- Home
- /
- Burnsville
- /
- Pig & Grits
Pig & Grits
1,435 Reviews
$
620 W Main St
Burnsville, NC 28714
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Socializers Online
Hog-Tied Jalapenos
3 grande jalapenos stuffed with pulled pork & smoked gouda pimento cheese. Wrapped in bacon & drizzled with Memphis mild bbq sauce.
BBQ Bacon Cheese Fries
Topped with pulled pork, bacon, melted cheddar & Memphis mild BBQ sauce.
House Fried Pickles
Served with chipotle ranch.
Nacho Pig
Pork or chicken nachos, tomatoes, melted cheese, jalapenos, onions, guacamole, salsa & sour cream.
From The Smoker Online
Loaded Mac & Cheese Kettle
Mac & cheese topped with a choice of pulled pork or smoked chicken. bacon. green onions & SC gold.
Meat-A-Tarian
Pig & Grits Smokehouse Sampler. Sliced brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken & smoked turkey breast.
Famous Smokin’ Duo
Pulled pork and smoked chicken quarters. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Piled High Pulled Pork
Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Smoked Turkey
Slow smoked and hand carved. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Signature Smoked Brisket
Rubbed with signature seasonings, then smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Chicken Leg Quarter
Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Chicken Half
Smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Half Smoked Rib Rack
Seasoned with our signature blend, then smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Full Smoked Rib Rack
Seasoned with our signature blend, then smoked low and slow. Served with two sides and hushpuppies.
Between The Buns Online
All American Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, melted American cheese & smoked bacon.
B.L.T
Wheat, white, or rye toast.
Honey Sriracha Hen House
Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in honey sriracha. Topped with lettuce. tomato. onion. smoked bacon & melted provolone.
The Hog Boss
Pulled pork piled high between the bun. We’ve smoked it – now you sauce it.
Smoked Philly
Sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms. Choice of pulled pork or chicken. Topped with melted provolone.
Fig-Get-About It
Smoked turkey breast, fig jam, bacon, sliced pears, goat cheese & spinach on grilled wheat-berry.
Catfish Po Boy
Cajun fried catfish, lettuce, tomato & spicy remoulade.
Kettles
From The Fields Online
Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad
All-natural smoked chicken, carrots, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, bleu cheese & of course smoked bacon.
Green House Salad
Add smoked turkey, chicken, or pork.
Pear & Pecan Salad
Sliced pears, candied pecans, carrots, cran-raisins, smoked bacon & bleu cheese.
Southern Fare Online
Joe-Jo’s Fried Chicken Breast
All-natural, buttermilk chicken breast breaded & fried. Served with peppered gravy.
Country Fried Steak & Gravy
Served with white peppered gravy.
Southern Fried Chicken Tenders
Locally sourced, all-natural chicken tenders. Served with choice of sauce.
Grilled Chicken Tenders
Locally sourced, all-natural chicken tenders. Served with choice of sauce.
Chicken Livers
Soft or crispy fried.