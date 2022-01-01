A map showing the location of Pig N Whistle - 36th St 202 West 36th StView gallery

Pig N Whistle - 36th St 202 West 36th St

202 West 36th St

New York, NY 10018

Order Again

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Chicken tenders w/ Honey Mustard Dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks w Marinara Dip

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Wings w/ Bleu Cheese Dip

BBQ Chicken Wings

$15.00

BBQ wings w bleu cheese dip

Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings

$15.00

Honey Sriracha Wings w bleu cheese dip

Sweet n Spicy Meatballs

$15.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$16.00

Battered Shrimp w a sweet chilli dip

Irish Mac n Cheese Bites

$15.00

Macaroni & Irish cheddar bites w/ a roasted piquillo pepper aioli

Reuben Spring Rolls

$16.00

w/ a thousand island dip

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Lightly battered w/ bleu cheese dip

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Garlic Shrimp

$19.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$9.00

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

salad greens, cucumber, tomato; choice of dressing

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Cobb Salad w/ Chicken

$25.00

Curried Chick Pea Quinoa Bowl

$19.00

Curried Chick Pea Quinoa Bowl w/ Chicken

$26.00

Curried Chick Pea Quinoa Bowl w/ Shrimp

$27.00

Curried Chick Pea Quinoa Bowl w/ Brisket

$26.00

Irish BLT Salad

$18.00

Irish BLT Salad w/ Chicken

$25.00

Grilled Steak n Gorgonzola Salad

$25.00

Wedge Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad w/ Chicken

$23.00

Wedge Salad w/ Shrimp

$24.00

Cobb Salad w Shrimp

$25.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Classic Burger

$19.00

w/ choice of toppings

Turkey Burger

$18.00

w/ a horseradish dijon sauce

Veggie Burger

$18.00

w/ Miguels Spict sauce

PnW Burger

$22.00

Irish Cheddar, Irish Bacon & a caramelized onion jam

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$18.00

w/ swiss, sauerkraut & russian dressing

Corned Beef Sandwich

$17.00

w/ side of hot mustard

Steak Sandwich

$24.00

w/ chimichurri spread, greens & crispy onions

Play Rugby USA Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

w/ coleslaw, maple bacon

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$19.00

w/ mixed greens, avocado, tomato, bacon & sweet chili sauce

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$18.00

on a French Baguette

Beef Sliders

$16.00

Turkey Sliders

$16.00

Beef Brisket Sliders

$17.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.00

Flatbreads

Margarita Flatbread

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$19.00

BBQ pulled pork

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$19.00

Buffalo chicken w/ bleu cheese

Entrees

Shepherds Pie

$21.00

Fish n Chips

$23.00

Mac n Cheese

$18.00

Mac n Cheese w/ Bacon

$20.00

Mac n Cheese w/ Shrimp

$22.00

Penne a la Vodka

$19.00

Penne a la vodka w/ Chicken

$26.00

Blackened Salmon

$27.00

Steak Frites

$35.00

Chicken Jameson

$27.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Baileys Cheesecake

$10.00

Apple Pie

$10.00

Shanes Ice Cream Vanilla

$10.00

Shanes Ice Cream Chocolate

$10.00

Shanes Ice Cream HoneyComb

$10.00

Shanes Ice Cream Mint Chip (V)

$10.00

Daily Specials

Potato Skin

$14.00

Pork Burger

$18.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$21.00

Tilapia Special

$24.00

Sides

SD Fries

$7.00

SD Mashed Potato

$7.00

SD Vegetables

$7.00

Party Platters

"Forwards" Party Platter

$70.00

Any 5 items from Platter Mods

"Backs" Platter

$60.00

Any 4 items from Platter Mods

Breakfast Specials

Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Irish Bacon Egg Cheese

$12.00

Irish Sausage Egg Cheese

$12.00

Irish Breakfast

$19.00

Taco Corner

Fish Taco

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Pork Tacos

$18.00

Quick Bar

Guinness PT

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jameson Rocks

$12.00

Stella Artois PT

$9.00

Martini

$14.00

Titos

$12.00

Titos Rocks

$14.00

P n W Ale PT

$6.00

$9 Pint

$9.00

$14 Cocktail

$14.00

Bud Light Pint

$7.00

Domestic Bottle

$6.00

Well Liquor

$9.00

House Shot

$8.00

International Bottle

$8.00

Wine Gls

$9.00

T-Shirts

Mens T-Shirt

$25.00

Womens T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

NYC's Premier Rugby Pub

Location

202 West 36th St, New York, NY 10018

Directions

