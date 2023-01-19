Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Pig & a Jelly Jar Ogden

review star

No reviews yet

227 E 25th Street

Ogden, UT 84401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffle
Ham Hash
Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

The Pig Specialties

Red Velvet Waffle with strawberries and cinnamon cream sauce
Ham Hash

Ham Hash

$12.50

Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.

BEC Breakfast Sando

BEC Breakfast Sando

$9.99

Bacon, scrambled eggs, aioli, and American cheese, served on a toasted bun.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup, one over medium egg served on top. // Add local bacon or house sausage $2

Fried Chicken & Biscuits

Fried Chicken & Biscuits

$11.99

Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

$10.99

House Recipe crumbled sausage, local bacon, diced tomatoes, red peppers, onions, kale, shredded provolone cheese, served with Bloody Mary salsa. // Add sausage patty $4

Veggie Sink

Veggie Sink

$10.99

Diced tomatoes, red peppers, onions, kale, shredded provolone cheese, served with Bloody Mary salsa.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$10.99

Buttermilk biscuits, herbed sausage gravy and over a medium egg.

(HALF ORDER) Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$7.00

Half Order - Buttermilk biscuit, topped with herbed sausage gravy. (No Egg)

Sandwiches & Such

The Pig Burger

The Pig Burger

$12.99

Ground beef (grass fed, no hormones or antibiotics) Caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, roasted garlic aioli, tomato, pickle, greens // Add one egg $1.5 // Make Plain -$3

The Pig Impossible Burger

The Pig Impossible Burger

$12.99

American cheese, chowchow, a dash of pineapple chipotle hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Brown sugar and maple brined local pork, house pickles, spicy slaw, served on a bun. // Add local bacon $2

Nashville Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.

Veggie Avocado Mash

$9.99

Salads

BBQ Pulled Pork Salad

BBQ Pulled Pork Salad

$12.99

Local pulled pork, homemade BBQ sauce, creamy slaw dressing, green leaf lettuce, shredded kale, slaw, diced tomato and onions, and chopped local bacon.

Market Salad

Market Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, toasted coconut, toasted pepitas, and citrus vinaigrette.

Dessert

Powdered Donuts

Powdered Donuts

$6.00

Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.

Waffle Pick & Fix

Waffle Pick & Fix

$9.35

Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.

Sides

1 Egg Side

$1.50

1 Egg side

2 Egg Side

$3.00

2 Eggs side

3 egg side

$4.50

Bacon (2 pieces) Side

$2.00

Bacon (2 pieces)

Bacon (4 pieces) Side

$4.00

Bacon (4 pieces)

Biscuits (2 pieces) Side

$2.00

Biscuits (2 pieces)

Breakfast Potatoes Side

$3.00

Breafast Potatoes

Breakfast Sausage Side

$4.00

House Seasoned Breakfast Sausage (1 patty)

Cider Greens

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Fried Chicken Breast (5oz) Side

$5.00

Fried Chicken Breast (5oz)

Fries Side

$4.00

Fries

Fruit Side

$3.00

Gravy 3oz Side

$2.00

Gravy 3oz

Gravy 6oz Side

$4.00

Gravy 6oz

Grilled Chix Side

$5.00

Ham Side

$2.00

Pepper mix Side

$2.00

Pepper mix

Side Salad

$5.00

Sliced Tomatoes Side

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

Toast Side

$1.00

Side of Toast (2 pieces)

Waffle Side

$5.00

Waffle, Powder Sugar, Syrup

Avocado

$4.00

BONUS

Steak And Eggs

$14.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Coke Products

Cup of Coffee

$3.00

Kings Peak House Blend Drip Coffee

Water

Valencia Orange Juice

$5.50

Orange Juice (not from concentrate)

Pot of Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Milk

$3.50

Milk (2%)

Milk Substitute

$2.50

Almond Milk

Hot Chocolate with Whip Cream

$3.00

Hot Chocolate with Whip Cream

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids OJ

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

NON-ALCOHOLIC Wine & RTD

BuzzKill NA

$7.99+

Surely NA Can

$7.99

MixoloSHE -Any age

$5.99

MixoloSHE 4-Pack

$13.99
Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

$7.99+

Unita Lime Pilsner, Bloody Mary Mix, Lemon, Pickles on a Cajun Sea Salt Rim

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEER

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA

$5.00+

Athletic Brewing free Wave IPA

$5.00+

Two Roots Brewing Straight Drank IPA Helles (lager)

$5.00+

Two Roots Brewing Enough Said Helles (Lager

$5.00+Out of stock

Busty Lush She's Divine Oatmeal Dark

$5.00+Out of stock

Busty Lush She's Passionate Tropical Weisse, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack

$5.00+Out of stock

ZERO PROOF COCKTAILS

Pig Punch Zero Proof

$7.99

Pineapple Smash Zero Proof

$7.99

BJ Zero Proof

$7.99

Mimosa Zero Proof

$7.99

Bloody Margie Zero Proof

$7.99

Sunrise Zero Proof

$6.50

Retail Market Drinks and Mixers

Chegada Nada NA Beer 6 Pack

$12.99

Clean Co. Apple Vodka

$29.99

Clean Co. Gin

$29.99

Hella Bloody Mary Mixer

$12.99

Hella Margarita Mixer

$12.99

Hella Moscow Mule Mixer

$12.99

Noughty Sparkling Rose

$23.99

Noughty Syrah

$23.99

Ritual Zero Proof Gin Bottle

$26.99

Ritual Zero Proof Gin

Ritual Zero Proof Rum Bottle

$26.99

Ritual Zero Proof Rum Bottle + Hot Toddy Bag

$30.99

Ritual Zero Proof Tequila Bottle

$26.99

Ritual Zero Proof Tequila

Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey Bottle

$26.99

Ritual Zero Proof Whiskey

Thursday Chicken Waffle

$5 Chicken and Waffle Thursday Special

$5 Chicken and Waffle Thursday Special

$5.00

House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup. // Add local bacon, house sausage or egg $2

Pig Merch

Pig Coffee

$13.99

Pig House Blend Coffee (Whole Bean)

Pig and a Jelly Jar Jam

$8.00

House Recipe Jam

Pig and a Jelly Jar Jam 3 Pack

$22.00

Mix and Match or Pick your favorite House Recipe Jams

Pig Tee (Beer for Breakfast)

$17.00

Black PJJ Beer for Breakfast

Pig Baseball Tee

$15.00

PJJ Baseball Tee

PIG SWEATSHIRTS-BLUE

$35.99

PIG SWEATSHIRTS-BLUE/RED

PIG BEANNIE-BLACK

$14.99

PIG BEANNIE-BLACK/GREEN

Good Day Sunshine Pack

$24.99

It makes any day good. The Good Day Sunshine Pack makes a slam-dunk gift for anyone, or you can treat yourself to a smile. Includes: House Blend Pig Coffee, Waffle Mix with recipe card, and Jam of choice.

PJJ Hangry Lunch Box

$15.00

Pig and a Jelly Jar Hangry Lunch Box

Pig Black Socks

$16.50

Black Tube Socks (Aichin' for Bacon) for every pair purchased, 1 pair is donated to the local shelter.

PJJ Coffee Mug

$8.00

Pig and a Jelly Jar Coffee Mug

Pig Pint Glass

$5.00

Pig and a Jelly Jar Pint Glass

PJJ Beer for Breakfast Sticker

$2.00

PJJ Sticker

WB’s BEANNIE-GREEN

$15.99

PIG BEANNIE-BLACK/GREEN

WB’s SWEATSHIRTS-MAROON

$35.99

PIG SWEATSHIRTS-BLUE/RED

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern-Inspired. Brunch Driven. From Scratch. Every Day.

Location

227 E 25th Street, Ogden, UT 84401

Directions

Gallery
Pig & a Jelly Jar image
Pig & a Jelly Jar image
Pig & a Jelly Jar image
Pig & a Jelly Jar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Table Twenty Five - 195 25th St Suite 4
orange starNo Reviews
195 25th Street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Ogden
orange star5.0 • 88
2214 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Electric Alley Sliders - 749 S. Washington Blvd. Ogden, Ut. 84404
orange starNo Reviews
749 Washington Boulevard Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Scrambled! - Breakfast + Lunch
orange starNo Reviews
2151 N Hill Field RdLayton, UT 84041 Layton, UT 84041
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Station Park
orange star4.3 • 1,970
155 NE Promontory Farmington, UT 84025
View restaurantnext
The Rusted Spoon - Perry, Utah
orange star4.0 • 238
2645 S US Hwy 89 Perry, UT 84302
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ogden

Jamba - 000270 - Riverdale
orange star4.6 • 1,549
1155 West Riverdale Rd Ogden, UT 84405
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie Cafe - Ogden UT
orange star4.6 • 1,225
1970 N Washington Blvd North Ogden, UT 84414
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 103506 - Ogden
orange star4.5 • 366
4396 Harrison Blvd Ogden, UT 84403
View restaurantnext
Yu's Maple Garden Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 192
2501 Wall Ave Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
WB's Eatery
orange star4.2 • 164
455 25th street Ogden, UT 84401
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Ogden
orange star5.0 • 88
2214 Washington Blvd Ogden, UT 84404
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ogden
Clearfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Layton
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (254 restaurants)
Logan
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston