Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Pig Kitchen Venue / WB's Coffee, Cocktails & Non-Alcoholic Bottle Shop / Senpai Holladay

No reviews yet

1968 E Murray Holladay

Holladay, UT 84117

FOOD

Chicken Waffler

Chicken Waffler

$13.99

Waffler is a waffle sandwich but you can enjoy however you want! House-brined, double-battered, fried boneless chicken breast a fried egg on a Belgium waffle, powdered sugar and premium maple syrup, with American cheese served on top.

Nashville Honey Hot Waffler

Nashville Honey Hot Waffler

$13.99

Crispy fried chicken, house spices, fiery seasoning, house pickles, coleslaw topped with honey.

Pulled Pork Waffler

Pulled Pork Waffler

$13.99

Brown sugar and maple brined local pork, house pickles, spicy slaw served with cherry chili glaze!

Burro

Burro

$11.99

Two options available: Burro Kitchen Sink or Burro Veggie. Smothered style comes with Sausage gravy, cheese and onions. Add guac for the ultimate taste!

Salad in a Cup

Salad in a Cup

$7.00

What can be more fun than a salad in a cup? Mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots served with a side of ranch!

Food

Dillys

$4.00

Bowl O' Nuts

$4.00
Chicken Waffler
$13.99

Chicken Waffler

$13.99
Burro

Burro

$11.99

Salad in a Cup

$7.00Out of stock

FOOD

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Chili garlic edamame. Dish contains Soy.

Pizza Snacks

Pizza Snacks

$7.00

Deep fried wonton dough filled with salumi and cheese, topped with sesame seeds and served with Cherry Chili glaze.

Cuke Salad

$7.00
Chicken Skewers

Chicken Skewers

$7.00

Chinese five spice chicken skewers topped with sesame seeds, Kimi Catsup, spicy mustard and dashi cucumber salad. Dish contains Soy.

Shrimp Skewers

Shrimp Skewers

$7.00

Chinese five spice shrimp skewers top with sesame seeds, served Kimi Catsup, spicy mustard and a side of kimchi.

Senpai Cigarillos

Senpai Cigarillos

$7.00

Pork sausage, slaw, shaved carrots, and Asian spices, filled in a wonton dough, deep fried, served with Togarashi Guacamole, topped with sesame seeds & green onions. One order comes with three Cigarillos!

Salad in a Cup

Salad in a Cup

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved carrots in a cup, with ranch dressing.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$7.00

Deep fried tortillas drizzled with honey and cinnamon powder sugar, served with Pig & A Jelly Jar Jam!

FOOD

Meat & Cheese Board

$10.00

Salad In A Cup

$7.00

Olives

$5.00

Bowl O Nuts

$4.00

Muffin

$4.50

Beverages

Water

Soda

$2.99

Coke Products

Cup of Coffee

$2.99

Kings Peak House Blend Drip Coffee

Milk

$3.99

Milk (2%)

Milk Substitute

$3.99

Almond Milk

Valencia Orange Juice

$5.50

Orange Juice (not from concentrate)

Hot Chocolate with Whip Cream

$3.99

Hot Chocolate with Whip Cream

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$2.50

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

LATTE

$4.00

MOCHA

$3.50

AMERICANO

$3.00

Coffee Bar

Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.75

Pig Market Grab n Go

BuzzKill NA Can

$7.99+

Hopfin Zappa Blueberry

$2.99

Force Majeure Triple Hop

$5.00

Force Majeure Dark

$5.00

Force Majeure Triple

$5.00

Nirvana Dark Roast

$5.00

Busty Lush Blonde

$5.00

Two Roots Helles

$5.00

Atmos Cosmos Pb Dark

$5.00

Surley Rose Can

$7.99

Surley Brut Can

$7.99

AVEC Hibiscus Pom

$3.50

AVEC Yuzu Lime

$3.50

AVEC Jalapeño Orange

$3.50

Mocktail Mule

$4.50

MixoloSHE

$5.99

Mingle Keylime

$4.99

Pickle Juice

$4.99

MASH Lemon Ginger

$2.99

Noli South Dragon Fruit

$5.00

Noli South Strawb Guava

$5.00

Brooklyn Peach Tea

$3.50

Pop Pink Grapefruit

$3.50

Fanta Can

$2.99

Seasonal Sparkling Water

Coke can

$2.99

Dr Pepper Can

$2.99

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Tea

Fever Tree Tonic

$2.99Out of stock

Fever Tree Tonic

Brooklyn's Best Mango Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Margarita, Non-Alcoholic

$7.99

Dark & Stormy, Non-Alcoholic

$7.99

Non-Alcoholic Rum and Moscow Mule mixer

Mimosa, Non-Alcoholic

$6.50

Tost Sparkling tea with Orange juice

Bloody Margie, Non-Alcoholic

$7.99

MixoloSHE - Any age - Single

$5.99

Spiritless Whiskey Sour - Single

$5.99

Spiritless Old Fashioned - Single

$5.99

AVEC, jalapeño cocktail mixer, Non-Alcoholic

$3.50

AVEC, yuzu & Lime cocktail mixer, Non-Alcoholic

$3.50

Mingle Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini - Single

$4.99

Mingle Cosmo - Single

$4.99

Mingle Key Lime Margarita - Single

$4.99

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Athletic IPA

$5.00

Athletic Run Wild

$5.00

Two Roots IPA

$5.00

Two Roots Helles

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Wine

BuzzKill NA Can
$7.99+

$7.99+
Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

$6.50+

Surely Brut - Can - Single

$7.99

Surely Rosé - Can - Single

$7.99

Glassware & Gifts

Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses - set of 2

$25.00Out of stock

Mixcraft, Blueberry Lavender infusion kit

$17.99

Non-Alcoholic Wine

Luminara Wine - Napa Red Blend, Non-Alcoholic

$23.99

Luminara wine Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

$23.99
Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, Non-Alcoholic

$6.50+

Surely Sav Blanc, Non-Alcoholic

$26.99

Surley Pinot Noir, Non-Alcoholic

$26.99
Töst Sparkling Tea, Non-Alcoholic

Töst Sparkling Tea, Non-Alcoholic

$3.75+

Hefewelsen

V.I.B.E. Sparkling White Wine, Non-Alcoholic

$24.99

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Busty Lush, She's Passionate Tropical Weisse, Non-Alcoholic

$4.99

Hopfin Blackberry

$2.99

No. 3 Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.99

No. 7 Non-Alcoholic Beer

$4.99

Partake Peach Gose, Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

Partake Peach Gose, 6 pk, Non-Alcoholic

$13.75
Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA, Non-Alcoholic - 6 Pack

Athletic Brewing Run Wild IPA, Non-Alcoholic - 6 Pack

$5.00+
Athletic Brewing Cerveza, Non-alcoholic - 6-pack

Athletic Brewing Cerveza, Non-alcoholic - 6-pack

$5.00+

Athletic Brewing free Wave IPA, Non-alcoholic - 6-pack
$5.00+

$5.00+
Two Roots Brewing Straight Drank IPA Helles (lager), Non-Alcoholic

Two Roots Brewing Straight Drank IPA Helles (lager), Non-Alcoholic

$5.00+
Two Roots Brewing Enough Said Helles (Lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack

Two Roots Brewing Enough Said Helles (Lager), Non Alcoholic - 6 pack

$5.00+
Busty Lush She's Divine Oatmeal Dark, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack

Busty Lush She's Divine Oatmeal Dark, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack

$5.00+
Busty Lush She's Passionate Tropical Weisse, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack

Busty Lush She's Passionate Tropical Weisse, Non-Alcoholic - 4-pack

$5.00+

Two Roots

$4.99

Two Roots Brewing Straight Drank IPA Helles (lager), Non-Alcoholic 6 pack

$11.99

Atmos cosmo 4pk

$9.99

Pig Merch

Pig Coffee

$13.99

Pig House Blend Coffee (Whole Bean)

Pig and a Jelly Jar Jam

$8.00

House Recipe Jam

Pig and a Jelly Jar Jam 3 Pack

$22.00

Mix and Match or Pick your favorite House Recipe Jams

Pig Tee (Beer for Breakfast)

$17.00

Black PJJ Beer for Breakfast

Pig Baseball Tee

$22.00

PJJ Baseball Tee

Pig Hoodie

$43.00

Pig Hoodie

Pig Hat

$14.99

Good Day Sunshine Pack

$24.99

It makes any day good. The Good Day Sunshine Pack makes a slam-dunk gift for anyone, or you can treat yourself to a smile. Includes: House Blend Pig Coffee, Waffle Mix with recipe card, and Jam of choice.

PJJ Hangry Lunch Box

$15.00

Pig and a Jelly Jar Hangry Lunch Box

Pig White Socks

$12.00Out of stock

Black Tube Socks (Aichin' for Bacon) for every pair purchased, 1 pair is donated to the local shelter.

PJJ Coffee Mug

$7.00

Pig and a Jelly Jar Coffee Mug

Pig Pint Glass

$5.00

Pig and a Jelly Jar Pint Glass

PJJ Beer for Breakfast Sticker

$2.00

PJJ Sticker

MARGARITA GLASSES

$31.99

Pig Black Socks

$16.50

Black Tube Socks (Aichin' for Bacon) for every pair purchased, 1 pair is donated to the local shelter.

BLACK PIG BEANIE

$15.99

BLACK PIG BEANIE

Pig Light Blue Sweatshirt

$35.99

Pig & A Jelly Jar Light Blue Sweatshit - Back: It's OK To Have Beer for Breakfast

Gift Boxes

Good Day Sunshine Box (Pig Blueberry Lavender Jam, Pig Coffee, Waffle Mix)

Good Day Sunshine Box (Pig Blueberry Lavender Jam, Pig Coffee, Waffle Mix)

$24.99

It makes any day good. The Pig & A Jelly Jar Good Day Sunshine Pack makes a slam-dunk gift for anyone, or you can treat yourself to a smile. This box includes everything guaranteed to start a day off right: a bag of our signature South American coffee blend, a bag of our waffle mix (with a recipe card), and a jar of one our signature house jams. All boxes are gift wrapped!

Bar Box: Dry Margarita (NA Ritual Tequila + Hella Margarita Mix)
$45.50

$45.50
Dry Brunch Box (NA Seedlip, Hella Bloody Mary Mix, Pickled Veggie)

Dry Brunch Box (NA Seedlip, Hella Bloody Mary Mix, Pickled Veggie)

$33.50

This box includes ingredients for you to make a great non-alcoholic Bloody Mary! It includes Seedlip, Bloody Mary mix, and Pickled Mushrooms!

Bar Box: Dry Spicy Margarita (NA Ritual Tequila + Hella Habañero Margarita Mix)
$45.50

$45.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info

Southern-Inspired. Brunch Driven. From Scratch. Every Day.

Location

1968 E Murray Holladay, Holladay, UT 84117

Directions

Gallery
Pig and a Jelly Jar image
Pig and a Jelly Jar image
Pig and a Jelly Jar image
Pig and a Jelly Jar image

