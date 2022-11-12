Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Pizza
Sandwiches

PieZano's Pizza 1322 Washington St

240 Reviews

$$

1322 Washington St

Watertown, NY 13601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese Pizza
10 Traditional Wings
12" Cheese Pizza

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Pizza by the Slice

Calzone

$10.00

Ricotta & Mozzarella Cheese

Stromboli

$10.00

Mozzarella Cheese & Pizza Sauce

Specialty Pizza

10" Califlower Crust Pizza

$12.50

Keto Friendly Cauliflower crust pizza

12" White Garlic

$13.00

Garlic Spread & Mozzarella Cheese

12" Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Pizza Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil & Grated Parm Cheese

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.50

Ranch as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Drizzle

12" Garlic Chicken Pizza

$14.75

Garlic Spread as the base with Mozzarella Cheese & Dice Chicken.

12" Garlic Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Garlic Spread as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Slices, Broccoli, Green Peppers & Banana Peppers.

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.75

Garlic Spread and your choice of Mild, Med or Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce as the base with Diced Chicken and your choice of Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch on it or on the side.

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.75

BBQ Sauce as the base with Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese drizzled with BBQ Sauce

12" Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$16.50

Homemade Bleu Cheese as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken & Ham

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$16.50

Pizza sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Ham & Pineapple

12" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Black Olives

12" Deluxe Pizza

$21.75

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Sausage

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.75

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Meatballs

18" White Garlic

$18.00

Garlic Spread & Mozzarella Cheese

18" Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Pizza Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil & Grated Parm Cheese

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.50

Ranch as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Drizzle

18" Garlic Chicken Pizza

$20.25

Garlic Spread as the base with Mozzarella Cheese & Dice Chicken.

18" Garlic Veggie Pizza

$27.00

Garlic Spread as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Slices, Broccoli, Green Peppers & Banana Peppers.

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.25

Garlic Spread and your choice of Mild, Med or Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce as the base with Diced Chicken and your choice of Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch on it or on the side.

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.25

BBQ Sauce as the base with Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese drizzled with BBQ Sauce

18" Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza

$22.50

Homemade Bleu Cheese as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken & Ham

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.50

Pizza sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Ham & Pineapple

18" Veggie Pizza

$27.00

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Black Olives

18" Deluxe Pizza

$29.25

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Sausage

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$29.25

Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Meatballs

Entrees

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.50

Spaghetti & Sauce, no Meat

Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

$11.50

Spaghetti with Homemade Meatballs & Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Ground Sausage

$11.50

Spaghetti, Ground Sausage & Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs & Sausage

$13.50

Spaghetti, Sausage, Meatballs, Sauce

Kid's Spaghetti Dinner

$6.50

Spaghetti & Sauce, no Meat

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner

$7.50

Spaghetti, Meatballs & Sauce

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$13.00

2 Breaded Chicken Filets with

Kid's Chicken Parm Dinner

$8.50

1 Breaded Chicken Filet w/ side of

Eggplant Parmesan Dinner

$12.00

2 Breaded Eggplant Filets with

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.00

Diced Chicken & Broccoli in our Homemade Alfredo Sauce

Spicy Chicken Riggies

$15.00

Diced Chicken, Onions, Mushroms, Green Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers & Black Olives in our Homemade Riggie Sauce

Spicy Sausage Riggies

$15.00

Ground Sausage, Onions, Mushroms, Green Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers & Black Olives in our Homemade Riggie Sauce

Spicy Chicken & Sausage Riggies

$18.00

Diced Chicken, Ground Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers & Black Olives in our Homemade Riggie Sauce.

Small Fish Dinner w/ Fries

$8.00

6oz Beer Battered Haddock with

Large Fish Dinner w/ Fries

$14.00

2 6oz Beer Battered haddock Filets

Chicken Tenders & Fries Dinner

$10.00

Chicken Tenders & Garlic Parm Fries

$11.00

Salads

Add Side Toss salad

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes

Add Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Small Tossed Salad

$5.50

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes

Medium Tossed Salad

$7.50

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes

Large Tossed Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes

Small Antipasto Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese & Pepperoncini

Medium Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese & Pepperoncini

Large Antipasto Salad

$14.50

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese & Pepperoncini

Small Caesar Salad

$4.50

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Med Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing

Medium Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing

Large Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Diced Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing

Small Buffalo Chicken Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.

Large Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Extra Zesty Italian

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.75

Extra Thousand Islands

$0.75

Extra Crumbly Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Extra Caesar

$0.75

Extra Chicken for Small Salad

$2.00

Extra Chicken for Med Salad

$3.00

Extra Chicken for Large Salad

$5.00

Small Chef Salad (Copy)

$7.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese & Pepperoncini

Munchies

Garlic Knots - Half Order of 4

$5.00

Served with side of Marinara

Garlic Knots - Full Order of 8

$8.25

Served with side of Marinara

Sugar Knots - Half Order of 4

$4.25

Deep fried with Cinn/Sugar & Icing

Sugar Knots - Full Order of 8

$7.50

Deep fried with Cinn/Sugar & Icing

French Fries

$4.75

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.75

Tossed in Butter Garlic w/ Side of Ranch

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Served with dipping sauce

Battered Cauliflower

$6.50

Served with side of ranch

Battred Mushrooms

$6.50

Served with side of ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Served with side of marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

Served with side of ranch

Dipping Sauces

Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$14.50

20 Traditional Wings

$29.00

30 Traditional Wings

$43.50

50 Traditional Wings

$72.50

10 Boneless Wings

$11.00

20 Boneless Wings

$20.00

30 Boneless Wings

$30.00

50 Boneless Wings

$50.00

Grinders

Small Meatball Parm Grinder

$7.00

Large Meatball Parm Grinder

$10.25

Small Chicken Parm Grinder

$7.50

Large Chicken Parm Grinder

$10.75

Small Eggplant Parm Grinder

$7.50

Large Eggplant Parm Grinder

$10.75

Small Philly Steak

$9.00

Large Philly Steak

$12.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$8.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Grinder

$11.00

Small Grilled Chicken Grinder

$9.00

Large Grilled Chicken Grinder

$12.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.00

6" Cold Grinder

$7.00

12" Cold Grinder

$11.00

Small Italian Sausage Grinder

$8.50

Large Italian Sausage Grinder

$11.50

Extra Chicken for Small Grinder

$3.00

Extra Chicken for Large Grinder

$5.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Romaine, Diced Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Wrap

$8.50

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.00

Homemade NY Style Cheesecake

$5.00

Homemade Turtle Cheesecake

$4.75

Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$5.25

Tiramisu

$5.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50

Apple Crisp

$5.00

Apple Crisp a la Mode

$6.00

Death By Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.00

Beverages

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

20oz Soda & Gatorade

$2.50

12oz Canned Soda

$1.50

Nirvana 20oz Water

$1.50

18.5oz Pure Leaf Teas

$2.75

64oz Pure Leaf Teas

$3.50

Tropicanna Juices

$3.00

Bang Energy Drinks

$3.75

Coffee

$1.00

Extras

Extra Alfredo

$2.50

Extra Carrots

$0.50

Extra Celery

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Italian Bread & Butter

$2.50

Extra Pickle

$0.50

Quart of Dressing

$12.00

Side of 2 Meatballs

$2.50

Side of Chips

$1.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.00

Side of Mac & Cheese (Fridays Only)

$3.00

Side of Anchovies

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic New York Style Pizza and Homemade Italian Food

Location

1322 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
PieZano's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Sandwich Bar
orange starNo Reviews
113 W Main Street Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
View restaurantnext
Valley Peetza - 11329 Circle Drive
orange starNo Reviews
11329 Circle Drive Chaumont, NY 13622
View restaurantnext
TWO BROTHERS PIZZA - 5 Park Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
5 Park Avenue Lacona, NY 13083
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Watertown

Garland City Beer Works - 321 Howk Street
orange star4.5 • 16
321 Howk Street Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Watertown
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston