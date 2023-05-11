Main picView gallery

Pig Latin

9631 E Stockton Blvd

Elk Grove, CA 95624

Food

Shareables (Dinner)

Salsa Mixtas

$10.00

Salsa Blanca, Verde, Cacahuate, Borracho

Guacamole "Tradicional"

$12.00

Mashed Avocado, Lime, Parmesan Reggiano

Guacamole "Quemado"

$13.00

Mashed Avocado, Mango, Pomegranate, Cotija

Queso Classico

$14.00

Hatch Chiles, Tequila, Crispy Shallots

Queso Blanco

$15.00

Venison Chorizo, Smoked Gouda

House Salad

$14.00

Grilled Corn, House Mayo, Cotija, House Tajin, Cilantro

Tostada

$14.00

Chicken Confit, Smoked Mashed Potatoes, Chicharron, Chimichurri Aioli

Chipotle Quesadilla

$13.00

Duck Fat Dough, San Marzano Tomato, Potato, Oaxaca Cheese

Beef Tartare

$16.00

Grilled Bone Marrow, Skirt Steak, Cotija, Pickled Fresno Chiles, Cilantro, Warm Tortillas

Prawns al Pastor

$18.00

Hamachi, Leche de Tigre, Chipotle Mayo, Avocado, Crispy Leeks

Costillas

Crispy Fries, Marinated Skirt Steak, Pasilla Peppers & Onions, Chipotle Crema, Macha, Cotija

Crab Flauta

Grilled Romaine, Anchovy Vinaigrette, Parmesan Reggiano, Cornbread Crumbs

Tacos

CDMX al Pastor

$13.00

Guajillo and Pineapple Grilled Pork Shoulder, Avocado Cream, Cotija Chicharron Crumble

Hongos

$13.00

Confit Duck Leg, Mole BBQ, Pickled Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Crispy Shallots

Carne Asada

$14.00

Marinated and Grilled Skirt Steak, Oaxaca Cheese, Salsa Borracha, Cilantro

Achiote Jerk Chicken

$14.00

Marinated and Fried Chicken, Avocado Crema, Jicama Slaw

Shrimp al Pastor

Lightly Battered and Fried Shrimp, Chipotle Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro

Plates (Dinner)

Pollo Frito

$22.00

Carnitas Style Confit, Lime Mashed Potatoes, Macha Broccolini

Wagyu a la Parilla

$45.00

Bucatini, Cotija, Parmesan Reggiano, Cracked Pepper, Guajillo, Crispy Jamon, Grilled Shrimp

Ensenada-Style Fish & Chips

Marinated and Grilled Skirt Steak, French Fries, Chimichurri Aioli

Squash Mole

$24.00

Braised Pork, Citrus Chile Broth, Hominy, Nopales, Cornbread Croutons

Sides & Extras

Gallo Pinto

$8.00

Tostones

$9.00

Grilled Broccolini

$10.00

Beverages

Bottled & Canned Beers

Carte Blanca

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Bohemia

$6.00

Cusquena

Tona

$6.00

Miller High Life Pony

Victoria

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Margaritas

Clasico Margarita

$12.00

Garden Margarita

$13.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$13.00

Chili Passion Margarita

$12.00

Rosa-rita

$13.00

Signature Cocktails

Pandan Punch

$13.00

Fresa Fresca

$13.00

Leche de Limon

$13.00

Ranchero

$13.00

Mariachi

$14.00

El Pepe

$13.00

No Mames

$13.00

Foam Party

$15.00

Negroni-Esque

Strawberry Mezcal Negroni

$15.00

Porto Negroni

$13.00

Tonka Negroni

$16.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Mexican Coca-cola

Bottled Squirt

Bottled Fanta

Bottled Sprite

Bottled Topo Chico

Bottled Topo Chico Lime

Jarritos

Ginger Beer

Fountain Coca-cola

Fountain Coca-cola REFILL

Fountain Sprite

Fountain Sprite REFILL

Fountain Diet Coke

Fountain Diet Coke REFILL

Fountain Ginger Ale

Fountain Ginger Ale REFILL

Fountain Tonic

Fountain Tonic REFILL

Fountain Cranberry

Fountain Cranberry REFILL

Wine by the Bottle (White)

Dos Minas, Cafayate Torrontés '22

Eladio Pineiro Albarino Envidia Cochina

Frontonio Macabeo

Huia Vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc

Wine by the Glass

Aphros Phanus Pet Nat Rose (Bubbly)

$12.00

Raventos Blanc de Blanc (Bubbly)

$11.00

Dos Minas, Cafayate Torrontés (White)

$8.00

Frontonio Macabeo (White)

$13.00

Altos las Hormigas, Malbec Clásico Mendoza (Red)

$9.00

Zorzal, Pinot Noir Terroir Único Tupungato (Red)

$11.00

Bojador Rosé

$11.00

Wine by the Bottle (Red)

Zorzal, Pinot Noir Terroir Único Tupungato '21

Colonia Las Liebres, Bonarda Clasica Mendoza '20

Altos las Hormigas, Malbec Clásico Mendoza '20

Luberri Rioja Joven Orlegi '21

La Universal Dido Rouge

Castell d’Age Garnatxa SO2 free

Supernova Negra '21

Wine by the Bottle (Bubbles & Other)

Aphros Phanus Pet Nat White

Aphros Phanus Pet Nat Rosé

Raventos Blanc de Blanc Brut

Ruinart Blanc De Blanc

Orange love you bunches stolpman

Bojador Rosé

All hours
Pig Latin is tacos, mezcal, and margaritas. It is a place to enjoy and let the worries of the day fade away. We serve quality Latin inspired cuisine with a beer and cocktail menu to match with a focus on the agave spirits, tequila and mezcal.

9631 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95624

