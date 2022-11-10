Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pietro's No. 2

review star

No reviews yet

679 Merchant St

Vacaville, CA 95688

Order Again

Popular Items

16’ cheese
16’ super special
14’ super special

Mini Pizza

Mini pizza

$16.00

12’ Pizza

12' Cheese

12' Cheese

$19.00

With pizza sauce. A classic!

12' Margherita

12' Margherita

$22.00

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh tomato and fresh basil.

12' Super Special

12' Super Special

$26.00

With cheese, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, green peppers, onions and pizza sauce.

12' Gino's Special

12' Gino's Special

$23.00

With cheese, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, olives and pizza sauce.

12' Vegetarian

12' Vegetarian

$23.00

With cheese, mushrooms, olives, onions, green peppers, artichoke hearts, olive oil and pizza sauce.

12' Hawaiian

12' Hawaiian

$23.00

With cheese, ham and pineapple

12' Bianca

12' Bianca

$22.00

Creamy white Bianca sauce topped with Parmesan and Mozzarella cheeses.

12' All Meat

12' All Meat

$29.00

With cheese, salami, pepperoni, Linguisa, ham, sausage, beef and bacon. Delicious!

14’ Pizza

14’ Cheese

14’ Cheese

$22.00
14’ Margherita

14’ Margherita

$26.00
14’ super special

14’ super special

$30.00
14’ Gino special

14’ Gino special

$27.00
14’ Vegetarian

14’ Vegetarian

$27.00
14’ Hawaiian

14’ Hawaiian

$27.00
14’ Bianca

14’ Bianca

$27.00
14’ all meat

14’ all meat

$33.00

16’ Pizza

16’ cheese

16’ cheese

$25.00
16’ Margherita

16’ Margherita

$28.00
16’ super special

16’ super special

$35.00
16’ Gino’s special

16’ Gino’s special

$32.00
16’ vegetarian

16’ vegetarian

$32.00
16’ Hawaiian

16’ Hawaiian

$32.00
16’ bianca

16’ bianca

$32.00
16’ all meat

16’ all meat

$39.00

Appetizers

Homemade Deep-fried Ravioli

Homemade Deep-fried Ravioli

$18.00
Deep-fried Zucchini Sticks

Deep-fried Zucchini Sticks

$14.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$16.00
Oven-hot Garlic Bread with Cheese

Oven-hot Garlic Bread with Cheese

$10.00
Calamari Strips

Calamari Strips

$19.00
3 Homemade Meatballs W/Garlic Bread

3 Homemade Meatballs W/Garlic Bread

$16.00

French Fries

$8.00

Jalapeño Popper's

$14.00

Desserts

Spumoni Gelato

Spumoni Gelato

$10.00
Affogato

Affogato

$10.00
Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$10.00

Dinner Entrees

Certified Angus Beef New York Steak

$42.00
Chicken Parmigana

Chicken Parmigana

$34.00
Calamari

Calamari

$36.00
Prawn Scampi

Prawn Scampi

$34.00
Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$32.00
Chicken Scallopini

Chicken Scallopini

$32.00

Pistachio Crusted Salmon

$34.00Out of stock

Pork chop Milanese

Pork chop Milanese
$40.00

Short Rib Risotto

$40.00

Pasta

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$19.00

Capellini

$19.00
Penne

Penne

$19.00
Cheese Tortellini

Cheese Tortellini

$26.00
Cannelloni

Cannelloni

$26.00
Homemade Gnocchi

Homemade Gnocchi

$25.00
Fettuccini a la Romano

Fettuccini a la Romano

$20.00
Homemade Meat Ravioli

Homemade Meat Ravioli

$27.00
Homemade Cheese Ravioli

Homemade Cheese Ravioli

$27.00
Spaghetti & Ravioli

Spaghetti & Ravioli

$27.00
Lasagna

Lasagna

$26.00
Linguine & Pesto

Linguine & Pesto

$26.00
Eggplant Parmigiano

Eggplant Parmigiano

$26.00
Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$35.00
Linguine & Clams

Linguine & Clams

$30.00
Chicken Fettuccini

Chicken Fettuccini

$27.00
Fettuccini with Prawns

Fettuccini with Prawns

$30.00

Gluten Free Penne

$25.00

Kid’s spaghetti

$8.00

Capellini (Copy)

$18.00

Salads & Soups

Bowl of clam chowder (Friday only)

$10.00

Bowl of minestrone

$8.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Caprese Salad (seasonal)

$16.00
Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$18.00
Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$18.00
Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Clam Chowder pint (Friday only)

$10.00

Clam chowder quart (Friday only)

$17.00
Family-Size Salad

Family-Size Salad

$14.00
Green Dinner Salad

Green Dinner Salad

$8.00

Homemade minestrone quart

$16.00
Homemade Minestrone Soup pint

Homemade Minestrone Soup pint

$8.00
Prawn Salad Louie

Prawn Salad Louie

$18.00

Soup & Salad

$16.00

Soup of the day bowl

$8.00

Soup of the day pint

$8.00

Soup of the day quart

$16.00

Sandwiches

Certified Angus Beef Hamburger

Certified Angus Beef Hamburger

$16.00
Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$16.00
Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$22.00
Salami & Cheese

Salami & Cheese

$18.00
Charcoal-Broiled Steak Sandwich

Charcoal-Broiled Steak Sandwich

$32.00
Homemade Italian Sausage Sandwich

Homemade Italian Sausage Sandwich

$22.00

Low cal plate

$16.00

Tri-Tip Sandwich

Tri-Tip Sandwich
$25.00

Tuesday / Wednesday Special

Tuesday / Wednesday Special

Tuesday / Wednesday Special

$50.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Soft Drink

$3.75

Homemade Iced Tea

$3.75

Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

San Pelligrino Sparkling Water Bottle

$4.75

2 Liter Soda

$5.00

Fiesta days bevs

Fiesta days bevs

Pitcher of soda

$18.00

Lavazza Coffee

Caffee Latte

$5.25

Cappuccino

$5.25

Caffe Mocha

$5.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Sides

Garlic Bread

$4.00

French Fries

$8.00

Italian Sausage

$8.00

Plain Bread

$4.00

1 Meatball

$4.00
3 Meatballs W/ Garlic bread

3 Meatballs W/ Garlic bread

$16.00

SD Shrimp

$7.00

SD Chicken

$7.00

SD Broccoli

$6.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$7.50

SD Anchovies

$3.25

SD Jalapeños

$3.00

SD Cheese

$3.50

SD Pesto Sauce

$5.00

SD Cream Sauce

$4.00

SD Pepperoncini

$3.00

SD Marinara

$4.00

SD Meat Sauce

$4.00

SD Pizza Sauce

$5.00

SD Ranch

$3.00

Pint Dressing

$12.00

Pint Caesar Dressing

$13.00

Quart Caesar Dressing

$24.00

Quart Of Dressing

$24.00

Small Pizza Dough

$6.00

Medium Pizza Dough

$8.00

Large Pizza Dough

$12.00

Side dressing

Sd of garlic

$2.00

Pint of sauce

$12.00

Quart of sauce

$24.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

679 Merchant St, Vacaville, CA 95688

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

