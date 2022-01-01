- Home
Piggy Restaurant of Lake Harmony PA
16 N Lake Shore Dr
Lake Harmony, PA 18624
Popular Items
WAFFLES
Waffle
Belgium Blueberry Waffle
HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK WAFFLES Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Chocolate Chip Waffle
HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK WAFFLES Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS. Baked with chocolate chips inside, with an option to add whip-cream.
PANCAKES
Full Stack Pancake
(3) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Blueberry Pancakes
(3) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Grilled with Maine Blueberries inside our fluffy pancakes. Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
(3) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Grilled with Chocolate Chips inside with the option to add whip-cream. We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Short Stack Pancake
(2) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes
(2) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES. Grilled with Maine Blueberries inside our fluffy pancakes. Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancake
(2) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES. Grilled with Chocolate Chips inside with the option to add whip-cream. We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Single Pancake
(1) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Single Blueberry Pancake
(1) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Grilled with blueberries inside. We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
Single Chocolate Chip Pancake
(1) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Grilled with Chocolate Chips inside with the option to add whip-cream. We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.
EGG PLATTERS
Over Easy
Two farm fresh eggs served the way you like them (sunny side up, over or scrambled ) with toasted Pepperidge Farm bread (white, 100% whole wheat or rye) and Piggy’s home fries DELICIOUS!
Over Medium
Over Hard
Scrambled
FARM FRESH EGGS Two farm fresh eggs served the way you like them (sunny side up, over or scrambled ) with toasted Pepperidge Farm bread (white, 100% whole wheat or rye) and Piggy’s home fries DELICIOUS!
Scrambled Soft
Scrambled Hard
White Scrambled
White Fried
Sunny Side Up
Two farm fresh eggs served the way you like them (sunny side up, over or scrambled ) with toasted Pepperidge Farm bread (white, 100% whole wheat or rye) and Piggy’s home fries DELICIOUS!
Poached
Basted
BATTERS
French Toast
Short Stack of French Toast
Piggy's one of a kind grilled french toast topped with powder sugar. (2 pieces)
Batter Toast
SS Batter Toast
Cinn Swl FT
Crunchy Batter Toast
Sampler Batter
CC Sampler Batter
BB Sampler Batters
Taste of Sweetness
Taste of Sweetness One piece of Cinnamon Swirl French toast grilled with a cinnamon glaze. One piece of Piggy’s Crunchy Batter Toast topped with powder sugar and a cinnamon glaze.
(1) French Toast
(1) Batter Toast
(1) Crunchy Batter Toast
(1) Cinn Swl FT
OMELETTES
BREAKFAST
SPECIALS
Quiche
SOS
Sausage & Biscuits
Steak & Eggs
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken Fajita Omelette
Strawberry Banana Nutella Waffle
New York Pancakes
Strawberry Stuffed FT
Country Steak
Country Chicken
Bacon Grits
Banana Walnut
M&M PANCAKES
KItty Kat Pancakes
Funfetti pancakes
Funfetti Mickey
Pumpkin Pancakes
Short Pumpkin Pancakes
Apple Pancakes
Short Apple Pancakes
Cheese Steak Omelette
White Choc Cranberry Pancakes
Short White Choc Cranberry Pancakes
Christmas Tree Pancakes
Banana Foster
Buffalo Chicken Omelette
Chicken Cheese Steak Omelette
Ice Cream Sundae Waffle
Red Velvet Pancakes
Banana Crepe
Blueberry Crepe
Strawberry Crepe
Guacamole Bacon Toast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Piggy's is a family owned restaurant since 1985. Come on in and enjoy our breakfast or lunch. 8am-3pm Weekdays 7am-3pm Weekends
16 N Lake Shore Dr, Lake Harmony, PA 18624