Pig Iron Smokehouse BBQ and Grille
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our menu is full of mouth-watering BBQ dishes that are sure to satisfy your cravings. From our slow-smoked brisket, our mouth watering pulled pork, to our fall-off-the-bone ribs, every dish is made with love and care. Come in and try our signature dishes today!
Location
70 N. Plains Rd suite E, The Plains, OH 45780
