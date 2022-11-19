- Home
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Pig's Ear American Bistro
90 Reviews
$$
75 N 2000 W
Hurricane, UT 84737
NA Beverage
Liquor
Grey Goose
$10.00
Tito's
$8.00
Ketel One
$10.00
Dented Brick (Local) -Wells
$8.00
Absolute
$8.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Gordons
$7.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire
$7.00
Dented Brick (gin) - Wells
$7.00
Bacardi - Wells
$8.00
Bacardi Gold
$8.00
Captain Morgan white
$8.00
Captain Morgan Spiced
$8.00
Espolon
$10.00
El Jimador - Wells
$8.00
Don Julio Anejo
$12.00
Patron Anejo
$12.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Herradura Anejo
$10.00
Jose Cuervo
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
J.D. Single Barrel
$12.00
Crown Royal
$10.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
High West
$9.00
Bulleit
$10.00
Seagram's - Wells
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Di Saronno
$9.00
Campari
$8.00
Cointreau
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Frangelico
$9.00
Baily's
$8.00
Jagermeister
$11.00
Lemoncello
$10.00
Chivas Regal
$10.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$10.00
J & B
$9.00
Bulleit - Wells
$12.00Out of stock
Presidente
$9.00
Courvoisier
$10.00
Remy Martin
$12.00Out of stock
Hennessy
$10.00
Christian Brothers
$8.00
Cocktails
Appletini
$10.50
Bloody Mary
$10.50
Bourbon Back 9
$10.50
Champagne Cocktail
$9.50
Cosmopolitan
$10.50
Dark 'N Stormy
$9.50
Gimlet
$9.50
Greyhound
$9.50
Hot Toddy
$9.50
Lemon Drop
$10.50
Madras
$9.50
Manhattan
$10.50
Margarita
$10.50
Martini
$10.50
Mimosa
$8.50
Mint Julep
$10.50
Mojito
$10.50
Moscow Mule
$10.50
Old Fashioned
$10.50
Rob Roy
$10.50
Sangria
$10.50
Screwdriver
$9.50
Sea Breeze
$9.50
Sidecar
$9.50
Tom Collins
$10.50
White Russian
$9.50
Tequila Sunrise
$9.50
Whiskey Sour
$10.50
Whiskey Smash
$10.50
PALOMA
$10.50
RED BULL TEQUILLA
$12.00
RED BULL VODKA
$10.50
Kentucky Mule
$10.50
Tree Madres
$9.50
Amaretto Di Saronno
$8.50
Mexican Mule
$10.50
Virgin Cocktail
$5.00
Red Bull Rum
$10.50
Beer
Bohemian Brewski
$6.50Out of stock
Bohemian Cherny Bock
$6.50
Bohemian Viennese Amber Lager
$6.50Out of stock
Kolsch Pale Lager
$6.50Out of stock
Bohemian Hefe
$6.50
Agua del Diablo
$6.50
Silver Reef Hefe
$6.50
Yacht Rock Juice Box
$6.50
Kiitos Amber Ale
$6.50
ANGRY ORCHARD
$8.00
AROGANT BASTARD
$11.00Out of stock
BUD LIGHT
$5.00
BUDWEISER
$5.00
FAT TIRE
$8.00Out of stock
Hop Rising IPA
$8.00
LAGUNITAS
$8.00
PYRAMID HEFFEWEIZEN
$8.00Out of stock
STELLA ARTOIS
$8.00Out of stock
Ginger Beer
$2.50
Kona Big Wave
$6.00
Landshark
$5.00
Modelo Negro
$6.00
Stella Artois
$7.00
Blue Moon
$6.00
Corona
$6.00
Guinness
$7.00
Wine by the Glass
GLS Robert Mondavi Cabernet
$8.00
GLS Catena Mandoza Malbec '08
$13.00
GLS Close Du Bois Cabernet
$9.00
GLS Seven Deadly Zins Zinfandel
$11.50
GLS Columbia Crest Cab
$8.00
GLS Bogle Cabernet
$9.00
GLS Robert Mondavi Merlot
$7.00
GLS Coppola Merlot
$9.00
GLS Atrea Old Red
$8.00
GLS Beringer Cab
$7.00Out of stock
TALBOTT PINOT NOIR
$12.00
GLS Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay
$9.00Out of stock
GLS Clo Du Bois, Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
GLS King Estates Signature Pinot Gris
$12.00Out of stock
