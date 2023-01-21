Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Pig and Brew

402 Reviews

$$

1313 Hull street

Richmond, VA 23224

Starter

FRIED WINGETTES (5)

$9.50

BBQ SLIDERS

$7.00

Pulled Chicken BBQ or NC style Pork BBQ

HILLBILLY FRIES

HILLBILLY FRIES

$8.50

Fries, Cheese, Bacon with the chose of NC style Pork BBQ or Pulled Chicken BBQ

FRIED SHRIMP (6)

FRIED SHRIMP (6)

$8.00
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$8.50

Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Carrots & Cucumbers

Entrees

BEEF BRISKET

$16.50Out of stock
BEEF BRISKET / TWO SIDES

BEEF BRISKET / TWO SIDES

$21.50Out of stock
FRIED FISH / TWO SIDES

FRIED FISH / TWO SIDES

$16.00

FRIED FISH

$11.00

MEAT LOVERS TRIO

$36.00

Pick 3 Meats Brisket, Ribs, Smoked Wings, Fish, Pulled Chicken Sandwich or Pork BBQ Sandwich (Brisket and Ribs can only be picked once)

MEAT LOVERS TRIO / TWO SIDES

MEAT LOVERS TRIO / TWO SIDES

$41.00

Pick 3 Meats Brisket, Ribs, Smoked Wings, Fish, Pulled Chicken Sandwich or Pork BBQ Sandwich (Brisket and Ribs can only be picked once)

PORK SPARE RIBS / TWO SIDES (4 bones)

$19.00Out of stock

PORK SPARE RIBS (4 bones)

$14.00Out of stock
SMOKED WINGS (6)

SMOKED WINGS (6)

$11.50
SMOKED WINGS (6) / TWO SIDES

SMOKED WINGS (6) / TWO SIDES

$16.50

Sandwiches

BOLOGNA BURGER

$7.00

Cheese, Grilled Onions & Mustard

BURNT END BRISKET SANDWICH

BURNT END BRISKET SANDWICH

$9.50Out of stock

Grilled onion, Cole slaw & BBQ sauce

CLASSIC BURGER

$8.00

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo

COUNTRY BOY BURGER

$8.50
MINCED NC STYLE PORK BBQ

MINCED NC STYLE PORK BBQ

$8.00
PULLED CHICKEN BBQ

PULLED CHICKEN BBQ

$8.50

VEGGIE BURGER

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomato & Mustard

BUFFALO CHICKEN THIGH CLUB

$9.50

Sides

BAKED BEANS

$4.00

BUN

$1.50

CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

COLLARD GREENS

$4.00

with turkey

FRIES

$4.00
MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$4.50

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

STRING BEANS

$4.00

with turkey

YAMS

$5.00Out of stock

Corn Bread

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nugget

$6.00

Kids Pulled Chicken BBQ Sliders

$6.00

Kid Pork BBQ Sliders

$6.00

Desserts

HOMEMADE PEACH COBBLER

HOMEMADE PEACH COBBLER

$5.00

Specials

DIRTY BIRD BOWL

DIRTY BIRD BOWL

$13.00

Mac & Cheese, Bacon, Fried Chicken tossed in OMG Sauce

CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$10.00
PULLED CHICKEN TACO

PULLED CHICKEN TACO

$4.00
BRISKET BURNT ENDS TACO

BRISKET BURNT ENDS TACO

$4.00Out of stock
MINCED PORK TACO

MINCED PORK TACO

$4.00

SAUCES

BBQ SAUCE

$0.35

OMG SAUCE

$0.50

BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.35

RANCH

$0.35

BLUE CHEESE

$0.35

SLAW

$0.40

TARTAR SAUCE

$0.40

Drinks

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

BOTTLE WATER

$1.00

COKE

$2.50

COKE-ZERO

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.75

FANTA ORANGE

$2.50

GINGER ALE

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

KIDS COKE

$1.75

KIDS COKE ZERO

$1.75

KIDS FANTA ORANGE

$1.75

KIDS GINGER ALE

$1.75

KIDS LEMONADE

$1.75

KIDS SPRITE

$1.75

KIDS SWEET TEA

$1.75

LEMONADE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.75

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

CRANBERRY

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

Bottled Beers

ANGRY ORCHARD

$5.00Out of stock

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

RICHMOND LAGER

$5.00

STELLA

$5.50

YUENGLING

$4.50

RED STRIPE

$4.50

Cocktails To-Go

Bo Johnson

$9.00

Carribean Rum

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Henny Sangria

$14.00Out of stock

Brunch Drinks

MIMOSAS

MIMOSAS

$4.00+

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

SUNDAY SERVICE MIMOSAS PITCHER

$27.00

DONATION

DONATION

$1.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pig & Brew is a kid-friendly neighborhood barbecue restaurant bar. Providing you with authentic North Carolina style barbecue

Website

Location

1313 Hull street, Richmond, VA 23224

Directions

