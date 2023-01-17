A map showing the location of Pig & Pie 2324 Grays Point Road Unit 8View gallery

Pig & Pie 2324 Grays Point Road Unit 8

2324 Grays Point Road Unit 8

Topping, VA 23169

Order Again

Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$17.75

Add toppings as you desire!

Pizza Slice

$5.00

Calzone

$9.50

Pizza Special

$10.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$31.75

Combo Pizza

$31.75

BBQ Pizza

$21.25

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.75

Add toppings as you desire!

BBQ

BBQ Sandwich

$9.50

BBQ Sandwich +2 Sides

$15.00

BBQ by the Pound

$14.75+

Bun

$1.50

Sauce

$0.75

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.50

Baked Beans

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Dessert

Cookie

$3.00

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$6.50

Plant Cake

$6.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.75

Soda Can

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Soda 2 Liter

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2324 Grays Point Road Unit 8, Topping, VA 23169

