Piggy Restaurant of Lake Harmony PA

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

16 N Lake Shore Dr

Lake Harmony, PA 18624

Popular Items

[] 2 Eggs w/ Cheese & Meat
Cinn Swl FT
Veggie Omelette

WAFFLES

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK WAFFLES Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Waffle

$9.25
Belgium Blueberry Waffle

Belgium Blueberry Waffle

$10.25

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK WAFFLES Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Chocolate Chip Waffle

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.25

HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK WAFFLES Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS. Baked with chocolate chips inside, with an option to add whip-cream.

PANCAKES

Full Stack Pancake

Full Stack Pancake

$8.75

(3) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Blueberry Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.25

(3) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Grilled with Maine Blueberries inside our fluffy pancakes. Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.25

(3) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Grilled with Chocolate Chips inside with the option to add whip-cream. We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Short Stack Pancake

Short Stack Pancake

$7.50

(2) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes

Short Stack Blueberry Pancakes

$8.75

(2) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES. Grilled with Maine Blueberries inside our fluffy pancakes. Made fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancake

Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancake

$8.75

(2) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES. Grilled with Chocolate Chips inside with the option to add whip-cream. We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Single Pancake

Single Pancake

$4.95

(1) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Single Blueberry Pancake

Single Blueberry Pancake

$5.50

(1) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Grilled with blueberries inside. We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake

$5.50

(1) HOMEMADE BUTTERMILK PANCAKES Grilled with Chocolate Chips inside with the option to add whip-cream. We Make our batters fresh all day in small batches using our own special recipe with fresh buttermilk, flour, eggs, sugar and butter. DELICIOUS.

EGG PLATTERS

Over Easy

Over Easy

$9.95

Two farm fresh eggs served the way you like them (sunny side up, over or scrambled ) with toasted Pepperidge Farm bread (white, 100% whole wheat or rye) and Piggy’s home fries DELICIOUS!

Over Medium

$9.95

Over Hard

$9.95
Scrambled

Scrambled

$9.95

FARM FRESH EGGS Two farm fresh eggs served the way you like them (sunny side up, over or scrambled ) with toasted Pepperidge Farm bread (white, 100% whole wheat or rye) and Piggy’s home fries DELICIOUS!

Scrambled Soft

$9.95

Scrambled Hard

$9.95

White Scrambled

$10.25

White Fried

$10.25
Sunny Side Up

Sunny Side Up

$9.95

Two farm fresh eggs served the way you like them (sunny side up, over or scrambled ) with toasted Pepperidge Farm bread (white, 100% whole wheat or rye) and Piggy’s home fries DELICIOUS!

Poached

$9.95

Basted

$9.95

BATTERS

French Toast

$9.50
Short Stack of French Toast

Short Stack of French Toast

$8.25

Piggy's one of a kind grilled french toast topped with powder sugar. (2 pieces)

Batter Toast

$9.50

SS Batter Toast

$8.25

Cinn Swl FT

$10.50

Crunchy Batter Toast

$10.50

Sampler Batter

$10.75

CC Sampler Batter

$10.75

BB Sampler Batters

$10.75
Taste of Sweetness

Taste of Sweetness

$10.50

Taste of Sweetness One piece of Cinnamon Swirl French toast grilled with a cinnamon glaze. One piece of Piggy’s Crunchy Batter Toast topped with powder sugar and a cinnamon glaze.

(1) French Toast

$6.00

(1) Batter Toast

$6.00

(1) Crunchy Batter Toast

$6.50

(1) Cinn Swl FT

$6.50

OMELETTES

Plain Omelette

$8.50

Mushroom Omelette

$9.25

Western Omelette

$10.50

Ham Omelette

$11.00

Bacon Omelette

$11.00

Sausage Link Omelette

$11.25

Sausage Patty Omelette

$11.25

Spinach Omelette

$9.95

Veggie Omelette

$12.95

Egg White Omelette

$10.50

Egg White Veggie Omelette

$14.95

Egg White Western Omelette

$12.50

SIDE MEATS

Side Bacon

$3.95

Side Ham

$5.75

Side Scrapple

$2.95

Side Links

$5.25

Side Patty

$4.75

Side Pork Roll

$4.75

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.75

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.75

Side 8oz Steak

$9.95

SIDE ORDERS

TOAST

$2.50+

HOME FRIES

$3.75

HOT OATMEAL

$3.75

DANISH

$2.75+

COLD CEREAL

$2.75+

SIDE SAUTE VEGGIES

FRESH FRUIT

$5.50Out of stock

CREAM CHEESE

$1.00

BREAKFAST

2-OZ MAPLE SYRUP

$1.50

(1) OVER EASY

$2.50

(2) OVER EASY

$3.50

(3) OVER EASY

$4.50

(4) OVER EASY

$5.50

(1) OVER MEDIUM

$2.50

(2) OVER MEDIUM

$3.50

(3) OVER MEDIUM

$4.50

(4) OVER MEDIUM

$5.50

(1) OVER HARD

$2.50

(2) OVER HARD

$3.50

(3) OVER HARD

$4.50

(4) OVER HARD

$5.50

(1) SCRAMBLED

$2.50

(2) SCRAMBLED

$3.50

(3) SCRAMBLED

$4.50

(4) SCRAMBLED

$5.50

(1) WHITE SCRAMBLED

$2.95

(2) WHITE SCRAMBLED

$3.95

(3) WHITE SCRAMBLED

$4.95

(4) WHITE SCRAMBLED

$5.95

(1) UP

$2.50

(2) UP

$3.50

(3) UP

$4.50

(4) UP

$5.50

SPECIALS

Quiche

$10.75Out of stock

SOS

$10.95

Sausage & Biscuits

$11.95Out of stock

Steak & Eggs

$19.95

Chicken & Waffles

$15.25Out of stock

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$13.95Out of stock

Strawberry Banana Nutella Waffle

$10.95Out of stock

New York Pancakes

$10.95Out of stock

Strawberry Stuffed FT

$9.95Out of stock

Country Steak

$15.95Out of stock

Country Chicken

$12.95Out of stock

Bacon Grits

$10.95Out of stock

Banana Walnut

$9.95Out of stock

M&M PANCAKES

$9.95Out of stock

KItty Kat Pancakes

$9.95Out of stock

Funfetti pancakes

$9.95Out of stock

Funfetti Mickey

$6.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.95

Short Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.95

Apple Pancakes

$9.95Out of stock

Short Apple Pancakes

$8.25Out of stock

Cheese Steak Omelette

$10.95

White Choc Cranberry Pancakes

$9.95Out of stock

Short White Choc Cranberry Pancakes

$8.25Out of stock

Christmas Tree Pancakes

$5.25Out of stock

Banana Foster

$9.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Omelette

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Cheese Steak Omelette

$10.95Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae Waffle

$10.25Out of stock

Red Velvet Pancakes

$8.95Out of stock

Banana Crepe

$9.95Out of stock

Blueberry Crepe

$9.95Out of stock

Strawberry Crepe

$9.95Out of stock

Guacamole Bacon Toast

$7.95

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

[] 2 Eggs w/ Cheese & Meat

$8.50

[] 2 Eggs w/ Meat

$7.50

[] 2 Eggs w/ Cheese

$6.00

[] 2 Eggs

$5.50

[] 1 Egg w/ Cheese & Meat

$6.75

[] 1 Egg w/ Meat

$5.75

[] 1 Egg w/ Cheese

$5.00

[] 1 Egg

$4.50

[] Meat & Cheese

$7.00

[] Meat

$6.75

BURGERS

1/3 lb Burger

$8.95

1/2 lb Burger

$9.95

1/3 lb Pizza (Chz) Burger

$10.50Out of stock

1/2 lb Pizza (Chz) Burger

$11.50Out of stock

1/3 lb Bacon Cheese

$11.50

1/2 lb Bacon Cheese

$12.50

1/3 lb Rodeo (Chz) Burger

$12.25Out of stock

1/3 lb Mushroom Swiss

$10.50

1/2 lb Mushroom Swiss

$11.50

1/2 lb Rodeo (Chz) Burger

$13.25Out of stock

1/3 lb Fried Piggy Burger

$12.50Out of stock

1/2 lb Fried Piggy Burger

$13.50Out of stock

STEAK SANDWICHES

Plain Steak

$10.95

Cheese Steak

$11.95

Cheese Steak Hoagie (L/T/O)

