Piggin' Out Smokehouse

456 Reviews

$$

9987 Morrison Road

Lakewood, CO 80227

Order Again

Popular Items

Piggin Out Sampler
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Peach Cobbler

Sandwich Platters

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.75
Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.75
Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$13.75

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$14.75

Hot Link Sandwich

$9.75

Sausage Sandwich

$9.75
Piglet

Piglet

$5.95

Rib Platters

One Bone

$3.00Out of stock
Half Slab

Half Slab

$19.75
Full Slab

Full Slab

$34.25

Specialty Sandwiches

Hawaiian Huli

Hawaiian Huli

$13.95
PCBC

PCBC

$13.95

My Sweet Carolina

$13.95

Southwest

$13.95
Backyard Tango

Backyard Tango

$13.95
The Rancher

The Rancher

$14.95

Green Chili Cheese Dog

$10.95

Mile High Frito Pie

$4.50

Samplers

Pot Belly Sampler

$24.75
Skinny Pig Sampler

Skinny Pig Sampler

$18.95

Piggin Out Sampler

$39.95

Keep on Mac'n On

Traditional Mac

$7.75

Green Chili Mac and Cheese

$9.75

Candied Bacon Mac and Cheese

$9.75

La Pig Mac

$9.75

Salad

Citrus Kale Salad

$6.25

Backyard Tango Salad

$6.25

The Smokehouse Steer Salad

$10.25+

Smokin' Bowls

Big Country Bowl

$11.95
Porky's Pie Bowl

Porky's Pie Bowl

$11.95

Veggie Bunny Bowl

$11.95

Pacific Rim Bowl

$11.95
Fire on the Mountain Bowl

Fire on the Mountain Bowl

$11.95

Pork and Beans Bowl

$11.95

Bulk Meat

1 lb Beef Brisket

$26.00

1 lb Pulled Pork

$17.00

1 lb Sausage

$16.00

1 lb Turkey

$17.00

1 lb Hot Link

$16.00

1 lb Pulled Chicken

$16.00

1/2 lb Beef Brisket

$13.00

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$8.50

1/2 lb Sausage

$8.00

1/2 lb Turkey

$8.50

1/2 lb Hot Link

$8.00

1/2 Pulled Chicken

$8.00

Candied Bacon

$1.00

Whole Turkey

$6.99Out of stock

Whole Ham

$6.99Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$19.99Out of stock

1\2 lb Wings

$9.99Out of stock

Side

Mashed Potatoes

$2.25

Potato Salad

$2.25

Coleslaw

$2.25

Pork Green Chili

$2.25

Citrus Kale Salad

$2.25

Baked Beans

$2.25

Chipotle Pasta Salad

$2.25

Mac & Cheese

$2.25

Flight of Sides

$15.50

None

Chips

$1.00

Green Chili Mash

$2.25

Bread/Sauce

Baguette

$1.75

Cornbread

$2.75

Carolina Mustard

$1.00+

Sweet P BBQ

$1.00+

Spicy BBQ

$1.00+

Mild BBQ

$1.00+

Carolina Vinegar

$1.00+

Raspberry Habanero

$1.00+

Roll

$0.75

Cutlery

Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread

$3.00

Pickles And Onions

$4.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.25

Cherry Cobbler

$4.25

Cookie Bar

$4.25

Peach Cobbler

$4.25

Options

Option 4

$112.50

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.25

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Specialty Drinks

$3.75

Premium Beverage

$4.95

Yerba Mate

$4.95

Kombucha

$4.95

Arizona Tea

$1.99

Le Croix

$1.25

Gatorade

$2.75

Kid Juice

$1.25

Suja

$4.95

Lemonade

$2.00

Apparel

Hats

$30.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood, CO 80227

Directions

Piggin' Out Smokehouse image
Piggin' Out Smokehouse image
Piggin' Out Smokehouse image
Piggin' Out Smokehouse image

