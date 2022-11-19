Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Salad

Pig's Ear American Bistro

90 Reviews

$$

75 N 2000 W

Hurricane, UT 84737

NA Beverage

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

DIET DR. PEPPER

$2.95

ROOT BEER

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

GINGER ALE

$2.95

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.95

Minute Made Lemonade

$2.95

House lemonade refill

Desert flower refill

Red bull

$4.50

Vitamin Water

$2.95

Strawberry Mango Refill

CHCOLATE MILK

$2.50

Liquor

Grey Goose

$10.00

Tito's

$8.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Dented Brick (Local) -Wells

$8.00

Absolute

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Gordons

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Dented Brick (gin) - Wells

$7.00

Bacardi - Wells

$8.00

Bacardi Gold

$8.00

Captain Morgan white

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00

Espolon

$10.00

El Jimador - Wells

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

J.D. Single Barrel

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

High West

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Seagram's - Wells

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Di Saronno

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Baily's

$8.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Lemoncello

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

J & B

$9.00

Bulleit - Wells

$12.00Out of stock

Presidente

$9.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Remy Martin

$12.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$10.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Cocktails

Appletini

$10.50

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Bourbon Back 9

$10.50

Champagne Cocktail

$9.50

Cosmopolitan

$10.50

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.50

Gimlet

$9.50

Greyhound

$9.50

Hot Toddy

$9.50

Lemon Drop

$10.50

Madras

$9.50

Manhattan

$10.50

Margarita

$10.50

Martini

$10.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Mint Julep

$10.50

Mojito

$10.50

Moscow Mule

$10.50

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Rob Roy

$10.50

Sangria

$10.50

Screwdriver

$9.50

Sea Breeze

$9.50

Sidecar

$9.50

Tom Collins

$10.50

White Russian

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$10.50

Whiskey Smash

$10.50

PALOMA

$10.50

RED BULL TEQUILLA

$12.00

RED BULL VODKA

$10.50

Kentucky Mule

$10.50

Tree Madres

$9.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.50

Mexican Mule

$10.50

Virgin Cocktail

$5.00

Red Bull Rum

$10.50

Beer

Bohemian Brewski

$6.50Out of stock

Bohemian Cherny Bock

$6.50

Bohemian Viennese Amber Lager

$6.50Out of stock

Kolsch Pale Lager

$6.50Out of stock

Bohemian Hefe

$6.50

Agua del Diablo

$6.50

Silver Reef Hefe

$6.50

Yacht Rock Juice Box

$6.50

Kiitos Amber Ale

$6.50

ANGRY ORCHARD

$8.00

AROGANT BASTARD

$11.00Out of stock

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

FAT TIRE

$8.00Out of stock

Hop Rising IPA

$8.00

LAGUNITAS

$8.00

PYRAMID HEFFEWEIZEN

$8.00Out of stock

STELLA ARTOIS

$8.00Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Kona Big Wave

$6.00

Landshark

$5.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

GLS Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Catena Mandoza Malbec '08

$13.00

GLS Close Du Bois Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Seven Deadly Zins Zinfandel

$11.50

GLS Columbia Crest Cab

$8.00

GLS Bogle Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Robert Mondavi Merlot

$7.00

GLS Coppola Merlot

$9.00

GLS Atrea Old Red

$8.00

GLS Beringer Cab

$7.00Out of stock

TALBOTT PINOT NOIR

$12.00

GLS Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Clo Du Bois, Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS King Estates Signature Pinot Gris

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Gloria Ferrer Sparkling

$10.50

GLS De Loach Chardonnay

$9.00

Cupcake pinot grigio

$8.00

Close Du Bois pinot grigio

$9.00Out of stock

Columbia Crest Chardonnay

$7.00

Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Gran Spumante

$9.00

GLS Sofia Rose

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Miraval Rose

$13.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rose

$11.00

Wine by the Bottle

CORKAGE FEE

$10.00

BTL Atrea Old Red

$40.00

BTL Boggle Cab

$34.00

BTL Catena Mandoza Malbec '08

$50.00

BTL Close du Bois Cabernet

$34.00

BTL Columbia Crest

$30.00

BTL Francis Coppola Merlot

$38.00

BTL Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Cut Cabernet

$41.00

BTL Kenwood Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Louis Martini Cabernet

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Markham Merlot

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Mirrasou Pinot Noir

$26.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Woodbridge Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Roth Estate Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Seven Deadly Zins Zinfandel

$44.00

BTL Talbott Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Thorn-Clark Shotfire Barossa Shiraz

$47.00

BTL Two Hands Shiraz

$62.00

BLT De Loche Russian River Chardonnay

$44.00

BLT Rutherford NV Sauvignon Blac

$47.00Out of stock

BTL Chalk Hill

$42.00Out of stock

BTL Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Clo Du Bois, Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL Clos Du Bois

$34.00

BTL Columbia Crest Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL Ferrari-Carano Rr Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

BTL King Estates Signature Pinit Gris

$48.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$50.00

BTL ST. Michelle Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Ste. Chapelle Riesling

$26.00

CUPCAKE PINOT GRIGIO

$28.00

BTL Sofia Rose

$34.00

BTL Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$42.00

BTL Red Bicyclette Rose

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Gran Spumante

$36.00

BTL Chandon Brut

$44.00

BTL Vueve Clicquot

$88.00

BTL MUMM NAPA

$52.00

BTL GLORIA FERRER

$38.00

BTL Sofia Rose

$36.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$42.00

BTL Miraval Rose

$50.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Caffe Latte

$4.00

Affogatto

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Assorted Teas

$3.00

Mocha

$4.00

NA BAR BEV

HOUSE LEMONADE

$4.00

STRAWBERRY MANGO COOLER

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

DESERT FLOWER COOLER

$4.00Out of stock

Mains

16 OZ Bone-In Ribeye

$52.00Out of stock

Big Pig Burger

$17.00

Chicken Dijon

$19.00

Grilled King Salmon

$28.00

House Burger

$17.00

New York Steak

$44.00

Pig's Ribs (Full Rack)

$34.00

Pig's Ribs (Half-Rack)

$26.00

Pork Chop - Bone-In

$23.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Sirloin Cap Steak

$29.00

SuperPower Bowl

$17.00

Tiger Prawns

$28.00

Surf n Turf

$59.00

Adult Mac N Cheese

$15.00

BONE IN TOMAHAWK

$95.00Out of stock

SCALLOPS

$34.00

Tortellini

$26.00

Sides

Side Herbed Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Au Gratin Potatoes

$5.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Brown Rice & Quinoa

$5.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$5.00

Side Apple Sauce

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$5.00

Mini Side Salad

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Add Protein

SIDE Steak

$10.00

SIDE Chicken

$6.00Out of stock

SIDE Salmon

$8.00

SIDE Shrimp

$8.00

SIDE BACON BITS

$2.00

EXTRA Patty (D)

$8.00

Brunch

French Toast

$12.00

Belgian Waffle

$12.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Sel's Hell

$13.00Out of stock

jennife mckenzie breakfast

$1,600.00

Lunch

Ultimate BLT

$14.00

Brunch Burger

$14.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

Shaking Beef

$16.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

House Burger

$14.00

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Maple Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.00

Cubano

$14.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$13.00

French Dip Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Fish Tacos

$15.00

Power Bowl

$13.00

Pig Burger

$14.00

PULLED PORK CATERING HES

$150.00

Sides

SIDE Fresh Fruit

$5.00

SIDE Maple Bacon

$5.00

SIDE Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

SIDE Eggs

$5.00

SIDE Avocado

$3.00

Add Protein

SIDE Steak

$8.00

SIDE Chicken

$6.00

SIDE Salmon

$6.00

SIDE Shrimp

$6.00

EXTRA Patty (L)

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Drink

Kid's Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kid's Salmon

$14.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Pasta w/ Meatballs

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kid's Ribs

$13.00

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Sundae

Dessert

Ultimate Key Lime

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

EMP Bread Pudding

$9.00

Sorbet

$9.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Whole Key Lime Pie

$42.00

Sundae

$2.50

Tiramisu

$9.00

6-Layer Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Kitchen

Rigatoni Bolognese

$19.00

Chicken Dijon

$19.00

House Bacon Buger

$14.00

Baby Greens

$9.00

Adult Mac N Cheese

$15.00

EMP Bread Pudding

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

75 N 2000 W, Hurricane, UT 84737

Directions

