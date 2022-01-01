Pigs by Bigs imageView gallery

Pigs by Bigs 40 River St

40 River St

Niles, MI 49120

Order Again

Pork on a Fork

2 Meat

$12.00

3 Meat

$15.00

Slop

$16.00

Sausage Flight

$10.00

Sausage nibbles in Variety of flavors 😋 Great for sharing and conversation.

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Waffle Fries Side

$5.00

Burger

Hamburger

$6.00

Coffee & Soda

Coffee

$1.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Ice Tea

Water

$1.00

Diet Dew

$2.00

Coke products

$2.00

Kids soda

$1.00

Whole Frozen Butt Pulled

Frozen Pulled Pork Butt

$50.00

Sides

Small Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Smoked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Waffle fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
As a Food Truck during the week we travel to Industrial Parks & Food Parks. On a weekly route. On the weekends we are found at events throught Southwest Michigan and Northwest Indiana. Our menu is filled with a variety of tasty Texas BBQ Low & Slow items. All cooked with our local fruitwood. Suck as Whole Pigs, Pork Butts, Sausage, Chicken, Brisket even Smoked Bologna Chubs and more. Our other fame comes from the grill. Our offering are small daily on the menu, but change often to provide a variety. It also helps keep the line moving and we all like that.

Location

40 River St, Niles, MI 49120

Directions

