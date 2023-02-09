Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pig On The Road Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

14319 7th Street

Dade City, FL 33523

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

SANDWICHES

CAROLINA

$13.00

PIGWORKS

$14.00

SOUTHERN PHILLY

$15.00

SMOKED CHICKEN CLUB

$13.00

CUBANO

$12.00

COMPANY 7 BISCUITS

$13.00

FRIED CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$13.00

Burrito

$14.00

BOWLS

MAC BOWL

$14.00

SALAD BOWL

$13.00

CHICKEN BACON TRUFFLE BOWL

$14.00

FISH N' CHIPS

$16.00

PLATTER

$16.00

MEAT BY THE LB

BRISKET

$18.00

PORK

$16.00

CHICKEN

$16.00

1/2 RIBS

$15.00

FULL RACK RIB

$30.00

SIDES

SLAW

$3.00

MAC

$6.00

FRIES

$4.00

T. FRIES

$5.00

BAKED BEANS

$5.00

APPETIZERS

WINGS

$13.00

EMPANADAS

$11.00

PRETZEL W/ BEER CHEDDAR DIP

$8.00

SOUTHERN DUO

$10.00

KIDS

MAC N' CHEESE

$8.00

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$8.00

DRINKS

DRINKS

$3.00

WATER

BURGERS

BRUNCH BURGER

$14.00

POR SMASH BURGER

$12.00

PIG BURGER

$14.00

THE BLOCK BURGER

$14.00

Specials

Loaded Tot Nachos

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14319 7th Street, Dade City, FL 33523

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kansept - 14319 7th St
orange starNo Reviews
14319 7th St Dade City, FL 33525
View restaurantnext
Green Door on 8th
orange star4.5 • 197
14148 8th Street Dade City, FL 33525
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Dade City FL (7th Street)
orange star3.9 • 774
14136 7th St. Dade City, FL 33525
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Zephyrhills FL
orange star3.7 • 755
7833 Gall Blvd Zephyrhills, FL 33541
View restaurantnext
The Hungry Greek Zephyrhills - 7821 GALL BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
7821 GALL BLVD ZEPHYRHILLS, FL 33540
View restaurantnext
Sunrise Eatery - 5883 Gall Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5883 Gall Boulevard Zephyrhills, FL 33542
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dade City

Kafe Kokopelli - Dade City Florida
orange star4.6 • 1,031
37940 Live Oak Ave Date City, FL 33523
View restaurantnext
Green Door on 8th
orange star4.5 • 197
14148 8th Street Dade City, FL 33525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dade City
Wesley Chapel
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Zephyrhills
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Brooksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Land O Lakes
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Plant City
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lakeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston