuts, chopped pistachios, honey syrup, butter
Titan Style Baklava Pancakes
Bagels
Bagel with Cream Cheese
choice of bagel, cream cheese
Alpha Bagel
Everything bagel, scramble egg-spinach, smoked turkey, Tzatziki
What the Health Bagel
wholewheat bagel, tomato, avocado spread, arugula, capers
Macro Bagel
Open face plain bagel with two hard boiled eggs, light cream cheeese, organic spinach, Roma tomatoes and Greek feta cheese
Egg , Cheddar & Bacon Bagel
Breakfast Sides
Lunch Specialties
Long Beach Club
Grilled chicken, house made bread, cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo,
Oh My Gyro!
Choice of protein, pita, tomato, onion, tzatziki
Pietris Burger
8 oz. beef patty, housemade bun, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli
Greek Burger
Lamb patty, housemade bun, Monterey Jack and Greek Feta cheese, green onions, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, arugula, pesto-mayo dressing
Hades Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Crispy chicken, housemade bun, lettuce, tomato, spicy garlic sauce
Chicken Souvlaki
Grilled chicken skewers (3) ,onion , bell pepper, olive oil , lemon Served with Greek salad and Fries
California Sandwich
Housemade bread, grilled tofu, sliced tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, avocado, hummus
Impossible Burger
Vegan Impossible patty, brioche, vegan cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado
Steak Sandwich
7 oz. steak, sautéed onions and bell peppers, arugula, Monterey Jack cheese, tomatoes, chipotle mayo Served with fries or salad
Pastitsio
Ground beef, bechamel pasta
Moussaka
Authentic Greek Moussaka, layers of ground beef, eggplant, potato, creamy bechamel Served with Greek salad
Salads & Soups
Greek Village Salad
Tomato, cucumber, onion, capers, kalamata olives,feta, olive oil, oregano. No lettuce!
Summer Salad
Mixed greens,red quinoa,tangerine,diced onions,avocado,black sesame, Hobey mustard dressing
Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek lemon chicken soup with rice. Served with bread
Pietris Cobb Salad
Sliced fried chicken breast, Organic spring mix, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, Monterey Jack cheese, bbq ranch dressing
Tomato & Basil
Superfood Salad
Organic Kale, dried cranberries, golden raisins, sliced Fuji Apple, almond flakes, diced tomatoes, shaved Greek feta cheese, light honey mustard dressing
Protein Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, garbanzo beans, goat cheese, chicken breast, creamy italian dressing
Essential Sides & Dips (Copy)
Cold Pastries
Daily Cheesecake
Daily Tarts
Strawberry Croissant
Large croissant filled with pastry cream and fresh strawberries
Mille-Feuille
Espresso Éclair
Tiramisu
French Macarons
Crème Brûlée
Gluten Free Brownies
Ekmek
Chocolate Strawberries
Cake Pops
Almond Mousse
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Jumbo Cake
Summer in Greece
Mojito Cheesecake on Granola tart. Taste like sipping mojito on the beach in Greece
Vegan & Gluten Free Brownies (Each)
Greek Pastries
Artisanal Pastries
Seasonal Pastries
Coffee
Drip Coffee
Latte
illy espresso, steamed milk
Cappuccino
illy espresso, with steamed and frothed milk
Iced Latte
espresso, milk
French Vanilla Latte
Chai Latte
Americano
illy espresso, hot water
Greek Coffee
Cold Brew
traditional cold brew
Hot Chocolate
Mocha Latte
Espresso
illy espresso
Iced French Vanilla Latte
Freddo Cappuccino
iced espresso with cold milk foam
Matcha Latte
Freddo Espresso
iced espresso
Greek Frappe
Greek style iced whipped coffee
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Mocha Latte
Iced Chocolate Milk
Latte Machiato
illy espresso, topped with frothed milk foam
Beverages
Orange Juice (Freshly Squeezed)
freshly squeezed
Soda (Pepsi-Sierra Mist)
coke, diet coke, sprite
Hot Tea
Bubly Sparkling
Iced Hibiscus Tea
Herbal iced tea Hibiscus flowers,rosehip peels,raspberry
Voss Water Glass
Proud Source Sparkling Water
Naked Juice
Kevita Kombucha
Bundaberg Soda
Yerba Mate
Beers
Red Wines Imported From Greece
Naoussa 2016 - Náoussa, Greece
Aromas of red and black fruits, herbs and elegant earthy notes. Pairs well with barbeque, burgers and meatballs, beef cooked with red or wine sauce, and roasted vegetables.
Geometria 2016 - Corinthia, Greece
Inviting aromas of red fruits – cherries and plums, with black pepper notes. Food that goes well with this wine: Beef, Lamb, and Veal.
Apeiron 2018 - Macedonia, Greece
SAVORY AND CLASSIC This fruit-forward, powerful blend balances strength with charm. An ideal pairing with Mediterranean dishes.
Mavrotragano 2016 - Santorini, Greece
Rare variety grown exclusively on the volcanic Greek island of Santorini, it was almost uprooted to the point of extinction. Pairs well with prime steaks, lamb, papoutsakia, pasta, cheese or charcuterie.
Ampelou HAPPY HOUR WINE
Mavroudi 2016 - Peloponnese, Greece
SWEET FRUITY WINE WITH RICH TASTE Mavroudi is a less planted wine varietal, but boasts such a unique, deep flavor, that it attracts wine enthusiasts from around the world who admire its character and color. Goes best with lamb, beef, and other meat dishes.
White/Rosé/Sparkling Wines
Karipidis Sauvignon Blanc
Sables d’Azur blends the best selection of Rosé wines from the interior Valley of Provence and Sainte Victoire Terroir. These Côtes de Provence vineyards benefit fully from the Mediterranean climate: mild winters, early spring and moderate summers, when the sun’s continuous and beneficial rays ensure the vines produce fully mature grapes, oozing ripe juice. A dry fresh and clean rosé wine, with crispy acidity, and a wonderful souvenir of Provence!
Klidi Malagouzia
CRISP AND ELEGANT. The Greek “Sauvignon Blanc”. Try it with sea food, fish, pasta marinara, pork in white sauces
Notos HAPPY HOUR WINE
Gambino - Sicily, Italy
Harmonious notes of green apple and pear. Great on its own or as a base for a mimosa or bellini.
Three Witches Rosé 2018 - Greece
FRUITY AND FLORAL Alluring aromas of red strawberry fruit and helmets blend harmoniously with notes of white flowers. Pairs well with light meals, sweets, and desserts.
Cocktails
Secret Burritos
Classic Breakfast Burrito
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage with tots, scrambled eggs, and cheese.
Spicy Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs and chorizo, tots, and cheese.
Healthy Fresca Egg White Breakfast Burrito
House-made salsa Fresca, egg whites, fresh baby spinach, avocado, and grilled mushrooms
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Grilled onions, mushrooms, and peppers with tots, scrambled eggs, and cheese.
Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito
Grilled steak, grilled onions, scrambled eggs, tots, and cheese.
Meat & Veggie Combo Breakfast Burrito
Your choice of 2 meats with grilled onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms, tots, scrambled eggs, and cheese.
Meat Eater Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, ham, sausage with tots, scrambled eggs, and cheese.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
5000 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803