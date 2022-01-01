  • Home
  • Piggin' Out Smokehouse Food Truck - 9987 Morrison Road
A map showing the location of Piggin' Out Smokehouse Food Truck 9987 Morrison RoadView gallery

Piggin' Out Smokehouse Food Truck 9987 Morrison Road

No reviews yet

9987 Morrison Road

Lakewood, CO 80537

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Truck Bites

Mile High Frito Pie

$4.25

Main Street Corn

$8.25

Salads

Citrus Kale Salad

$6.25+

Hawaiian Chicken Salad

$6.25+

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.75

Green Chili Mac and Cheese

$8.75

Candied Bacon Mac and Cheese

$8.75

La Pig Mac

$8.75

Tacos

Green Chili Pork Taco

$4.85

Baja Shrimp Taco

$4.85

Rastafari Taco

$4.85

Jive Turkey Taco

$4.85

Pork-N-Bacon Taco

$4.85

BBQ Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.75

Turkey Sandwich

$12.75

Pulled Chicken

$12.75

Specialty Sandwiches

Hawaiian Huli Sandwich

$12.95

Rasta Sandwich

$12.95

Shrimp Po-boy

$14.95

PCBC

$12.95

My Sweet Carolina

$12.95

Banh Mi

$12.95

Bowls

Rasta Bowl

$10.75

Ohana Bowl

$10.75

Banh Mi Quinoa

$10.75

Jimmy Crack Corn

$13.75

Platters

Island Platter

$16.95

Piggin' Out Platter

$19.75

Sides

Potato Salad

$2.25+

Mac and Cheese

$2.25+

Street Corn

$2.25+

Jalapeno Bacon Slaw

$2.25+

Parmesan Orzo

$2.25+

Green Chili

$2.25+

Island Beans

$2.25+

Quinoa

$2.25+

Kale Salad

$2.25+

None

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Specialty Drink

$3.00

Energy Drink

$4.50

Desserts

Dessert Bar

$4.99

Bulk and Catering

1 Pound Pork

$18.00

1 Pound Brisket

$27.00

1 Pound Turkey

$18.00

1 Pound Chicken

$17.00

1 Pound Sausage

$17.00

1 Pound Hot Link

$17.00

Catering

$12.95

Catering w/ Brisket

$14.95

Catering w/ Ribs

$19.95

Catering w/ Brisket and Ribs

$21.95

Delivery

$75.00

Apps

$6.25

Sternos and Risers

$15.00

Plates and Cutlery

$0.50

Full Service 50 and Under

$300.00

Full Service 50 and Up

$5.00

Lemonade Gallon

$9.99

Tea Gallon

$9.99

Half Pan Side

$50.00

Delivery Setup

$125.00

Dessert Pan

$50.00

Cornbread

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9987 Morrison Road, Lakewood, CO 80537

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

