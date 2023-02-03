A map showing the location of Pietro's Italian Bakery ProsperView gallery

Pietro's Italian Bakery Prosper

review star

No reviews yet

2111 East University Drive

Prosper, TX 75078

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Limoncello Mascarpone Mousse Cake 9”
Carrot Cake Slice
Cookies & Cream Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

Whole Cakes

Italian Cream Cake 9”

$59.95

German Chocolate Cake 9”

$59.95Out of stock

Chocolate Ganache Cake 9”

$59.95

Carrot Cake 9”

$59.95

Red Velvet Cake 9”

$59.95

Tiramisu Cake 9”

$49.95

Limoncello Mascarpone Mousse Cake 9”

$49.95

Vanilla with Sprinkles Cake 9”

$49.95

Torta Caprese 9”

$39.95

Ricotta Cheesecake Plain 9”

$54.95

Ricotta Cheesecake Chocolate 9”

$59.95

Ricotta Cheesecake Cookies & Cream 9”

$59.95

Ricotta Cheesecake Strawberry Topped 9”

$59.95Out of stock

Ricotta Cheesecake Blueberry Topped 9”

$59.95Out of stock

Cake Slices

Italian Cream Cake Slice

$6.95

German Chocolate Cake Slice

$6.95

Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice

$6.95

Carrot Cake Slice

$6.95

Red Velvet Cake Slice

$6.95

Tiramisu Cake Slice

$6.95

Limoncello Mascarpone Mousse Cake Slice

$6.95
Vanilla With Sprinkles Slice

Vanilla With Sprinkles Slice

$6.95

Torta Caprese Slice

$6.95
Plain Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

Plain Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$6.95

Chocolate Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$6.95
Cookies & Cream Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

Cookies & Cream Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$6.95
Strawberry Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

Strawberry Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$6.95
Blueberry Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

Blueberry Ricotta Cheesecake Slice

$6.95

Macarons

Vanilla Bean Macaron

Vanilla Bean Macaron

$3.50
Chocolate Ganache Macaron

Chocolate Ganache Macaron

$3.50
Raspberry Macaron

Raspberry Macaron

$3.50
Limoncello Macaron

Limoncello Macaron

$3.50

Pistachio Macaron

$3.50

Blueberry Cheesecake Macaron

$3.50Out of stock

Mocha Macaron

$3.50

Cookies & Cream Macaron

$3.50Out of stock

Macaron Box (4)

$12.50

Macaron Box (6)

$18.50

Macaron Box (8)

$24.00

Macaron Box (12)

$35.50

Gelato

Vanilla Bean Gelato

$4.50

Dark Chocolate Gelato

$4.50

Strawberry Gelato

$4.50

Cookies & Cream Gelato

$4.50

Salted Caramel Gelato

$4.50

Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato

$4.50

Tiramisu Gelato

$4.50

Pistachio Gelato

$4.50

Dulce de Leche Banana Gelato

$4.50

Raspberry Sorbetto

$4.50Out of stock

Old World Spumoni Gelato

$4.50Out of stock

Torta al Limone Gelato

$4.50Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Gelato Pint

$15.00

Dark Chocolate Gelato Pint

$15.00

Strawberry Gelato Pint

$15.00

Cookies & Cream Gelato Pint

$15.00

Salted Caramel Gelato Pint

$15.00

Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato Pint

$15.00

Tiramisu Gelato Pint

$15.00

Pistachio Gelato Pint

$15.00

Dulce de Leche Banana Gelato Pint

$15.00

Raspberry Sorbetto Pint

$15.00Out of stock

Old World Spumoni Gelato Pint

$15.00Out of stock

Torta al Limone Gelato Pint

$15.00Out of stock

Italian Pastries

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$6.50
Chocolate Dipped Pistachio Cannoli

Chocolate Dipped Pistachio Cannoli

$7.50

Napoleon

$6.50Out of stock

Cream filled Lobster Tail

$6.50
Chocolate filled Lobster Tail

Chocolate filled Lobster Tail

$6.50

Cookies & More

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Almond Biscotti

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Biscotti

$3.50

Vicenzovo Lady Fingers

$8.95

Alessi Thin Breadsticks

$2.99

Fennel Taralli

$4.95

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Blue Powerade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Apple Raspberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Americano Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2111 East University Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Luna - 2111 E University Dr #10
orange starNo Reviews
2111 E University Dr #10 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
WISK am eatery
orange starNo Reviews
111 S. Preston Road # 30 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Prosper, TX
orange starNo Reviews
790 North Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Sabaidee - PROSPER - 1111 S Preston Rd #20
orange starNo Reviews
1111 S Preston Rd #20 Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Texas Best Mini Donuts & more ! - 10613 Troutt Dr
orange starNo Reviews
4261 East University Drive Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Honeylu's Coffee
orange star4.4 • 228
1170 N. Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Prosper

Honeylu's Coffee
orange star4.4 • 228
1170 N. Preston Rd Prosper, TX 75078
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Prosper
Celina
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Little Elm
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (127 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston