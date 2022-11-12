PieZano's Pizza 1322 Washington St
240 Reviews
$$
1322 Washington St
Watertown, NY 13601
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
10" Califlower Crust Pizza
Keto Friendly Cauliflower crust pizza
12" White Garlic
Garlic Spread & Mozzarella Cheese
12" Margherita Pizza
Pizza Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil & Grated Parm Cheese
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Drizzle
12" Garlic Chicken Pizza
Garlic Spread as the base with Mozzarella Cheese & Dice Chicken.
12" Garlic Veggie Pizza
Garlic Spread as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Slices, Broccoli, Green Peppers & Banana Peppers.
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Garlic Spread and your choice of Mild, Med or Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce as the base with Diced Chicken and your choice of Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch on it or on the side.
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce as the base with Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese drizzled with BBQ Sauce
12" Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Homemade Bleu Cheese as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken & Ham
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Ham & Pineapple
12" Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Black Olives
12" Deluxe Pizza
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Sausage
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Meatballs
18" White Garlic
Garlic Spread & Mozzarella Cheese
18" Margherita Pizza
Pizza Sauce with Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil & Grated Parm Cheese
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Drizzle
18" Garlic Chicken Pizza
Garlic Spread as the base with Mozzarella Cheese & Dice Chicken.
18" Garlic Veggie Pizza
Garlic Spread as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Slices, Broccoli, Green Peppers & Banana Peppers.
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Garlic Spread and your choice of Mild, Med or Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce as the base with Diced Chicken and your choice of Homemade Bleu Cheese or Ranch on it or on the side.
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ Sauce as the base with Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese drizzled with BBQ Sauce
18" Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza
Homemade Bleu Cheese as the base with Mozzarella Cheese, Diced Chicken & Ham
18" Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza sauce & Mozzarella Cheese with Ham & Pineapple
18" Veggie Pizza
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Black Olives
18" Deluxe Pizza
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers & Sausage
18" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pizza sauce, Mozzarella Cheese with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage & Meatballs
Entrees
Spaghetti Dinner
Spaghetti & Sauce, no Meat
Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner
Spaghetti with Homemade Meatballs & Sauce
Spaghetti w/ Ground Sausage
Spaghetti, Ground Sausage & Sauce
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs & Sausage
Spaghetti, Sausage, Meatballs, Sauce
Kid's Spaghetti Dinner
Spaghetti & Sauce, no Meat
Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner
Spaghetti, Meatballs & Sauce
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
2 Breaded Chicken Filets with
Kid's Chicken Parm Dinner
1 Breaded Chicken Filet w/ side of
Eggplant Parmesan Dinner
2 Breaded Eggplant Filets with
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Diced Chicken & Broccoli in our Homemade Alfredo Sauce
Spicy Chicken Riggies
Diced Chicken, Onions, Mushroms, Green Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers & Black Olives in our Homemade Riggie Sauce
Spicy Sausage Riggies
Ground Sausage, Onions, Mushroms, Green Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers & Black Olives in our Homemade Riggie Sauce
Spicy Chicken & Sausage Riggies
Diced Chicken, Ground Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers & Black Olives in our Homemade Riggie Sauce.
Small Fish Dinner w/ Fries
6oz Beer Battered Haddock with
Large Fish Dinner w/ Fries
2 6oz Beer Battered haddock Filets
Chicken Tenders & Fries Dinner
Chicken Tenders & Garlic Parm Fries
Salads
Add Side Toss salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes
Add Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Small Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes
Medium Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes
Large Tossed Salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers & Grape Tomatoes
Small Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese & Pepperoncini
Medium Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese & Pepperoncini
Large Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone Cheese & Pepperoncini
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Med Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing
Medium Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Diced Chicken, Shredded Parmesan Cheese with Caesar Dressing
Small Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.
Medium Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.
Large Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes with your Choice of Fried or Grilled Chicken and Drizzled with your favorite Wing Sauce.
Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette
Extra Zesty Italian
Extra Ranch
Extra Bleu Cheese
Extra Honey Mustard
Extra Thousand Islands
Extra Crumbly Bleu Cheese
Extra Caesar
Extra Chicken for Small Salad
Extra Chicken for Med Salad
Extra Chicken for Large Salad
Small Chef Salad (Copy)
Mixed Greens, Onions, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese & Pepperoncini
Munchies
Garlic Knots - Half Order of 4
Served with side of Marinara
Garlic Knots - Full Order of 8
Served with side of Marinara
Sugar Knots - Half Order of 4
Deep fried with Cinn/Sugar & Icing
Sugar Knots - Full Order of 8
Deep fried with Cinn/Sugar & Icing
French Fries
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Tossed in Butter Garlic w/ Side of Ranch
Chicken Tenders
Served with dipping sauce
Battered Cauliflower
Served with side of ranch
Battred Mushrooms
Served with side of ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with side of marinara
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with side of ranch
Dipping Sauces
Wings
Grinders
Small Meatball Parm Grinder
Large Meatball Parm Grinder
Small Chicken Parm Grinder
Large Chicken Parm Grinder
Small Eggplant Parm Grinder
Large Eggplant Parm Grinder
Small Philly Steak
Large Philly Steak
Small Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Large Buffalo Chicken Grinder
Small Grilled Chicken Grinder
Large Grilled Chicken Grinder
Add Bacon
Fish Sandwich
6" Cold Grinder
12" Cold Grinder
Small Italian Sausage Grinder
Large Italian Sausage Grinder
Extra Chicken for Small Grinder
Extra Chicken for Large Grinder
Wraps
Desserts
Cannoli
Homemade NY Style Cheesecake
Homemade Turtle Cheesecake
Homemade Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Tiramisu
Chocolate Chip Cookie
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
Apple Crisp
Apple Crisp a la Mode
Death By Chocolate Cheesecake
Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Authentic New York Style Pizza and Homemade Italian Food
1322 Washington St, Watertown, NY 13601