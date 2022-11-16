Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pig & Grits

1,435 Reviews

$

620 W Main St

Burnsville, NC 28714

Pig & Grits Pulled Pork (lb)
Honey Sriracha Hen House
BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries

Socializers Online

Hog-Tied Jalapenos

$9.50

3 grande jalapenos stuffed with pulled pork & smoked gouda pimento cheese. Wrapped in bacon & drizzled with Memphis mild bbq sauce.

BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries

BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.50

Topped with pulled pork, bacon, melted cheddar & Memphis mild BBQ sauce.

House Fried Pickles

House Fried Pickles

$7.00

Served with chipotle ranch.

Nacho Pig

Nacho Pig

$10.50

Pork or chicken nachos, tomatoes, melted cheese, jalapenos, onions, guacamole, salsa & sour cream.

From The Smoker Online

Loaded Mac & Cheese Kettle

Loaded Mac & Cheese Kettle

$12.00

Mac & cheese topped with a choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken. bacon. green onions & SC gold.

Meat-A-Tarian

Meat-A-Tarian

$30.00

Pig & Grits Smokehouse Sampler. Sliced brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken & smoked turkey breast.

Famous Smokin’ Duo

Famous Smokin’ Duo

$13.00

Pulled pork and smoked chicken quarters. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.

Piled High Pulled Pork

Piled High Pulled Pork

$13.00

Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$14.00

Slow smoked and hand carved. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.

Signature Smoked Brisket

Signature Smoked Brisket

$19.00

Rubbed with signature seasonings, then smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.

Chicken Leg Quarter

Chicken Leg Quarter

$10.00

Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.

Chicken Half

Chicken Half

$12.00

Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.

Half Smoked Rib Rack

Half Smoked Rib Rack

$18.00

Seasoned with our signature blend, then smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.

Full Smoked Rib Rack

Full Smoked Rib Rack

$32.00

Seasoned with our signature blend, then smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.

Between The Buns Online

All American Burger

All American Burger

$11.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, melted American cheese & smoked bacon.

B.L.T

B.L.T

$10.00

Wheat, white, or rye toast.

Honey Sriracha Hen House

Honey Sriracha Hen House

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in honey sriracha. Topped with lettuce. tomato. onion. smoked bacon & melted provolone.

The Hog Boss

The Hog Boss

$10.50

Pulled pork piled high between the bun. We’ve smoked it – now you sauce it.

Smoked Philly

$12.00

Sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms. Choice of pulled pork or chicken. Topped with melted provolone.

Fig-Get-About It

Fig-Get-About It

$13.50

Smoked turkey breast, fig jam, bacon, sliced pears, goat cheese & spinach on grilled wheat-berry.

Catfish Po Boy

Catfish Po Boy

$14.00

Cajun fried catfish, lettuce, tomato & spicy remoulade.

Kettles

Kettle Combo W/ Salad

$10.50

Kettle Combo W/ Grilled Cheese

$10.50
Smokehouse Chili
$8.50

Smokehouse Chili

$8.50
Loaded Bacon Potato Soup
$8.50

Loaded Bacon Potato Soup

$8.50

From The Fields Online

Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad

Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.50

All-natural smoked chicken, carrots, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, bleu cheese & of course smoked bacon.

Green House Salad

Green House Salad

$9.50

Add smoked turkey, chicken, or pork.

Pear & Pecan Salad

Pear & Pecan Salad

$12.50

Sliced pears, candied pecans, carrots, cran-raisins, smoked bacon & bleu cheese.

Southern Fare Online

Joe-Jo’s Fried Chicken Breast

Joe-Jo’s Fried Chicken Breast

$13.00

All-natural, buttermilk chicken breast breaded & fried. Served with peppered gravy.

Country Fried Steak & Gravy

Country Fried Steak & Gravy

$13.00

Served with white peppered gravy.

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Locally sourced, all-natural chicken tenders. Served with choice of sauce.

Grilled Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Locally sourced, all-natural chicken tenders. Served with choice of sauce.

Chicken Livers

Chicken Livers

$10.00

Soft or crispy fried.

Individual Sides Online

BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$2.50
Banana Pudding (Side)
$2.50

Banana Pudding (Side)

$2.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.50
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$2.50
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50
Mac & Cheese
$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$2.50
Bacon Cheddar Grits
$2.50

Bacon Cheddar Grits

$2.50
Fresh Collard
$2.50

Fresh Collard

$2.50
House Fries

House Fries

$2.50
Pigtails

Pigtails

$2.50
Mashed Potatoes
$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.50

Bacon Roasted Brussels

$2.50
Streusel & Caramel Baked Sweet Potato
$2.50

Streusel & Caramel Baked Sweet Potato

$2.50
Hush Puppies (5 each)
$2.50

Hush Puppies (5 each)

$2.50
Extra Sauce/Dressing
$0.75

Extra Sauce/Dressing

$0.75

Branded Bun

$2.00

Kid Menu Online

I Don't Care (BBQ Sandwich)

$6.50

Whatever (Corn Dog)

$6.50

I Don't Know (Chicken Tenders)

$6.50

That's Fine (Grilled Cheese)

$6.50

Desserts Online

Banana Pudding (Side)
$2.50

Banana Pudding (Side)

$2.50

Cast Iron Brownie

$6.00

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$6.00

Cast Iron Cobbler

$6.00

All Beverages

Fountain Drink
$2.45

Fountain Drink

$2.45
Tea

Tea

$2.45
Coffee & Decaf
$2.45

Coffee & Decaf

$2.45
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50+
Milk

Milk

$3.50+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Choice of Italian Cappuccino or French Vanilla

By the Pound

Pig & Grits Pulled Pork (lb)
$12.00

Pig & Grits Pulled Pork (lb)

$12.00
Smoked Brisket (Chopped)
$19.00

Smoked Brisket (Chopped)

$19.00
Smoked Sliced Turkey (lb)
$13.00

Smoked Sliced Turkey (lb)

$13.00
Full Rack of Ribs (12 bones)
$30.00

Full Rack of Ribs (12 bones)

$30.00
Smoked Pulled Chicken (lb)
$12.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken (lb)

$12.00
Smoked Chicken Leg Quarter (each)
$3.50

Smoked Chicken Leg Quarter (each)

$3.50
Chicken Tenders (Doz)
$32.00

Chicken Tenders (Doz)

$32.00

On the Side

Bacon Cheddar Grits
$5.00+

Bacon Cheddar Grits

$5.00+
BBQ Beans

BBQ Beans

$5.00+
Brown Sugared Apples

Brown Sugared Apples

$5.00+Out of stock
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00+
Fresh Collard Greens
$5.00+

Fresh Collard Greens

$5.00+
Mashed Potatoes
$5.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00+
Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.00+
Pigtails (House Chips)
$21.00

Pigtails (House Chips)

$21.00
Macaroni & Cheese
$5.00+

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00+
Hushpuppies (Doz.)
$6.50

Hushpuppies (Doz.)

$6.50
Dinner Rolls (Doz)
$8.00

Dinner Rolls (Doz)

$8.00

Fruit Bowl

$26.00

Garden Salad Bowl

$24.00

Crowd Pleasing Desserts

Banana Pudding
$5.00+

Banana Pudding

$5.00+
Fresh Baked Brownies (Doz)
$26.00

Fresh Baked Brownies (Doz)

$26.00

Cherry Yum Yum

$6.50+Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.50+Out of stock

Beverage-By the Gallon

Sweet Tea (gal.)
$3.00

Sweet Tea (gal.)

$3.00
Unsweet Tea (gal.)
$3.00

Unsweet Tea (gal.)

$3.00
Classic Lemonade (gal.)
$4.50

Classic Lemonade (gal.)

$4.50

Strawberry lemonade (gal.)

$5.50

BBQ Sauces- Pints & Pouches

Memphis Mild
$6.50

Memphis Mild

$6.50
South Carolina Gold
$6.50

South Carolina Gold

$6.50
Kansas City Kicker
$6.50

Kansas City Kicker

$6.50
Lexington Vinegar
$6.50

Lexington Vinegar

$6.50
Bama White Sauce
$6.50

Bama White Sauce

$6.50
Honey Sriracha
$8.50

Honey Sriracha

$8.50
Pig & Grits Ranch
$6.50

Pig & Grits Ranch

$6.50
Honey Mustard
$6.50

Honey Mustard

$6.50

Holiday Feast (Serves up to 10)

Please Allow 48 hours for Holiday Feast Pickup
Thanksgiving Feast (Serves 10)

Thanksgiving Feast (Serves 10)

$169.00

Thanksgiving Family Feast serves up to 10 people, and includes: Whole Smoked Turkey w/ Cranberry Sage Stuffing Mashed Potatoes & Gravy Southern-Style Green Beans Cranberry-Orange Chutney Sweet Potato Casserole Yeast Rolls Choice of Pumpkin or Pecan Pie

A la Carte & Add On Side Items (Serves up to 10)

Creamy Mac & Cheese (H&H)
$24.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese (H&H)

$24.00
Brown Sugar Apples (H&H)
$24.00

Brown Sugar Apples (H&H)

$24.00
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (H&H)
$24.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (H&H)

$24.00
Cranberry-Pecan Brussels (H&H)
$24.00

Cranberry-Pecan Brussels (H&H)

$24.00
Sweet Potato Casserole (H&H)
$24.00

Sweet Potato Casserole (H&H)

$24.00
Cranberry Sage Stuffing (H&H)
$24.00

Cranberry Sage Stuffing (H&H)

$24.00
Cole Slaw (H&H)
$24.00

Cole Slaw (H&H)

$24.00
Southern-Style Green Beans (H&H)
$24.00

Southern-Style Green Beans (H&H)

$24.00
Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast (H&H)
$68.00

Sliced Smoked Turkey Breast (H&H)

$68.00