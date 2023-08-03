Food Menu

Meat

Our meats are Humanely Raised with NO Hormones, NO Antibiotics, All Natural Diets and Prop 12 compliant. They are dry rubbed and slow smoked in house with California White Oak.
Beef Brisket

Brandt Family Beef is trimmed in house to 1/4 in. fat cap, smoked at low temperatures for about 14 hours and cut to order. Choose your favorite cut: the Flat, the Point or just let the chef decide

Pulled Pork

Myers Duroc Bone in Pork Butts are smoked at low temperatures for about 14 hours. They are pulled and although not sauced, a small amount of DIP is used when pulling the pork.

Baby Back Ribs

Myers Duroc Baby Back Ribs are dry rubbed and smoked at low temperatures for 3-4 hours so they can easily pull of the bone yet stay firm and not fall apart. (Smoked throughout the day, if we sell out for lunch - check back at dinner - preordering is always advised)

Chicken

Local Mary's Chicken, air chilled for quality and safety are butterflied and smoked about 2 hours. When dining in, our chicken is tossed in Alabama White Sauce, a unique blend of Apple Cider Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Horsedish, Mayo, Cayenne & Black Pepper. (Served on the side for to go orders)

Hot Link

$10.00

We make our Hot Links using 60% Myers Duroc pork and 40% Brandt beef trim from our Brisket. We use all natural casings and no preservatives. Each Hot Link is approximately 1/3 lb. and are smoked at low temperatures for 3 hours

To Go - Extra Sauce

$1.00+

Sides

All our sides are made in house from scratch using our own recipes. We buy whole, fresh ingredients and process all our own vegetables, make our own sauces and stocks required to create each of our side dishes.
Potato Salad

A mustard based potato salad made with red potatoes, chow chow relish and parsley.

Coleslaw

Shredded red and green cabbage with shredded carrots tossed to order in our house made dressing.

Ranch Style Beans

Savory not sweet, heirloom pinquito beans slow cooked with onions, garlic and roasted poblano peppers.

White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$6.00+

Our house made cheese sauce made with a blend of New York White Cheddar and 7-year aged Wisconsin White Cheddar is tossed over elbow macaroni.

Brisket Chili

$6.00+

Our chili is made with our Brandt Beef brisket trim and our house made Hot Links (which contain pork) red peppers, onions, our own spice blend and a small amount of our savory Ranch Style Beans. Topped with Shredded White Cheddar, chopped onions, and house made pickled serrano chiles.

Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

$5.50+

Collard greens slow cooked in a house made ham hock stock with onions, garlic, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar and hot sauce.

Cornbread (Baked Fresh Daily)

$3.50

Made in house with stone ground white corn, roasted poblano peppers and served with a side of honey butter.

Parker House Rolls (Baked Fresh Daily)

$4.00

(4 per order) These buttery dinner rolls are baked fresh daily from milk dough made in house each morning. Please limit 1 per order unless placing a pre-order for a future date.

Side Bun (Baked Fresh Daily)

$1.25+

House made milk buns made fresh each morning . Please lease limit order to 4 unless placing order for a future date. Thank you.

Dill PIckle

$2.00

Fermented sour dills – fermented in house over 2 weeks

B&B Pickles

$3.00

Bread & Butter Pickles are house made quick pickles, slightly sweet and crisp.

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

6 oz. of our Beef Brisket, served on our house-made milk bun, with your favorite sauce on the side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

6 oz. of our Pulled Pork, served on our house-made milk bun, with your favorite sauce on the side

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.50

Our house made chicken salad is made with parsley & celery tossed in mayo on a house-made milk bun with Alabama White Sauce, caramelized onions & Romaine lettuce.

House Made Hot Link Sandwich

$12.00

Our House Made Hot Link, served on our own fresh baked milk bun, with caramelized onion & roasted peppers

Salads

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Organic mixed baby greens, with seasonal vegetables, house made pickled shallots and croutons made from our fresh baked bread.

Seasonal Salad with Pulled Chicken

$16.00

Our Seasonal Salad with ¼ lb. smoked chicken, pulled and chilled to be placed on the salad.

Seasonal Salad with Pulled Pork

$17.00

Our Seasonal Salad with ¼ lb. pulled pork, served hot and on the side.

Seasonal Salad with Beef Brisket

$19.00

Our Seasonal Salad with ¼ lb. brisket, served hot and on the side.

Side Salad

$7.00

A smaller version of our Seasonal Salad

Family Meal

Family Platter

$76.00

3 Meats, 4 Medium Sides and a side of B&B Pickles (1 1/2 lbs. of meat for 3-4 people)

Kids Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Slider

$9.00

3 oz. of our lean Beef Brisket, served on our house-made milk bun, with a few Kettle Tallow Potato Chips

Pulled Pork Slider

$8.00

3 oz. of our Pulled Pork, served on our slider size house-made milk bun with a few Kettle Tallow Chips

House Made Hot Dog

$7.00

Our house made all beef Hot Dog is made with all natural ingredients & no added nitrates, served on our house-made milk bun

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Vanilla custard, bananas and home made vanilla wafers topped with fresh whipped cream. Made by Crumble & Whisk

Butterscotch Pudding

$5.00

Butterscotch Pudding made from scratch with fresh whipped cream

Sauces & Retail

House Made BBQ Sauces - 16 oz jar

$8.00

A sauce made to mimic the sauces of Memphis where they have a good balance of sweet and tangy.

Commitment Hot Sauce - 5oz Bottle

$12.00+

Chow Chow Relish - 16 oz jar

$8.00

Cabbage, cauliflower, red pepper, onions, celery, mustard seed, turmeric. This is a relish meant for pulled pork and also great with our Hot Link or Hot Dog.

B&B (Bread & Butter) Pickles - 16 oz jar

$8.00

Cucumbers and onions are refrigerated for 3-4 days in vinegar, sugar and pickling spice. They are sweeter in flavor and not sour.

BBQ dry rubs - 8 oz tin

$8.00

Each one of our rubs are created to bring out the best in that particular cut of meat. But get creative, we've been known to add a little chicken rub to butter for for Summer time Corn on the Cobb!

Pig in a Pickle T-Shirt

$20.00

Pig in a Pickle Leather Patch Hat

$35.00

Choice of Light or Dark Leather Patch

Beer & Wine

Beer, Wine & More

Beer (Bottles & Cans)

Must be 21 or over to order be prepared to show ID when asked. Beer being taken off premises must remain closed

Wine (Bottles & Cans)

Must be 21 or over to order be prepared to show ID when asked. Wine being taken off premises must remain closed

Cider / Hard Kombucha (Bottles & Cans)

Must be 21 or over to order be prepared to show ID when asked. Cider being taken off premises must remain closed

N/A Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Brewed Fresh Daily - served with a lemon wedge

House Made Sweet Tea

$3.00

Traditional Southern Style

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea mixed with House Made Lemonade

House Made Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Made in house with fresh lemon juice, sugar and water

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Our fresh lemonade mixed with house made Organic Strawberry Puree

Devil's Canyon Root Beer

$5.00

16 oz can - Hand crafted with ZERO high fructose corn syrup, alcohol or caffeine.

Marin Kombucha

$5.00

Original Oak 16 oz btl

Cola

$3.00
Diet Cola

$3.00
Ginger Ale

$3.00
Lemon Lime

$3.00
Sparkling Water with Lemon

$2.00