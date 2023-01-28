Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Pig Dog Pub

759 Reviews

$$

1250 S Broadway

Montgomery, IL 60538

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Pot Tots
Beyond Burger
Burgers Your Way

Add Ons

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Bacon

$1.50

Side Bals Vin Lrg

$0.50

Side Bals Vin Small

$0.25

Side BBQ Large

$0.50

Side BBQ Small

$0.25

Side Black Beans

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese Small

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese Large

$0.50

Side Bourb BBQ Large

$0.50

Side Bourb BBQ Small

$0.25

Side Buffalo Large

$0.50

Side Buffalo Small

$0.25

Side Butt Hon Srir Lrg

$0.50

Side Butt Hon Srir Small

$0.25

Side Ceasar Lrg

$0.50

Side Ceasar Small

$0.25

Side Dijon Aioli Lrg

$0.50

Side Dijon Aioli Small

$0.25

Side Dijon Must Lrg

$0.50

Side Dijon Must Small

$0.25

Side Dry Rub Large

$0.50

Side Dry Rub Small

$0.25

Side Garlic Parm Small

$0.25

Side Garlic Parm Lrg

$0.50

Side Hon Chip BBQ Lrg

$0.50

Side Hon Chip BBQ Small

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard Large

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard Small

$0.25

Side Jalapeno FRESH

$0.75

Side Jalapeno Fried

$0.75

Side Jalapeno Grilled

$0.75

Side Lem Pepp Large

$0.50

Side Lem Pepper Small

$0.25

Side Lettuce

Side Marinara Large

$0.50

Side Marinera Small

$0.25

Side Mayo

Side Nacho Cheese Large

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese Small

$0.50

Side Oil & Vin Lrg

$0.50

Side Oil & Vin Small

$0.25

Side Pickle

Side Pico Large

$0.50

Side Pico Small

$0.25

Side Ranch Large

$0.50

Side Ranch Small

$0.25

Side Raw Onion

Side Salsa Roja Large

$0.50

Side Salsa Roja Small

$0.25

Side Sauteed Mushoom

$0.75

Side Sauteed Onion

$0.75

Side Sour Cream Large

$0.50

Side Sour Cream Small

$0.25

Side Sport Peppers

$0.25

Side Srir Aioli Lrg

$0.50

Side Srir Aioli Small

$0.25

Side SW Ranch Lrg

$0.50

Side SW Ranch Small

$0.25

Side Sweet Chili Large

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Small

$0.25

Side Tomato

Side Tzatziki Lrg

$0.50

Side Tzatziki Small

$0.25

Toast Points

$0.50

Appetizers

16 Wings

$26.00

8 Wings

$16.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Chips and Salsa

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Onion Strings

$10.00

Pretzel Bones

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Chips and Pico

$8.00

Build Your Own Pizza

14" THICK Crust Pizza

$19.00

14" THIN Crust Pizza

$19.00

Burgers...Your Way

Burgers Your Way

$13.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Delicious Chocolate Brownie

$8.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Dog House Specialties

Blackened Chicken Gyro

$14.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Angus Beef Hot Dog

$10.00

The Pig Dog

$15.00

Tilapia Tacos

$14.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac n Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Lil' Burger

$6.00

Butter Noodles

$6.00

Lunch Items

1/2 Ham Sammie

$11.00

1/2 Turkey BLT

$11.00

1/2 Tuna Salad Sammie

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Salads

Small House Salad

$7.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

Burger Salad

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

3 Little Pig Dogs

$13.00

No ham

Adult Grilled Cheese

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Cheese 'n Hammie Sammie

$13.00

Classic BLT

$13.00

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Wraps

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

BLT Wrap

$14.00

Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$14.00

Sides

Beans and Rice

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Tator Tots

$6.00

Veggie Sticks

$3.00

Side Onion Strings

$4.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Sweet Pot Tots

$6.00

Specialty Burgers

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$14.00

BOTM

$14.00

Hawaiian Burger

$14.00

Monster Burger

$14.00

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Thursday Specials

BBQ Pork Slider

$2.99

Fried Buffalo Chicken Slider

$2.99

Mini Cheeseburger

$2.99

Ham & Chz Slider

$2.99

Friday Specials

Cod Fish Fry

$12.99

Extra Piece Fish Fry

$3.00

Sunday Specials

Chicken Tenders

$1.50

Monday Specials

B.Y.O.B.

$7.99

Saturday Specials

Beer Brat

$6.99

Bacon Hotdog

$6.99

CUSTOMER PRICING

T-SHIRT

$20.00

V-NECK

$20.00

TANK TOP

$20.00

BEANIE

$14.00

HOODIE

$40.00

BUNDLE

$60.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1250 S Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538

Directions

Gallery
Pig Dog Pub image
Pig Dog Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gray's Mill Estate - 211 North River Street
orange starNo Reviews
211 North River Street Montgomery, IL 60538
View restaurantnext
Ballydoyle Irish Pub & Restaurant - Aurora
orange star3.6 • 1,123
28 W New York St Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
SYRUP (Aurora)
orange starNo Reviews
1961 West Galena Road Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
The Town Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 750
2681 E. New York Street Aurora, IL 60502
View restaurantnext
Taps N Tenders
orange starNo Reviews
3320 S Route 59 Naperville, IL 60564
View restaurantnext
Burnt Barrel Social
orange star4.6 • 434
508 Center Parkway Suite A Yorkville, IL 60560
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Montgomery
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston