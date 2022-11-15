PieZano's Of Northport 395 Fort Salonga Road
No reviews yet
395 Fort Salonga Road
Northport, NY 11768
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizzas
18" Round Pizza
14" Round Pizza
Grandma Pizza
Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Plum Tomato Sauce, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella
Sicilian Pizza
Thick Crust 12x17 Pizza
Brooklyn Pizza
Thick Crust 12x17 Up-Side Down Pizza
18" Large Margherita Pizza
Plum Tomato Sauce, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella
14" Small Margherita Pizza
Plum Tomato Sauce, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella
16" Large Deep Dish Pie
9" Personal Deep Dish Pie
Specialty Square Pizzas
Crispino
Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Peppers & Balsamic Drizzle
Chicken Bruschetta
Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Chopped Chicken Cutlet, Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Drizzle
Grandma Vodka
Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Fresh Mozzarella & Vodka Sauce
Bolognese Pizza
Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Fresh Mozzarella & Creamy Meat Sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad
Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan & Creamy Caesar Dressing
Stuffed Square
12x17 Square Pizza With Choice of (Baked Ziti, Eggplant Rollatini, Spinach & Ricotta Or Meat)
MVP Pizza
Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Marinara, Alla Vodka, & Pesto Sauce.
Specialty Pizzas
Chicken Parmigiana
Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Chicken Alla Vodka
Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella
Baconator
Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch Dressing
Chicken Marsala
Mushrooms, Marsala Sauce & Mozzarella
BBQ Chicken
BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella
Chicken Campognola
Sausage, Peppers, Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella
Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Scallions, Sesame Seeds & Mozzarella
Bianca (white pie)
Ricotta, Garlic & Mozzarella
Rapini
Broccoli Rabe, Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Sausage
Eggplant Rollatini
Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Romano
Pepperoni, Ricotta, Romano Cheese, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Penne Alla Vodka
Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella
Primavera
Sautéed Vegetables & Mozzarella
Fried Calamari
Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella
Fried Calamari Arribiatta
Hot Cherry Peppers, Spicy Sauce & Mozzarella
Greek Salad
Half & Half Special
Pizzettes
Regular Pizzette
Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella
Margherita Pizzette
Plum Tomato Sauce, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella
Bianca Pizzette
Mozzarella, Garlic & Ricotta
Fra Diavolo Pizzette
Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato Sauce & Basil
Quattro Formaggio Pizzette
Ricotta, Romano, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato Sauce & Basil
Melanzane Pizzette
Roasted Eggplant Cubes, Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato Sauce & Basil
Vodka Margherita Pizzette
Vodka Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella
Spinachi Pizzette
Sautéed Shrimp, Baby Spinach & Fresh Mozzarella
Primavera Pizzette
Sautéed Vegetables & Fresh Mozzarella
Mama Mia Pizzette
Chopped Meatball, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce
Porto Fino Pizzette
Prosciutto, Arugula, Truffle Oil, Fresh Mozzarella & Plum Tomato Sauce
PieZano Pizzette
Goat Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, Apricot Marmalade & Balsamic Drizzle
Specialty Pizzette
Pizza Rolls
Chicken Roll
With Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Sausage Roll
With Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella
Spinach & Broccoli Roll
With Ricotta & Mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Grilled Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella With Blue Cheese Dressing On The Side
Meatball Roll
With Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella
Eggplant Roll
With Tomato Sauce, Ricotta & Mozzarella
Pepperoni Roll
With Mozzarella
Cheese Calzone
Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano Cheese Filled. Add Sausage, Mushroom Ham, Spinach, Pepperoni, Or Broccoli + 1
Pinwheel
Pepperoni & Mozzarella
Caesar Pizza Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce & Caesar Dressing Wrapped In a Slice of Pizza
Garlic Knots
Pizza Slices
Regular Slice
Sicilian Slice
Baconator Slice
Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing
Bolognese Slice
Fresh mozzarella & creamy meat sauce
Brooklyn Slice
upside down Sicilian
Calamari Slice
Chicken BBQ Slice
Chicken Buffalo Slice
Chicken Marsala Slice
Chicken Parm Slice
Chicken Vodka Slice
Crispino Slice
Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted peppers & basil
Grandma Slice
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce & basil
MVP Slice
Marinara, alla vodka & peasto sauce
Penne Vodka Slice
Primavera Slice
Mixed sauteed vegetables
Rapini Slice
Broccoli rabe, sausage & sundried tomatoes
Romano Slice
Mozzarella, ricotta & romano cheese topped tomato sauce & pepperoni
Vodka Square Slice
Fresh mozzarella & alla vodka sauce
White Slice
Ricotta, mozzarella & garlic
*Chef Specials*
Appetizers
Stuffed Baked Clams (6)
Chopped seafood & vegetable stuffing in lemon & white wine sauce
Caprese
Sliced fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, tomatoes, basil & balsamic
Mini Rice Balls
Filled with chopped meat, peas, rice, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Eggplant Rollatini (2)
Parmigiana style eggplant rolled with ricotta & mozzarella
Stuffed Mushrooms (6)
Fresh mushrooms with vegetable stuffing
Garlic Bread
The Fritti
(3) Fried Ravioli, Mozzarella sticks & Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers
Served with french fries
Chicken Wings
Served crispy, buffalo or bbq
Zucchini Sticks
With Marinara Sauce on the side
Fried Ravioli (7)
With Marinara Sauce on the side
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
With Marinara Sauce on the side
Hot Antipasto
Baked eggplant rollatini, stuffed baked clams, sauteed shrimp marinara & stuffed mushrooms
Cold Antipasto
Sliced Italian cold cuts & cheeses, olives, roasted peppers, tomatoes & artichokes over mixed greens
Calamari Fritti
Marinara sauce on the side
Calamari Arrabiatta
Topped with spicy fra diavola sauce & hot cherry peppers
Calamari Speciali
Topped with Hot Cherry Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Gorgonzola & Garlic Sauce
Mussels White Wine
Mussels Marinara
Mussels Arrabiatta
Spicy Fra Diavolo Sauce with Hot Cherry Peppers & Basil
Mussels Mandolino
Pink Cream Sauce with Baby Shrimp, Hot Cherry Peppers & Scallions
Soups
Pasta E Fagioli
Mixed pasta & white beans in tomato broth
Minestrone
Mixed pasta & vegetables in tomato broth
Pasta Piselli
Mixed pasta, pancetta, white onions & green peas in tomato broth
Tortellini in Brodo
Cheese tortellini & vegetables in chicken broth
Stracciatella Romano
Spinach & egg in chicken broth
Escarole & Beans
Mixed pasta, escarole & white beans in tomato broth
Chicken Noodle Soup
Mixed pasta, vegetables & chicken in broth
Salads
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives & Roasted Peppers. Served with Italian Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons. Tossed with homemade creamy caesar dressing
Avocado Salad
Mixed Greens, Plum Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli & Avocado. Served with Italian Vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Spicy Fried Chicken Pieces Tossed In Buffalo Sauce Over Mixed Green, Plum Tomatoes. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing
Walnut Salad
Mixed Greens, Endive, Radicchio, Grilled Chicken, Candied Walnuts & Goat Cheese. Served with Italian Vinaigrette
Gorgonzola Salad
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts & Gorgonzola Cheese. Served with Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette
Chopped Tomato Salad
Plum Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella. Tossed with red wine vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Quarter Wedge of Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers, Crispy Bacon, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Glaze & Blue Cheese Dressing
Salmon Salad
Seared Salmon Over Arugula, Endive, Radicchio, Red Onions & Tomatoes. Served with Balsamic Dressing
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives & Roasted Peppers. Served with Italian Vinaigrette
Side Caesar Salad
Side Serving of Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons. Tossed with homemade creamy caesar dressing
Side Garden Salad
Side Serving of Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives & Roasted Peppers. Served with Italian Vinaigrette
Pastas
Alfredo
Egg & Cream Sauce with Romano Cheese
Alla Pesto
Creamy pesto sauce
Alla Vodka
Alla Vodka *No Meat*
Vegetarian Alla Vodka Sauce
Appetitose
Broccoli Rabe, Sun-dried Tomato & Sweet Italian Sausage In Garlic & Olive Oil
Arrabiatta Sauce
Spicy Marinara Sauce With Cherry Peppers
Bolognese
Southern Italian Style Ground Meat Sauce With A Touch Of Cream
Butter Sauce
Melted Butter Tossed with Pasta
Caprese
Chopped Plum Tomatoes & Basil Sautéed In Garlic & Olive Oil Topped With Fresh Mozzarella
Carbonara
Egg & Cream sauce with Peas, Pancetta, Onion & Romano Cheese
Clam Sauce
Whole & Chopped clams sauteed in your choice of sauce
Dry Pasta
Pasta with No Sauce
Fiorentina
Grilled Chicken, Spinach & Sun-dried Tomatoes Sautéed In Pink Cream Sauce Topped With Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
Fiorite
Broccoli, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bell Peppers & Grilled Chicken Sauteed In Garlic & Olive Oil
Fra Diavolo Sauce
Spicy M