GLS Gloria Ferrer Sparkling
$10.50
GLS De Loach Chardonnay
$9.00
Cupcake pinot grigio
$8.00
Close Du Bois pinot grigio
$9.00Out of stock
Columbia Crest Chardonnay
$7.00
Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc
$8.00
Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay
$9.00Out of stock
GLS Gran Spumante
$9.00
GLS Sofia Rose
$9.00Out of stock
GLS Miraval Rose
$13.00
GLS Whispering Angel Rose
$11.00
Wine by the Bottle
CORKAGE FEE
$10.00
BTL Atrea Old Red
$40.00
BTL Boggle Cab
$34.00
BTL Catena Mandoza Malbec '08
$50.00
BTL Close du Bois Cabernet
$34.00
BTL Columbia Crest
$30.00
BTL Francis Coppola Merlot
$38.00
BTL Francis Ford Coppola Diamond Cut Cabernet
$41.00
BTL Kenwood Pinot Noir
$38.00
BTL Louis Martini Cabernet
$40.00Out of stock
BTL Markham Merlot
$50.00Out of stock
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
$48.00
BTL Mirrasou Pinot Noir
$26.00
BTL Robert Mondavi Woodbridge Cabernet
$30.00
BTL Roth Estate Cabernet
$30.00
BTL Seven Deadly Zins Zinfandel
$44.00
BTL Talbott Pinot Noir
$46.00
BTL Thorn-Clark Shotfire Barossa Shiraz
$47.00
BTL Two Hands Shiraz
$62.00
BLT De Loche Russian River Chardonnay
$44.00
BLT Rutherford NV Sauvignon Blac
$47.00Out of stock
BTL Chalk Hill
$42.00Out of stock
BTL Chateau St. Jean Chardonnay
$34.00
BTL Clo Du Bois, Sauvignon Blanc
$34.00
BTL Clos Du Bois
$34.00
BTL Columbia Crest Chardonnay
$30.00
BTL Ferrari-Carano Rr Pinot Grigio
$40.00
BTL Kenwood Sauvignon Blanc
$34.00
BTL King Estates Signature Pinit Gris
$48.00
BTL La Crema Chardonnay
$50.00
BTL ST. Michelle Chardonnay
$40.00
BTL Ste. Chapelle Riesling
$26.00
CUPCAKE PINOT GRIGIO
$28.00
BTL Sofia Rose
$34.00
BTL Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio
$34.00
BTL Whispering Angel Rose
$42.00
BTL Red Bicyclette Rose
$36.00Out of stock
BTL Gran Spumante
$36.00
BTL Chandon Brut
$44.00
BTL Vueve Clicquot
$88.00
BTL MUMM NAPA
$52.00
BTL GLORIA FERRER
$38.00
BTL Sofia Rose
$36.00
BTL Whispering Angel
$42.00
BTL Miraval Rose
$50.00
Coffee
NA BAR BEV
Mains
16 OZ Bone-In Ribeye
$52.00Out of stock
Big Pig Burger
$17.00
Chicken Dijon
$19.00
Grilled King Salmon
$28.00
House Burger
$17.00
New York Steak
$44.00
Pig's Ribs (Full Rack)
$34.00
Pig's Ribs (Half-Rack)
$26.00
Pork Chop - Bone-In
$23.00
Rigatoni Bolognese
$19.00
Sirloin Cap Steak
$29.00
SuperPower Bowl
$17.00
Tiger Prawns
$28.00
Surf n Turf
$59.00
Adult Mac N Cheese
$15.00
BONE IN TOMAHAWK
$95.00Out of stock
SCALLOPS
$34.00
Tortellini
$26.00
Sides
Side Herbed Coleslaw
$3.00
Side Au Gratin Potatoes
$5.00
Side French Fries
$5.00
Side Mac & Cheese
$7.00
Side Seasonal Veggies
$5.00
Side Salad
$5.00
Side Rice
$5.00
Side Brown Rice & Quinoa
$5.00
Side Roasted Potatoes
$5.00
Side Apple Sauce
$5.00
Side Mashed Potatoes
$5.00
Side Garlic Bread
$5.00
Mini Side Salad
$3.00
Side Asparagus
$5.00
Add Protein
Brunch
Lunch
Ultimate BLT
$14.00
Brunch Burger
$14.00
Chicken Enchiladas
$13.00
Shaking Beef
$16.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00
House Burger
$14.00
Pork Carnitas Tacos
$15.00
Maple Chicken Salad
$13.00
Grilled Salmon Salad
$15.00
Cubano
$14.00
Meatloaf Sandwich
$13.00
French Dip Sandwich
$16.00
Crispy Fish Tacos
$15.00
Power Bowl
$13.00
Pig Burger
$14.00
PULLED PORK CATERING HES
$150.00
Sides
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
75 N 2000 W, Hurricane, UT 84737
Gallery