$12.95Out of stock

Pizza Steak (Mozz)

$11.95

Chicken Steak

$10.95

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.95

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$12.95Out of stock

WRAPS

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.95Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.95Out of stock

BLT Wrap

$9.95

HOT SANDWICHES

BBQ Pork

$9.75

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Breaded Chicken (NO CHZ)

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Breast (NO CHZ)

$9.50

Hot Dog

$4.75

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Lake Harmony Chicken (CHZ!)

$10.95

CLUBS

Turkey Club

$10.75Out of stock

Tuna Club

$11.25Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Club

$10.95Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Club

$10.95Out of stock

Ham Club

$10.50Out of stock

Turkey/Ham Club

$12.95Out of stock

SALADS

Garden Salad

$4.75Out of stock

Tuna Salad Plate

$10.75Out of stock

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.95Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$7.95Out of stock

SOUP, CHILI & SIDES

Chicken Fingers

$9.75

HOME FRIES

$3.75

French Fries

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Onion Rings

$3.95

Soup

$4.50+

Chili

$4.50Out of stock

COLD SANDWICHES

Ham Sandwich

$8.95Out of stock

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

BLT Sandwich

$6.65

PB&J Sandwich

$4.50

SPECIALS

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$5.95Out of stock

COFFEE

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Iced Coffee

$3.50

COLD DRINKS

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Seltzer Water

Water

Milk

$1.75+

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

JUICE

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Tomato Juice

$2.50+

V-8 Juice

$2.50+

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50+

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

TEA & HOT CHOC

Hot Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Loaded Hot Chocolate

$5.00

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$5.00

Loaded French Vanilla Cappuccino

$6.50

KIDS DRINKS

Kids WATER

Kids Milk

$1.65

Kids Juice

$1.95

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Vanilla Pudding Cup

$1.25

Chocolate Pudding Cup

$1.25

KIDS BREAKFAST

Pig Pancakes

$5.25

Pig BB Pancakes

$5.65

Pig CC Pancakes

$5.65

Mickey Mouse

$5.25

CC Mickey Mouse

$5.50

BB Mickey Mouse

$5.50

Pig French Toast

$4.25

Pig Batter Toast

$4.75

Pig Crunch

$4.50

Pig CFT

$4.50

Pig Egg Platter

$4.95

Pig Bacon

$1.85

Pig Link

$1.75

Pig Patty

$1.75

Pig Hot Cereal

$1.95

Pig Cold Cereal

$1.95

KIDS LUNCH

PIG Hamburger Slider

$4.95

PIG CheeseBurger Slider

$5.45

PIG BBQ Pork Slider

$6.50

Pig PB&J Sandwich

$3.95

Pig Turkey Sandwich

$4.95Out of stock

Pig Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Pig Hot Dog

$4.50

Pig Chicken Fingers

$5.95

KIDS DRINKS/PUDDING

Kids WATER

Kids Milk

$1.65

Kids Juice

$1.95

Kids Soda

$1.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Vanilla Pudding Cup

$1.25

Chocolate Pudding Cup

$1.25

OTHER

Charlie

$3.30

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Grape Jelly

Strawberry Jelly

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Creamer

Side Sugar

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Yellow Sweetner

Side Syrup

Side Sugar Free Syrup

Gift Shop

No pig

Umbrella in a bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Piggy's is a family owned restaurant since 1985. Come on in and enjoy our breakfast or lunch. 8am-3pm Weekdays 7am-3pm Weekends

Website

Location

16 N Lake Shore Dr, Lake Harmony, PA 18624

Directions

Gallery
Piggy’s Restaurant image
Piggy’s Restaurant image

