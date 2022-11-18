Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pig & A Jelly Jar

401 E 900 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Order Again

Popular Items

$5 Chix & Waffle Thursday Special

The Pig Specialties

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup, one over medium egg served on top. // Add local bacon or house sausage $2

Ham Hash

Ham Hash

$12.50

Diced country ham, breakfast potatoes, red peppers, onions, bacon, and sautéed kale, topped with lemon aioli and two sunny side eggs.

BEC Breakfast Sando

BEC Breakfast Sando

$9.99

Your choice of our house recipe breakfast sausage, local bacon, or country ham, served with two eggs, breakfast potatoes, and a side of toast. // Substitute for house made veggie patty $2

Fried Chicken & Biscuits

Fried Chicken & Biscuits

$11.99

Two buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken, whole grain honey mustard sauce, with house made chow-chow, served with breakfast potatoes. // Add sausage gravy $2

Kitchen Sink

$10.99

House Recipe crumbled sausage, local bacon, diced tomatoes, red peppers, onions, kale, shredded provolone cheese, served with Bloody Mary salsa. // Add sausage patty $4

Veggie Sink

Veggie Sink

$10.99

Diced tomatoes, red peppers, onions, kale, shredded provolone cheese, served with Bloody Mary salsa.

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$10.99

Buttermilk biscuits, herbed sausage gravy and over a medium egg.

(HALF ORDER) Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$7.00

Half Order - Buttermilk biscuit, topped with herbed sausage gravy. (No Egg)

Sandwiches & Such

The Pig Burger

The Pig Burger

$12.99

Ground beef (grass fed, no hormones or antibiotics) Caramelized onions, cheddar, bacon, roasted garlic aioli, tomato, pickle, greens // Add one egg $1.5 // Make Plain -$3

The Piggy Impossible Burger

The Piggy Impossible Burger

$12.99

Impossible burger patty with Chow Chow mix, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and American Cheese

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Brown sugar and maple brined local pork, house pickles, spicy slaw, served on a bun. // Add local bacon $2

Nashville Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Honey Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, and coleslaw. All sandwiches come with handcut fries.

Veggie Avocado Mash

$9.99

Salads

BBQ Pulled Pork Salad

BBQ Pulled Pork Salad

$12.99

Local pulled pork, homemade BBQ sauce, creamy slaw dressing, green leaf lettuce, shredded kale, slaw, diced tomato and onions, and chopped local bacon.

Market Salad

Market Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, strawberries, blackberries, toasted coconut, toasted pepitas, and citrus vinaigrette.

Sweetish

Powdered Donuts

Powdered Donuts

$6.00Out of stock

Our unique spin – fried dough, powdered sugar, served with blueberry lavender jam.

Waffle Pick & Fix

Waffle Pick & Fix

$9.35

Belgium waffle, topped with seasonal fruit and powdered sugar, and your choice of two house toppings – choose from cinnamon cream, maple syrup, or house recipe jam.

Sides

1 Egg Side

$1.50

1 Egg side

2 Egg Side

$3.00

2 Eggs side

Bacon (2 pieces) Side

$2.00

Bacon (2 pieces)

Bacon (4 pieces) Side

$4.00

Bacon (4 pieces)

Biscuits (2 pieces) Side

$2.00

Biscuits (2 pieces)

Breafast Potatoes Side

$3.00

Breafast Potatoes

Breakfast Sausage Side

$4.00

House Seasoned Breakfast Sausage (1 patty)

Fried Chicken Breast (5oz) Side

$5.00

Fried Chicken Breast (5oz)

Fries Side

$4.00

Fries

Fruit Side

$2.00

Gravy 3oz Side

$2.00

Gravy 3oz

Gravy 6oz Side

$4.00

Gravy 6oz

Grilled Chix

$5.00

Pepper mix Side

$2.00

Pepper mix

Sliced Tomatoes Side

$2.00

Sliced Tomatoes

Toast (2 pieces) Side

$1.00

Side of Toast (2 pieces)

Waffle Side

$5.00

Waffle, Powder Sugar, Syrup

Beverages

Water

Cup of Coffee

$2.99

Kings Peak House Blend Drip Coffee

Pot of Tea

$4.99

Hot Tea

Soda

$2.99

Coke Products

Milk

$3.99

Milk (2%)

Almond Milk

$3.99

Almond Milk

Valencia Orange Juice

$5.50

Orange Juice (not from concentrate)

Kids OJ

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate with Whip Cream

$3.99

Hot Chocolate with Whip Cream

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Dry Pig Punch

$4.99

Non-Alcoholic Wine & RTD

BuzzKill NA

$7.99+

Surely NA Can

$7.99
Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

$7.99+

Mingle Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, Non-Alcoholic

$5.99

Mingle Key Lime Margarita, Non-Alcoholic

$5.99

MixoloSHE, Any Age

$5.99

MixoloSHE Pineapple

$5.99

MixoloSHE Margarita

$5.99

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA, Non-Alcoholic - 6 Pack

$5.00+

Athletic Brewing Cerveza, Non-alcoholic - 6-pack

$5.00+

Athletic Brewing free Wave IPA, Non-alcoholic - 6-pack

$5.00+

Two Roots Brewing Straight Drank IPA Helles (lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack

$5.00+

Two Roots Brewing Märzen(Lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack

$5.00+

Busty Lush She's Divine Oatmeal Dark, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack

$5.00+Out of stock

Busty Lush She's Passionate Tropical Weisse, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack

$5.00+Out of stock

Surreal Chandeleir Red IPA, Non-alcoholic

$5.00Out of stock

Zero Proof Cocktails

Bloody Margie Zero Proof

$7.99

BJ Zero Proof

$7.99

Mimosa Zero Proof

$7.99

Pig Punch Zero Proof

$7.99

Pineapple Smash Zero Proof

$7.99

Sunrise Zero Proof

$6.50

THURSDAY Special

$5 Chix & Waffle Thursday Special

$5 Chix & Waffle Thursday Special

$5.00

House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast, Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup. // Add local bacon, house sausage, or egg $2 each

Southern-Inspired. Brunch Driven. From Scratch. Every Day.

