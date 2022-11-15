Restaurant header imageView gallery

PieZano's Of Northport 395 Fort Salonga Road

review star

No reviews yet

395 Fort Salonga Road

Northport, NY 11768

Popular Items

18" Round Pizza
Caesar Salad
Tortellini in Brodo

Pizzas

18" Round Pizza

$20.03

14" Round Pizza

$18.16

Grandma Pizza

$22.78

Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Plum Tomato Sauce, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

Sicilian Pizza

$20.71

Thick Crust 12x17 Pizza

Brooklyn Pizza

$24.86

Thick Crust 12x17 Up-Side Down Pizza

18" Large Margherita Pizza

$22.78

Plum Tomato Sauce, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

14" Small Margherita Pizza

$20.71

Plum Tomato Sauce, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

16" Large Deep Dish Pie

$20.03

9" Personal Deep Dish Pie

$11.37

Specialty Square Pizzas

Crispino

$31.09

Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Peppers & Balsamic Drizzle

Chicken Bruschetta

$31.09

Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Chopped Chicken Cutlet, Tomato, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella & Balsamic Drizzle

Grandma Vodka

$27.97

Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Fresh Mozzarella & Vodka Sauce

Bolognese Pizza

$27.97

Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Fresh Mozzarella & Creamy Meat Sauce

Chicken Caesar Salad

$29.01

Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesan & Creamy Caesar Dressing

Stuffed Square

$31.09

12x17 Square Pizza With Choice of (Baked Ziti, Eggplant Rollatini, Spinach & Ricotta Or Meat)

MVP Pizza

$27.97

Thin Crust 12x17 Square Pizza With Marinara, Alla Vodka, & Pesto Sauce.

Specialty Pizzas

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.01

Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Chicken Alla Vodka

$29.01

Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

$29.01

Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella

Baconator

$29.01

Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar & Ranch Dressing

Chicken Marsala

$29.01

Mushrooms, Marsala Sauce & Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken

$29.01

BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella

Chicken Campognola

$29.01

Sausage, Peppers, Mushrooms, Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$29.01

Scallions, Sesame Seeds & Mozzarella

Bianca (white pie)

$29.01

Ricotta, Garlic & Mozzarella

Rapini

$29.01

Broccoli Rabe, Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Sausage

Eggplant Rollatini

$29.01

Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Romano

$29.01

Pepperoni, Ricotta, Romano Cheese, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Penne Alla Vodka

$29.01

Vodka Sauce & Mozzarella

Primavera

$29.01

Sautéed Vegetables & Mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$29.01

Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella

Fried Calamari Arribiatta

$29.01

Hot Cherry Peppers, Spicy Sauce & Mozzarella

Greek Salad

$29.01

Half & Half Special

$31.09

Pizzettes

Thin Crust Personal Pizzas

Regular Pizzette

$14.01

Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella

Margherita Pizzette

$14.01

Plum Tomato Sauce, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

Bianca Pizzette

$15.52

Mozzarella, Garlic & Ricotta

Fra Diavolo Pizzette

$15.52

Sausage, Hot Cherry Peppers, Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato Sauce & Basil

Quattro Formaggio Pizzette

$15.52

Ricotta, Romano, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato Sauce & Basil

Melanzane Pizzette

$15.52

Roasted Eggplant Cubes, Fresh Mozzarella, Plum Tomato Sauce & Basil

Vodka Margherita Pizzette

$16.55

Vodka Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella

Spinachi Pizzette

$17.59

Sautéed Shrimp, Baby Spinach & Fresh Mozzarella

Primavera Pizzette

$17.59

Sautéed Vegetables & Fresh Mozzarella

Mama Mia Pizzette

$17.59

Chopped Meatball, Sausage, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Mozzarella & Tomato Sauce

Porto Fino Pizzette

$17.59

Prosciutto, Arugula, Truffle Oil, Fresh Mozzarella & Plum Tomato Sauce

PieZano Pizzette

$17.59

Goat Cheese, Arugula, Prosciutto, Apricot Marmalade & Balsamic Drizzle

Specialty Pizzette

$19.67

Pizza Rolls

All Rolls Served With Side Of Tomato Sauce

Chicken Roll

$9.29

With Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Sausage Roll

$9.29

With Peppers, Onions & Mozzarella

Spinach & Broccoli Roll

$9.29

With Ricotta & Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$9.29

Grilled Buffalo Chicken & Mozzarella With Blue Cheese Dressing On The Side

Meatball Roll

$9.29

With Ricotta, Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella

Eggplant Roll

$9.29

With Tomato Sauce, Ricotta & Mozzarella

Pepperoni Roll

$9.29

With Mozzarella

Cheese Calzone

$10.33

Ricotta, Mozzarella & Romano Cheese Filled. Add Sausage, Mushroom Ham, Spinach, Pepperoni, Or Broccoli + 1

Pinwheel

$4.67

Pepperoni & Mozzarella

Caesar Pizza Wrap

$8.30

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce & Caesar Dressing Wrapped In a Slice of Pizza

Garlic Knots

$0.52

Pizza Slices

Regular Slice

$3.37

Sicilian Slice

$3.63

Baconator Slice

$5.74

Chicken, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese & ranch dressing

Bolognese Slice

$3.89

Fresh mozzarella & creamy meat sauce

Brooklyn Slice

$3.89

upside down Sicilian

Calamari Slice

$5.74

Chicken BBQ Slice

$5.74

Chicken Buffalo Slice

$5.74

Chicken Marsala Slice

$5.74

Chicken Parm Slice

$5.74

Chicken Vodka Slice

$5.74

Crispino Slice

$4.93

Sliced fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted peppers & basil

Grandma Slice

$3.63

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce & basil

MVP Slice

$3.89

Marinara, alla vodka & peasto sauce

Penne Vodka Slice

$5.74

Primavera Slice

$5.74

Mixed sauteed vegetables

Rapini Slice

$5.74

Broccoli rabe, sausage & sundried tomatoes

Romano Slice

$5.74

Mozzarella, ricotta & romano cheese topped tomato sauce & pepperoni

Vodka Square Slice

$3.89

Fresh mozzarella & alla vodka sauce

White Slice

$5.74

Ricotta, mozzarella & garlic

*Chef Specials*

Pumpkin APP

$15.95

Fried Calamari Rings - topped with sweet & spicy pepper sauce, chunks of pineapple, peanuts & scallions

Pappadelle Special

$25.95

Chicken Special

$26.95

Sole Special

$31.95

Shrimp Special

$28.95

Appetizers

Stuffed Baked Clams (6)

$17.59

Chopped seafood & vegetable stuffing in lemon & white wine sauce

Caprese

$16.55

Sliced fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, tomatoes, basil & balsamic

Mini Rice Balls

$6.23+

Filled with chopped meat, peas, rice, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Eggplant Rollatini (2)

$13.44

Parmigiana style eggplant rolled with ricotta & mozzarella

Stuffed Mushrooms (6)

$15.05

Fresh mushrooms with vegetable stuffing

Garlic Bread

$4.15

The Fritti

$15.52

(3) Fried Ravioli, Mozzarella sticks & Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.40+

Served with french fries

Chicken Wings

$14.48+

Served crispy, buffalo or bbq

Zucchini Sticks

$10.33

With Marinara Sauce on the side

Fried Ravioli (7)

$10.33

With Marinara Sauce on the side

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$10.33

With Marinara Sauce on the side

Hot Antipasto

$19.67+

Baked eggplant rollatini, stuffed baked clams, sauteed shrimp marinara & stuffed mushrooms

Cold Antipasto

$18.63+

Sliced Italian cold cuts & cheeses, olives, roasted peppers, tomatoes & artichokes over mixed greens

Calamari Fritti

$15.52

Marinara sauce on the side

Calamari Arrabiatta

$16.55

Topped with spicy fra diavola sauce & hot cherry peppers

Calamari Speciali

$17.59

Topped with Hot Cherry Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Gorgonzola & Garlic Sauce

Mussels White Wine

$17.59

Mussels Marinara

$17.59

Mussels Arrabiatta

$17.59

Spicy Fra Diavolo Sauce with Hot Cherry Peppers & Basil

Mussels Mandolino

$18.63

Pink Cream Sauce with Baby Shrimp, Hot Cherry Peppers & Scallions

Soups

Pasta E Fagioli

$7.78

Mixed pasta & white beans in tomato broth

Minestrone

$7.78

Mixed pasta & vegetables in tomato broth

Pasta Piselli

$7.78

Mixed pasta, pancetta, white onions & green peas in tomato broth

Tortellini in Brodo

$7.78

Cheese tortellini & vegetables in chicken broth

Stracciatella Romano

$7.78

Spinach & egg in chicken broth

Escarole & Beans

$7.78

Mixed pasta, escarole & white beans in tomato broth

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.78

Mixed pasta, vegetables & chicken in broth

Salads

Garden Salad

$12.40

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives & Roasted Peppers. Served with Italian Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.40

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons. Tossed with homemade creamy caesar dressing

Avocado Salad

$16.55

Mixed Greens, Plum Tomatoes, Roasted Peppers, Gorgonzola Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli & Avocado. Served with Italian Vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.55

Spicy Fried Chicken Pieces Tossed In Buffalo Sauce Over Mixed Green, Plum Tomatoes. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing

Walnut Salad

$16.55

Mixed Greens, Endive, Radicchio, Grilled Chicken, Candied Walnuts & Goat Cheese. Served with Italian Vinaigrette

Gorgonzola Salad

$14.48

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts & Gorgonzola Cheese. Served with Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette

Chopped Tomato Salad

$16.55

Plum Tomatoes, Red Onions, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella. Tossed with red wine vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$16.55Out of stock

Quarter Wedge of Iceberg, Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers, Crispy Bacon, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Glaze & Blue Cheese Dressing

Salmon Salad

$20.71

Seared Salmon Over Arugula, Endive, Radicchio, Red Onions & Tomatoes. Served with Balsamic Dressing

Greek Salad

$13.44

Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives & Roasted Peppers. Served with Italian Vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$7.21

Side Serving of Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Croutons. Tossed with homemade creamy caesar dressing

Side Garden Salad

$7.21

Side Serving of Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Olives & Roasted Peppers. Served with Italian Vinaigrette

Pastas

Alfredo

$18.63

Egg & Cream Sauce with Romano Cheese

Alla Pesto

$18.63

Creamy pesto sauce

Alla Vodka

$18.63

Alla Vodka *No Meat*

$18.63

Vegetarian Alla Vodka Sauce

Appetitose

$19.67

Broccoli Rabe, Sun-dried Tomato & Sweet Italian Sausage In Garlic & Olive Oil

Arrabiatta Sauce

$18.63

Spicy Marinara Sauce With Cherry Peppers

Bolognese

$19.67

Southern Italian Style Ground Meat Sauce With A Touch Of Cream

Butter Sauce

$14.48

Melted Butter Tossed with Pasta

Caprese

$19.67

Chopped Plum Tomatoes & Basil Sautéed In Garlic & Olive Oil Topped With Fresh Mozzarella

Carbonara

$19.67

Egg & Cream sauce with Peas, Pancetta, Onion & Romano Cheese

Clam Sauce

$21.74

Whole & Chopped clams sauteed in your choice of sauce

Dry Pasta

$11.37

Pasta with No Sauce

Fiorentina

$19.67

Grilled Chicken, Spinach & Sun-dried Tomatoes Sautéed In Pink Cream Sauce Topped With Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

Fiorite

$19.67

Broccoli, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Bell Peppers & Grilled Chicken Sauteed In Garlic & Olive Oil

Fra Diavolo Sauce

$18.63

Spicy M