Piglet & Co

review star

No reviews yet

2170 Mission Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Piglet & Co brings familiar flavors of modern Asian comfort food to the Mission District of San Francisco. Inspired by Taiwan and night market flavors, don’t expect to see any traditional dishes here. We strive to partner with local farmers and ranchers. Our menu changes often to reflect the current seasons.

2170 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94110

